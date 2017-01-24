There's Nothing Left For You Here: The Latest On Credit

The pros are starting to talk about "idiosyncratic" opportunities - that means the easy money has been made.

If you're one of the many investors who own a credit focused ETF, you may want to ask yourself if now is the time to take profits.

If you're writing about markets and your content is meant for public consumption, do us all a favor: specialize in something.

When I source content and one author, analyst, or group is writing about gold one day and Apple the next day and then rates on day three and then the yen on day four, I automatically cross that analysis off my list of reliable sources.

That doesn't mean you need to be the axe on Apple in order to share your opinion. I'm not necessarily looking for someone who takes regular trips to China to do channel checks and visit Foxconn. But I would appreciate some continuity. You know, like you wrote about Apple one day and Samsung the next, and then maybe you had something on AT&T last week, etc.

Me, I'm a macro guy. So, rates, FX, credit, and how they're affected by geopolitical outcomes. Pretty simple really.

What you'll notice is that I try to stay up to speed (to the minute whenever possible) on developments that relate to my niche. I want to keep you up to speed as well. Which is why a lot of my pieces end up being extensions of and building on previous pieces. That's really the only way to do it if you want to truly know your subject matter.

With that, I want to revisit credit for the second time in as many days. In my last piece I brought you the (long overdue) bull thesis courtesy of some great charts from Citi. Essentially, if you're long credit (IG or HY) you'd better hope inflation continues to rise because frankly, that's about the only way I see you getting any kind of appreciable upside from here.

I've talked plenty about the downside. There's leverage, there's the dramatic spread compression, there's the ambiguity surrounding the nascent "great rotation" trade (will HY get a bid from a rotation out of Treasuries and IG?), etc... Thankfully, you don't have to torture yourself by reading all of my previous pieces to catch up. All you really need to do is read my latest on the bear thesis here.

But for our purposes now, I wanted to give anyone thinking of getting into IG (NYSEARCA:LQD) or HY (NYSEARCA:HYG) a gentle reminder that, anytime the Street starts advising clients to start looking for "idiosyncratic" opportunities, it means that if you are not a client (and being a client here doesn't mean you opened a brokerage account with the sole, lonely Morgan Stanley rep working at the Bank of America down the street), you should seriously consider whether investing in that asset class is a good idea.

Case in point - consider the following out from Barclays over the weekend (there's more here):

The rally in credit markets since the election has taken cash spreads in both investment grade and high yield to the tightest levels since late 2014/early 2015 (Figure 2). As a result, we believe that investors need to continue to look for creative ways to generate alpha.

In other words, the easy money (i.e. the "pile into the ETFs" money) has been made.

From here on out, you'll have to get "creative."

Bear in mind that "creative" in credit is something entirely different than "creative" in equities. Sourcing idiosyncratic opportunities in credit means at best (i.e. easiest) selecting individual bonds and at worst (i.e. more complicated) looking at CDX, iTraxx, individual CDS, etc.

On Monday, we got some similar commentary from UBS. To wit (my highlights):

Credit investors will be hard pressed to match 2016's impressive returns in US investment grade and high yield. Our 2017 total return forecast is 4.1% in US IG, 2.0% in US loans and 0.1% in US HY. With outperformance increasingly likely to be driven by alpha, not beta, we address many of the key questions that will drive portfolio performance.

Same story.

UBS then proceeds to go into some more detail about the prospects for credit markets overall and (go figure) they come to pretty much the exact same conclusions that I and others have come to: there can't possibly be much room to run here. On IG (my highlights):

For US high grade spreads, we forecast spreads to widen moderately from 123bp to 145bp as valuations have likely overshot fundamentals.

Right. "Fundamentals" like excessive leverage which the bank says is likely to rise going forward:

Further easing in credit conditions from current levels appears unlikely, and corporate releveraging will continue albeit at a modest pace with 3-5% pre-tax non-financial earnings growth, primarily driven by higher energy profits, falling short of 6% debt growth. We project IG gross issuance to remain resilient for most of 2017.

When you read that, don't forget about the following chart from Morgan Stanley that I've highlighted previously:

(Chart: Morgan Stanley)

As for HY (which, you're reminded, has likely materially overshot on hopes that oil prices will remain buoyant), just forget about it. Here's UBS again (my highlights):

We expect US HY spreads to widen from 412bps to 570bps by year-end. In general, risk-return for the asset class remains asymmetrically biased to the downside at current levels. We expect high-yield default rates to hit 3.6% by the end of 2017, down from 5.7% currently. However, this will be higher than the 2.25%-2.5% default rate that the market is currently pricing (based on the % of credits trading distressed, Figure 9). Our default rate forecast is based on near record leverage levels, incremental re-leveraging in 2017 and a belief that bank lending standards will not ease further, given weakness in low-quality HY issuance, prior aggressive easing by lenders, and an emerging Fed rate hike cycle. Inflows also remain weak, while fund cash balances (aka "dry powder") are now below average in a stark contrast to early 2016 (Figure 10).

It doesn't get much clearer than that, but I would add that when UBS talks about "weakness in low-quality issuance" and "prior aggressive easing by lenders," it certainly brings to mind a question I've asked in the past. Namely, "what happens to oil & gas the next time crude prices crash?"

Will RBL lines be cut completely? Will the debt markets slam shut altogether? And lastly, will investors still be gullible enough to snap up secondaries?

Given UBS' point about "near record leverage", it's probably worth showing you the HY version of the Morgan Stanley IG chart shown above:

(Chart: Morgan Stanley)

So once again, the inflation bull narrative notwithstanding, I'd be very careful about credit in 2017. At least until we get some more visibility into where we are in this (stretched) cycle.

Oh, and one last thing. Read that last UBS quote again and ask yourself the following question: "If cash balances in HY funds are low and the secondary market is thin, are fund managers going to have trouble meeting redemption requests?"

