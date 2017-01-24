No Fan Of Fitbit - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/23/17)

|
Includes: DLNG, FIT, XLNX
by: SA Editor Michael Hopkins

Summary

Cramer likes Xilinx.

Investors should stay away from Fitbit.

More research needed on Dynagas.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, January 23.

Bullish Call

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX): Cramer likes the stock. The company could be a takeover target.

Bearish Call

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT): Cramer said "nothing good will come of Fitbit" for investors. The product "turned out to be a commodity" competing in "an overcrowded category."

Neutral Call

Dynagas (NYSE:DLNG): Cramer said he needs to further research the stock.

