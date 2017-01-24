Top Safe Gain Champion Dogs For January

Brokers revealed 5 top yield safe Champion dogs promising 170.83% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in ten. KO again led them.

Besides safety margin, the Champion dogs were also screened for payout ratios, total annual returns, and dividend growth as of January 18 market close, to further assess their dividend reliability.

29 of 40 Dividend Champions paid dividends regarded as safe because their free cash flow yield exceeded dividend yield. Those 29 had margin to cover anticipated dividends in January.

Even with twenty-five year or longer records of dividend increases, not all dividend Champion dogs showed safe margins of cash flow to sustain their dividend payouts.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

A "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these high dividend low priced equities are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Champion "Safe" Dogs Cover Nine Sectors

The 29 safe Contender Dogs represented 9 of 11 business sectors. These were: communication services (1); financial services (7); energy (1); consumer defensive (10); industrials (1); utilities (1); consumer cyclical (6); technology (1); healthcare (1). Only basic materials, and real estate were unrepresented.

29 of 40 Dividend Champion Dogs Show Cash Yields Greater Than Dividend Yields

Periodic Safety Check

A previous article discussed the attributes of these 40 Champion dividend dogs from which these "safest" were sorted. The green tinted list above passed the dividend "stress" test. These 29 Dividend Champion dogs recorded annual cash flow yield greater than their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column.

Financial excess however is easily re-directed by a cranky or ambitious board of directors, or by company policy canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that wherewithal, in the form of cash, is a strong reason to sustain a track record of annual dividend hikes.

These safe Champions carry pedigrees verifying 25 or more annual dividend increases.

Dog Metrics Sorted "Safe" Champion Stocks

Ten "Safest" top Champions displaying the biggest yields January 18 per YChart data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusion: Analysts Calculated Five Lowest Priced of "Safe" Ten Top Yield Champion Dogs To Deliver 8.66% VS. (2) 3.2% Net Gains from All Ten by January, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the 10 highest yield safe Champion dog kennel by yield were determined by analyst one-year targets to deliver 170.83% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced Champion dog, VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC) showed the top estimated net gain of 18.79% per analyst targets.

AMPSA [5] 10AMPBYPR JA17

Lowest priced five "safe" Champion dogs as of January 18 were: Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI), Eagle Financial Services (OTCQX:EFSI); AT&T Inc.(NYSE:T); Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO); VF Corporation, with prices ranging from $18.93 to $59.96.

Higher priced five Safe Champion dogs as of January 18 were: Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR); Mercury General (NYSE:MCY); Target (NYSE:TGT), Altria Group (NYSE:MO), Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP), whose prices ranged from $57.22 to $78.49.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest Challenger dividend dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Three of these Champion pups qualify as valuable catches! They are listed with the now 52 Dogs Of The Week I (DOTWI) found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site. Click here to subscribe or get a free trial subscription. The dogs of the Week II portfolio is now building with 23 chosen and ten documented with quarterly reports.

Get In On The Fun!

The next Dividend Dogcatcher Shindig is February 15 at 2PM EST. Here's your link to register.

If you registered online for the first Shindig in November you have a free pass to the next four. Otherwise just $9.97 covers your access to all four upcoming 2017 DDC Shindigs.

It's about time to make investing fun again. For a free copy of the monthly top dogs, the quarterly reports, and the dog of the year winner and runner-up underdog from the 52 Dogs of the Week I portfolio, send your e-mail address, ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock, and name of your favorite team of any sport or activity to: fredrika120@gmail.com. Remember: E-mail, ticker, team!

Root for the Underdog

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from ycharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Flying Pup photo from: nicenfunny.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.