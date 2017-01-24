Why Are Stocks This Calm?

To answer that question, we have to start by looking at how calm stocks really are both relative to other assets and to history.

One reader recently asked how equity volatility can be so low given the uncertainty that pervades markets.

Last week I posed an interesting question: "uncertain certainty or certain uncertainty?"

"One day - whether it's a month, a year, or five years from now - I think we'll look back and, with the benefit of hindsight, explicitly recognize just how paradoxical the last nine or so weeks have been," I wrote.

The market paradox I went on describe is characterized by signs of investor certainty on the one hand (depressed VIX, extreme positioning, etc.) and investor uncertainty on the other (elevated levels on the economic policy uncertainty index, historic discrepancies between spec and real money positioning, etc.).

The glaring divide between asset managers and hedge funds in 5Y Treasury futures is emblematic of the certainty/uncertainty paradox. Clearly both sides are pretty certain they're correct. But the very fact that their positioning is so diametrically opposed suggests that taken as a whole, the market is very uncertain.

"One thing that I find interesting is the low volatility in stocks as represented by the VIX," one reader noted on Monday, adding that "Heisenberg isn't the only one who views stocks as overvalued but the VIX is telling me that the market doesn't seem to be worried about it."

As far as how this all shakes out, I contend that eventually, FX volume will spill over into other assets, including stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY). I'm hardly alone in that contention.

Essentially, my thesis is that FX is a transmission mechanism that will amplify the political uncertainty contagion as it's passed on to other markets.

Further, I think the line between politics and monetary policy is getting increasingly blurry.

Taken together, those two arguments effectively mean that if I'm right, all markets will be almost completely beholden to politics in 2017 and beyond. Given that political uncertainty is running high, that should mean that cross-asset volatility will increase materially going forward.

Here's a handy volatility pocket guide from Goldman that should help to give you a lay of the land (what should stick out is the discrepancy between equities and currencies):

(Table: Goldman)

In light of the thesis recapped above, one of the questions I've gotten a lot in the past week relates to the relative volatility in FX versus equities.

Well, Goldman has a note out on Monday that sheds a bit of light on the subject. "Each of [Donald Trump's] tweets and speeches continues to receive intense scrutiny, to learn more about what US policy and its impact on markets will be," the bank writes, before noting that "despite the uncertainty, volatility has been very low."

Goldman the proceeds to "consider which assets appear the most fragile in the event that volatility picks up."

Now I have to say, I'm not particularly enamored with the way the bank goes about addressing this issue, because it's obvious from the question what the answer is going to be. That is, you already know FX volume has picked up, so it doesn't take a leap of logic to determine that FX will likely be the most vulnerable to political turmoil.

So really we don't get an answer with regard to the extent currency volatility will spill over. But we do get some useful color on just how volatile FX has been relative to other asset classes. So let's look at that. Here's Goldman (my highlights):

We measure the number of 3-standard deviation moves each asset has had, using recent realized volatility to measure standard deviations. Exhibit 2 plots the share of 3-standard deviation days that have happened in the past year in each asset class, as a fraction of the total across asset classes. FX and fixed income stand out as having had the most extreme moves recently. While this is based on backward-looking measures of volatility, we expect FX to remain volatile, both in function of monetary policy divergence and political risk.

Obviously, I think political risk is the bigger concern here as the monetary policy risk is pretty much a one-way trade.

In any event, perhaps the most telling chart is the following, which gives you some historical context for recent volatility across asset classes:

(Chart: Goldman)

That leaves little doubt about where the hot spots are. It's certainly not surprising that three of the top four spots are currencies and the other is the 10Y. That should tell you a little something about just how laser focused the market is on the reflation narrative.

"Both the S&P 500 and EUR rate vol also appears quite low," Goldman notes, before concluding that "FX vol is priced quite high, which in our view seems right, given continuing political and policy risks."

So although we're really no further along in terms of determining when and to what extent the turmoil in FX will spill over into stocks, we do now have a better idea of just how extreme recent moves have been. Perhaps most importantly, we know that relative to history, the yen and the 10Y are especially jumpy.

At the end of the day, I think the last chart shown above is particularly instructive as it shows just how sanguine the equity market has been in the face of growing consternation elsewhere. That's something that should be taken very seriously going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.