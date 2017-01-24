No Fan Of Fitbit - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/23/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, January 23.
Bullish Call
Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX): Cramer likes the stock. The company could be a takeover target.
Bearish Call
Fitbit (NYSE:FIT): Cramer said "nothing good will come of Fitbit" for investors. The product "turned out to be a commodity" competing in "an overcrowded category."
Neutral Call
Dynagas (NYSE:DLNG): Cramer said he needs to further research the stock.
