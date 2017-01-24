Buying Big Banks For My DGI Portfolio

In my Nick's Picks 2017 article I talked about my beliefs regarding the importance of having financial exposure as we head into the Trump presidency. I was woefully underweight the sector and especially the big banks, where I had zero exposure, before the Trump rally hit. I watched as these stocks ran up massively over a very short period of time. I knew that I wanted exposure but I feared that I had missed my opportunity. I included a handful of big banks along with private equity and financial services plays in my 2017 picks but said that I would be waiting for weakness to initiate exposure in my personal portfolio. Well, over the last couple of weeks the rally has faltered and the banks' run slowed. On Thursday I took advantage of this weakness and started 4 new positions within my dividend growth portfolio, buying shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). All four positions were evenly weighted at right around 0.3%. This represents a ¼ position for me. I still fear that I'm buying high, in the short term at least, but I want to begin increasing my exposure to this sector/industry and I felt comfortable initiating starter positions at this time.

Overbought But Under-Owned

As I stated in the introduction, I don't have any doubts that the financials, and the big banks especially, have been overbought since Mr. Trump became PEOTUS last November. But just because a stock, or a group of stocks for that matter, is overbought doesn't mean that its rally won't persist. You see, I am certain that I am not the only one who was drastically underexposed to this sector heading into the election. The banks were absolutely crushed during the great recession and seven years later, people haven't forgotten this. These stocks had such negative sentiment, from both retail and institutional investors, and who can blame them? The phrase "too big to fail" was coined because of the pathetic performance of many of these well known financial institutions during the last economic crisis. This led to massive regulations being put on the financials by the previous political administration, and headed into November 8th, it seemed apparent that we'd see a Democratic victory in the elections and more of the same. Well, Mr. Trump surprised the world that night, as did the Republican party at large, sweeping the House, Senate, and White House, leaving many investors, myself included, scrambling to make sense of this unforeseen shift in the power dynamics in our nation's Capital.

If I'm being completely honest with you, I didn't think Mr. Trump had a chance headed into the election. I had spent time preparing for a Clinton victory, which meant doing work on healthcare stocks that I expected to be beaten down and technology stocks that I assumed would continue their outperformance under an administration that would be similar to the one they thrived under during the prior eight years. The financials were far from the forefront of my mind. I assume that Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders would have increased power on the Hill and their negative stances against the big banks would lead to continued under performance.

I assumed that if there was a surprise Trump victory that night that the market would sell off due to the expected volatility that would come along with his presidency. Analysts from well regarded institutions were in agreeance with me, widely calling for a market haircut of 5-15% should Mr. Trump win as well.

Well, for a moment we were all right with regard to a correction. The market sold off drastically late that night once it became apparent that Mr. Trump was going to be named PEOTUS. I remember watching the red numbers rise to nearly 1000 with regard to the DOW and feeling sick to my stomach thinking about the value that my holdings had just lost. But, the sell off didn't last. On the contrary, the DOW began to rally driven primarily by the cyclical financials, industrials, and transports and didn't stop until after the New Year, giving birth to what is now known as the Trump Rally.

Now that we're headed into the presidential inauguration there is fear of a "buy the election, sell the inauguration" scenario. Traders have been taking take profits on their recent Trump rally gains, especially since there is speculation that the tax codes will change before year's end and could be kinder to those claiming capital gains. So now we have to ask ourselves, is this slight 5-8% pullback that we've seen in the Trump Rally leaders the end of the rally, or just a pause before we begin to head higher again? That, I cannot answer for you. I don't have a crystal ball. Personally, I think the market overall is fully valued and wouldn't be surprised to see a healthy pullback into correction territory sometime in the near future. However, I am not going to try to predict the exact date of any pullback either. Instead, I am comfortable slowly moving money into the market, especially into areas that ought to do well under the new Republican leadership.

This leads me to my four purchases on Thursday, but before I talk about the companies individually, I want to show you a couple of graphs to help put the big banks' recent rally into perspective.

Here you see the relative outperformance of the banks since Trump's victory. The dark purple line with a shadow below is the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). I included Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in the graph as well. BAC is another company that is on my radar and although I didn't initiate exposure on Thursday, I will continue to monitor the stock and would be happy to get long on further weakness. BAC is probably more interest rate sensitive than any of the four that I bought, and I do expect rates to continue to rise moving forward, though after listening to several hours of Steven Mnuchin's confirmation hearing yesterday I am very bullish on the investment banks. Mnuchin wasn't just criticizing recent regulations put on the banks, but talking about the need for a new, 21st century version of Glass-Steagall as well.

Should this Great Depression-era law be overturned, or even adjusted, I would have very high expectations for the investment banks in terms of both top and bottom line growth. I already see shareholder returns increasing as capital restrictions are lifted, which makes me want to be long companies in this space. But if you were to combine these returns with the growth that I believe to be possible if and when the flood gates are opened for investment and deal making, then the sky becomes the limit for share prices as multiples expand in line with growth expectations.

Sure, no one wants to see another 2008/2009 crash because of irresponsible actions taken on Wall Street with regard to these banking institutions. I think these memories are too fresh in anyone's mind to support a complete roll back of regulations. In general, though, it seems obvious that under this new Republican administration the landscape that the big banks operate in will be changing drastically and most of the changes should be in their favor. Seemingly half of Trump's transition team/cabinet nominees have connections to Wall Street, and I have a hard time imagining a scenario where these men and women won't be helpful to their former institutions.

And looking at this 10 year graph you can see that only JPMorgan outperformed the SPY over the same period of time. Goldman Sachs was at least positive (just barely so) since the beginning of 2007; however, this is a small token of relief for investors knowing that the SPY is up over 50% since then. The other three banks we're looking at were massive underperformers, even after their impressive performances over the last two months. I show this longer-term graph because I think it goes to show that there is plenty of gap left to fill as sentiment changes and investors become more comfortable with the idea of once again owning this space. The big banks are still trading with depressed price/earnings multiples relative to the market. While the price/tangible book value ratios have improved to the point on being positive, they are still much lower than we've seen them in the past. TBV should continue to improve due to the favorable environment that I expect for these banks to operate in and this, combined with expanded P/TBV ratios, could equate to massive increases in share price over the coming years.

So, now that we've discussed my macro believes, let's get into the individual names.

Citigroup:

Citigroup is the relative underperformer of the banks that I bought. As you can see in the 10 year graph, this company is down ~90% since 2007. Well, investor haven't forgotten this and therefore, C trades with the lowest valuations of the group.

C recently reported its Q4 results and I was impressed. Tangible book value increased 7% to $64.57, meaning that C is still trading at a significant discount to its TBV (the company's current share price is $56.55). I think this is a mistake being made by the market. The company's CET1 ratio is improving and currently sits at 12.5% (the company retained this figure even after returning $11b in capital to shareholders during 2016). Speaking of shareholder returns, C retired ~5% of the float in 2016. C gave investors a massive dividend increase during 2016, from $0.05/share to $0.16/share. The company's yield is still rather low at 1.12%, though management's generosity in this regard was not overlooked on my part. ROE was up 30 bps to 6.2%. Operating expenses are falling at C and the company was able to produce an efficiency ratio of 58%. The company paid an effective tax rate of 30% in the quarter, meaning that any tax reform could be a major tailwind for this company. Loans increased by 1% (3% in constant currency). The vast majority of the company's divisions performed well and the release would have looked even better if it weren't for the wind down of Citi Holdings which has been a long time drag on this company. After continued divestitures, Citi Holdings assets were down to $54b, or ~3% of the company's overall balance sheet. Management is taking strides to move away from this business while focusing on more efficient and profitable arms of the company. C's performance isn't quite up to snuff compared to several of the other big banks, but the value is still there, especially on a relative basis, and I look forward to strong returns from this company as we move forward into Mr. Trumps presidency.

Goldman Sachs:

Unlike C, GS trades with a positive P/TBV. As of Dec. 31st, GS's tangible book value was $172.60. This equates to a 1.3% ratio. This is obviously speculative, but I can see this continuing to climb to as high as 1.5-1.7, meaning potential upside to $260-290 if sentiment continues to shift. While all of the company's major divisions posted negative full year comps due to what management called a strong 2015, the Q4 numbers beat across the board in all but the Investment Banking segment. Like C, GS was generous with its capital in 2016, buying back 36.6m shares at an average price of $165.88 each. This represents an 8.4% overall reduction of the float. Like C, Goldman's dividend yield is less than I'd typically like to see at 1.11%. Shareholder didn't receive a dividend increase in 2016, though management was able to bump up the quarterly payments 8.33% in 2015. Moving forward, when I expect for there to be less strings attached to the company's capital, I wouldn't be surprised to see both buybacks continued and the dividend increased. However, while I suspect further shareholder returns moving forward, my recent purchase in this company was more about the strong position it holds in its industry which I am now bullish on. Steve Bannon, Steven Mnuchin, and Gary Cohn all have strong connections to the company, Wilbur Ross is a billionaire with strong Wall Street connections, and Jay Clayton's law firm represented GS. Needless to say, I expect for the policy that they create to be beneficial to the likes of GS.

JPMorgan:

It's hard not to want to own a company ran by Jamie Dimon. JPM's success under his leadership speaks for itself as the best-in-class performer. It's comforting to know that Dimon will be staying with JPM and not heading to Washington D.C. where many believed he may have end up as a part of Trump's cabinet or advisory team. Today it was announced that he was given 28 million reasons to stay on Wall Street instead of relocating South when his annual pay package was released. Dimon was paid $28m in 2016 (with a base salary of $1.5m and cash/stock incentives based upon company performance).

JPM recently released its Q4 earnings, and like the previously two banks mentioned, the figures were impressive. 2016 was a record year for JPM with $24.7 in net income. While revenues were mixed, net income was up in all four of the company's main operating segments. JPM's CET1 was 12.2%. The company maintained this ratio while returning significant cash to shareholders; JPM bought back $2.1b worth of shares in Q4 and paid investors $1.7b in dividends. JPM's dividend yield is higher than C's and GS's, at 2.29%. Management gave shareholders a 9% dividend increase in 2016, from $0.44/share to $0.48/share. Tangible book value per share was up 7% on the quarter, coming in at $51.44/share. This represents a 1.6x P/TBV ratio which is a high premium in today's market, but this is what you have to pay for a quality company with top notch management. As I said before, JPM's performance, both over the short and long terms speaks for itself. When looking to create a basket of big holdings, I knew that JPM would be included, premium valuation or not. The company posted very strong, double digit ROEs across all of its major segments for the year. The lowest ROE figure came from the Commercial Banking division at 16%. The company's non-interest expenses were down 3% on the quarter which lead to a 59% reported overhead ratio (and a 56% adjusted overhead ratio).

Morgan Stanley:

Like JPM, Morgan Stanley recently reported its Q4 results and impressed on many levels. The company's full year revenues and EPS were basically in-line with 2015 totals (both results were slightly negative), though Q4 performance was much more up beat with y/y gains in Institutional Securities and Wealth Management segments on both the top and bottom lines. MS posted a CET1 ratio of 15.8% while buying back $3.5b worth of stock on the year (~$1b in Q4 alone). Like JPM, MS pays a higher dividend yield than C and GS at 1.87%. The company's management gave investors a hefty 33% dividend increase in 2016, from $0.15/share to $0.20/share. MS's effective tax rate for Q4 was 25.2%; if tax reform takes place MS could potentially benefit strongly. The company's tangible book value/share was $31.98 at the end of Q4. This figure represents a 1.3x P/TBV ratio (basically in-line with Goldman Sachs'). Without a doubt, MS is a strong player on the scene and I'm happy to own it in my newly formed basket.

Conclusion: Late To The Party, But Better Late Than Never

I hate the idea of being late to the party. As a value investor who is rather contrarian in nature, it's rare that I find myself buying stocks after rallies; I prefer buying them into weakness, instead. I confess that I looked over these very same investments nearly a year ago when they were trading at their lows because the value was apparent, but passed up on the opportunity to buy them because I thought their near-term futures looked bleak. This outlook was primarily because of policy headwinds. Like many others, I maintained negative sentiment on the space and even the 3.3% yield that JPM paid investors back in February wasn't enough (I was being greedy, with a 3.5% target). Well, hind sight is 20/20 and this proved to be greed and a major mistake. Now, instead of buying shares at their 52-week lows, I am buying them 5-8% off of recent highs. Sure, I'm glad to have gotten this slight discount, but it's important to remember that these stocks are up at least 58% from their 52-week lows (MS is up over 100% from its 52 week low). This is hard for me to stomach, though when investing it's important to remember that the past doesn't matter much, it's only what happens in the future that matters with regard to your current investments. So from here on out I will be monitoring these four companies closely, as well as BAC and a couple of smaller, regional plays, and I will continue to buy on weakness. I still have over 32% of my portfolio in cash, and I'd like to get this weighting down significantly before the end of 2017. I'm sure that between now and then I'll have opportunities and I look forward to taking advantage of them. But in the meantime, I'm happy to finally have a bit of exposure to this volatile industry that was long hated but is now so well loved. Just about all of the analysts that I track/trust are bullish on the space (even after recent strength), and I expect for them to be proved right, over the medium to long term. This isn't a quick turnaround play. This is a Trump administration play, and I look forward to watching as policy, regulations, and these four companies evolve over the next four years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MS, C, GS, JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.