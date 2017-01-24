No Fan Of Fitbit - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/23/17)

Investors should stay away from Fitbit.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, January 23.

Bullish Call

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX): Cramer likes the stock. The company could be a takeover target.

Bearish Call

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT): Cramer said "nothing good will come of Fitbit" for investors. The product "turned out to be a commodity" competing in "an overcrowded category."

Neutral Call

Dynagas (NYSE:DLNG): Cramer said he needs to further research the stock.

