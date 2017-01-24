Currency War. IMF Involved

One of them is highly appreciated to subsidize foreign currencies to local companies and its citizens.

Venezuela: the black USD trades at 3,524,800 Bolivars per dollar (real)

China: the black USD trades at 1,000,000 yuans per dollar (estimated)

Japan: the black USD trades at 100,000,000 yens per dollar (estimated)

The same occurs in South Korea, Brazil, etc…

Primarily we must know that Venezuela changed its currency from the Bolivar (Bs, with code VEB) to the Bolivar Fuerte (Strong Bolivar in English, BsF with code VBF) effective date January 1st, 2008, so that 1,000 Bs turned into 1 BsF. This was done because the Bolivar had fetched sky-high levels of 4,254.11 Bs/$ in the black market, also known as parallel market, so that the exchange rate converted overnight to 4.2 BsF/$ at the time. The second objective of former president, Hugo Chavez, was to mislead people, because they continue to call the Bolivar Fuerte as Bolivar alone. This way, people would think the Bolivar was trading at 4.2, instead of 4,254.11. To sum it up, it was done because, back then, the authorities presaged the new Bolivar Fuerte was going to surge again to the 4,000 milestone, as it's happened and we will see it's now trading at 3,524, that is, 3.5 million old Bolivars.

There are three currency exchange rates. Data as of January 21st, 2017:

*Currently, the official exchange rates are:

-A fixed rate, called "protected rate" = 10 BsF/$. The government sells USD at this rate to private investors to purchase imported raw materials, food and medicines, which includes cheap goods manufactured in China, obviously.

-A variable rate launched in early 2016 called "floating rate" or Dicom = 682.11 BsF/$. The reason was the government was running out of USD because it was selling them at the "protected rate". I guess it will be the rate for tourists purchasing Bolivars Fuerte at the Currency Exchange stores or withdrawing cash from an ATM. This is also the rate for wealthy Venezuelans and politicians that want to have vacation in the luxury hotels in Dubai and NY.

*The exchange rate at the Parallel Market or black market stands at 3,524.80 BsF/$, which is not an organized market. This is the market used when Venezuelan private investors can't buy dollars at the two official exchange rates. If I were a communist authority in the Venezuelan government, I would now be thinking of creating the Bolivar Super Fuerte (BsSF), so that 1,000 BsF are converted into 1 BsSF, so that the exchange rate would be set again at 3.5, to start over again surging towards 4,000.

The confusion between the Bolivar Fuerte and the Bolivar continues to today, because the website provided says Bs/$ when it should be read what I said, BsF/$. This confusion is intentional and, the odds are that is obliged by the Venezuelan government. This is because it's widespread among people talking about Bolivar and not about the Bolivar Fuerte.

We can deduce the black dollar is now trading at 3,524,800 Bs/$, that is, more than 3.5 million old Bolivars.

A Twitter user signals that money is often weighted and not count, when the exchange rate was 2,000 BsF/$ in November 2016. Other user responds with a picture showing the Bolivar notes are used to clean up your ass in the restrooms.

The same Twitter user uploaded a picture showing street protests due to the lack of products in the stores, and it's responded with a picture of empty shelves at a supermarket. Something I can corroborate because I saw something similar during my stay in Caracas in 2005.

The next news in the Venezuelan TV channel, Globovisión, in November 21st 2016 outlines many key points.

It signals that from early October 2016, the Bolivar Fuerte has depreciated 50.8% in the black market or parallel market (that's why it's called "black dollar"), to fetch an all time high of 2,192.65 Bolivares Fuerte.

They also signal that until May 2016, it's been trading "mostly flat" at 1,000. What could have happened since then is that the major State-owned oil producer company, called PVDSA, repeatedly threatened to miss payments on its debt, message sent to China because no one else could have lent to the Venezuelan government. China responded that will stop lending to Venezuela, but a few days earlier Venezuela said it had signed a deal to receive a $5 billion oil loan, so the conclusion is to never trust what communist countries announce and stick to the idea that China continues to support its communist allies, like Venezuela, Europe, etc... Finally, PVDSA made a late coupon payment after its debt was downgraded and included in Selective Default, S&P agency said.

All this showdown was reflected in the black dollar quote.

This showdown shows us that Venezuela and China have a close relationship, that leads us to assume bellow that other export-driven countries are copying the same flawed currency exchange rate model.

Globovisión's news continues with a great teaching about the current three types of exchange rates. Take into account that Globovisón also misleads people talking about Bolivar per dollar, when they must say Bolivar Fuerte per dollar as I've written. If we want to talk about Bolivars alone or old Bolivars (the currency before January 1st, 2008), we must multiply the current Bolivar Fuerte by 1,000.

The new quote exceeds 3.3 times the highest official rate, called Dicom (the official "floating rate"), launched early this year by the socialist government, that exerts a tight currency control since 2003. Dicom exchange rate coexists with the other official rate of 10 bolivars per dollar, but the government just uses or sells to the private sector for imported raw materials, food and medicines, strongly subsidized. Due to the fall in the oil prices, that generates 96% of the foreign currencies in the country, the amount of dollars sold by the government to private investors has been limited, which analysts say it leads them to purchase the dollars at the parallel market to import products and raw materials. According to experts, these higher import costs are passed to consumers, heating up inflation that, according to the IMF, it will close in 2016 at 475%, the highest in the world. In 2015, the living cost rose to 180.9%.

Assuming that all the communist countries copy each other the same strategies, we can assure that there are many countries out there using the same 3 different exchange rates:

BRAZIL:

It's current exchange rate can be named "floating rate" which stands highly appreciated and they just depreciate it a little bit each year like Venezuela does with the Dicom, but conceal that in the parallel market it stands, probably because there is no data available, at 30 brl/$. Tourists like me sells their dollars at the official "floating rate" of 3.3 brl/$, when in the parallel market I could have sold them at 30 brl/$. The third exchange rate is the official fixed rate or "protected rate", where the government sells its USD at an estimated 2 brl/$, so that it subsidizes the purchase of Chinese manufactured products, the Brazilian companies buy out foreign companies dirt cheap and privileged citizens like the politicians and their family and friends can vacation at luxury hotels in Dubai and NY.

CHINA: Again, the current exchange rate will be named "floating rate" and it stands at 6.87 yuan/$. The yuan is also known as renminbi. It's been depreciated a little bit from 6.5 to bother the US president Donald Trump, but what Trump still doesn't know is that there is another exchange rate in the parallel market trading at an estimated rate of 1,000,000 yuan/$, so that the government buys at this rate foreign currency to foreign investors that want to build a fabric in China to manufacture their goods. If you don't manufacture in China, you are a fool, because it's a bargain.

In exchange of these foreign investments:

1.Chinese international tourists are being subsidized by the government so that they can buy dollars at the estimated "protected rate" of 2 yuan/$. This way, no matter the city you travel in the world you will see thousands of Chinese tourists gobbling up everything being offered with anxiety, from ferry trips to French Louis Vuitton hand bags.

2.Chinese enterprises that want to purchase foreign companies are also being subsidized at the "protected rate" of 2 yuans/$. That's why on October 26th 2016 we learned that Blackstone since 2013 has sold $16 billion worth of hotels, office buildings and other real estate assets to Chinese investors.

There are a lot of foreign buyouts from Chinese investors worldwide, from Chesapeake Energy, General Motors, to satellite companies previously owned by Spain, Nicaragua and Bolivia, Hollywood studios, the Chicago Stock Exchange, etc.

3.The government subsidizes also at the "protected rate" to the Chinese people that want to live abroad and set up a business, due to the long time political strategy of setting up Chinese settlements around the globe (now being copied by the Muslim countries and subsidized by Saud Arabia). This is why, for example, in Spain the Chinese are famous for purchasing apartments in all-cash payments, and setting up all kind of stores like fruit shops.

BOTTOM LINE

It seems it's a widespread practice among countries with a huge pile of Foreign Currency Reserves, like oil producer countries and export-driven countries.

If China and other countries are subsidizing the foreign currency to their citizens and domestic companies or to foreign investors that want to manufacture their goods in their countries, at the expense of their Foreign Currency Reserves, then they lie to investors about the amount of reserves they hold, signaling that they are still high or that have been reduced just a little bit.

This is why, primarily, their Foreign Currency Reserves must be audited and supervised on a daily basis.

There is no way a guy with a laptop can unveil this widespread use of parallel markets (no organized markets). There must be an "intelligent agency" that knows everything and accepts it because it's involved.

In this case, there is no other to blame than the IMF, charged of supervising the accounts and international monetary systems, but it seems the IMF was created with the only purpose to raise cash from the US, the primary source of funding, in order to share it out around the world, specially among the countries that waste their budgets, because they are the ones that later require an IMF loan.

We can read in the IMF website:

The IMF was conceived at a UN conference in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, United States, in July 1944. The 44 countries at that conference sought to build a framework for economic cooperation to avoid a repetition of the competitive devaluations that had contributed to the Great Depression of the 1930s.

But these competitive devaluations are already happening around the world with the so called Parallel Markets for the currency exchange rates, besides a third exchange rate highly appreciated in order to subsidize the foreign currency to their enterprises and citizens called "protected rate", but the IMF looks the other way because it's involved.

Having an IMF director that is a French politician explains everything.

RECOMMENDATION

In the case of a currency war, better hold domestic companies based in the United States, like Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC).

This is going to get very ugly.

