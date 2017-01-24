Natural Gas Weather And Storage Outlook

The Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) reported that working gas in storage fell by 243 billion cubic feet (bcf) to end at 2,917 bcf, 12.9% lower than a year ago. Working gas in underground storage was also 2.6% below the much-watched 5-year average.

For heating season-to-date, gas-weighted heating degree days (HDDs) are estimated to be 17% below normal and just 1% higher than last year.

For the week ending January 28th, gas-weighted HDDs are projected to be 27% below normal and 21% below those of a year ago.

Looking further out, the year-over-year storage comparisons to be reported are currently likely to fall short of last year's draw, as well as the 5-year average. Specifically, the market expectations for the 4 weeks ending February 10 th is a draw of 519 bcf, compared to 596 last year and 636 over the past 5 years, on average.

Storage Changes 2017 2016 5-Year 1/20/2017 -116 -211 -176 1/27/2017 -105 -152 -166 2/3/2017 -140 -70 -138 2/10/2017 -158 -163 -156 Total -519 -596 -636

To compare how futures prices have trended in past years during these weeks, I collected futures prices in the table below. On average, prices have risen from their level on January 20 th but the stock draws have also been larger and prices had been lower than the current $3.28.

Natural Gas Futures Prices 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 5-Year 1/20 $ 2.12 $ 2.83 $ 4.33 $ 3.56 $ 2.34 $ 3.04 1/27 $ 2.19 $ 2.98 $ 4.85 $ 3.29 $ 2.68 $ 3.20 2/3 $ 2.04 $ 2.75 $ 4.91 $ 3.32 $ 2.50 $ 3.10 2/10 $ 2.05 $ 2.68 $ 4.58 $ 3.28 $ 2.48 $ 3.01 High $ 2.30 $ 2.98 $ 5.56 $ 3.56 $ 2.34 $ 3.35 Low $ 1.97 $ 2.58 $ 4.33 $ 3.30 $ 2.73 $ 2.98 Average $ 2.12 $ 2.77 $ 4.90 $ 3.37 $ 2.53 $ 3.14

Conclusions

Given the market expectations for draws in coming weeks, and the historical prices trends, I am not expecting much of a price run higher. As always, a major change in the weather could change that, but I would not risk capital betting on it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.