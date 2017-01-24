Chatham Lodging Will Pay You Towering Rent To Move In With Them

Because investors didn’t grasp this, we can collect steeply higher rent (dividends) along with this solid company.

Collect Steeply Higher Rent: Move In With Chatham

Investors have a reflexive habit that has been demonstrated repeatedly. Whenever rates rise, they sell their real estate investment trusts. They seem to be more comfortable shooting first, then asking questions later.

Trouble is, every time they do this, they shoot themselves in the foot.

My reflexive reaction is to reflect on the circumstances, survey the landscape, and pick up what become bargains due to investor panic based on misunderstanding. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has become one of those bargains again and we're going to begin accumulating shares.

In a rising rate environment, which we have recently entered upon the December 2016 Fed rate hike of .25% and announced increase of three more to come in 2017, hotel REITs are among the best investment vehicles where investors can profit. Simply put, hotels have pricing power measured in days rather than years.

If interest rates rise, a hotel can increase its room rates immediately. Other types of REITs measure their leases in terms of years, and so don't have the flexibility that Chatham has to actually benefit from rate increases. Hotels, even extended-stay operators like Chatham, measure their leases in days, not months or years.

Chatham's Footprint

Chatham Lodging Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, organized to invest in upscale extended-stay hotels. It includes investing in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. The company was founded on October 26, 2009 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

These premium-branded properties afford Chatham the opportunity to increase rates more easily than budget-based hotel properties since their clientele can more easily afford to pay the increases. The extended-stay aspect of these properties appeals to many business travelers whose corporations are footing the bill. Corporations are less likely to resist room rate increases since they are using the facilities to grow their own revenues through business meetings that their employees schedule, either at the hotel itself, company factories, offices, or nearby locations.

Geographic, coastal diversity

Source: company presentation

The company expresses a preference for coastal locations for the properties it owns and invests in. 50% of its portfolio is on the West Coast, while 24% is in the Northeast.

Superior FFO Growth

Source: company presentation

REITs are most accurately measured by FFO, or funds from operations, rather than earnings per share. On this count, Chatham has illustrated a 22% CAGR on Adjusted Funds From Operations over the past six years. This is superior performance to almost their entire peer group.

Strong Free Cash Flow Supports Safe Dividend Yield

Source: company presentation

Its current dividend yield of 6.4% falls about in the middle of the pack of its peers. The annual dividend has grown 89% since IPO in 2010 and was recently increased by 10% in 2016. The March 2017 dividend payment of this monthly payer will more than likely give investors yet another increase, all supported by strong, free cash flow.

Investor Error Inures To Our Benefit

The recent softness in price presents us with an opportunity if we choose to take it.

Chatham Lodging Stock Price History

Note the trajectory of the company's stock price over the past five years. From 2012, to 2015, as the economy chugged along, showing gradual improvement, Chatham's stock price was in lock step, almost tripling in value.

Then, in December 2015, with the first rate increase by the Fed in nine years, investors' knees jerked and the price retreated losing almost half its value. Shortly thereafter, investors came to their senses (those able to analyze the situation properly) and the stock price began to rise strongly, once again.

Towards the end of the year in 2016, the talk was all about the economy slowing down and corporate profits deteriorating. The Fed gave the final kick to Chatham by once again raising rates in December 2016 (the second area circled in red). The stock fell, once again, this time losing about 27% of its market value.

Each time the price compressed, and along with dividend increases, the yield shot higher and became more attractive.

Outlook

The stars are lining up for continued economic expansion in 2017 and beyond. Trump Administration proposals to cut taxes, cut unnecessary regulations and rebuild our roads, bridges and schools, if acted upon, will be fuel for a strengthening economy. With a stronger economy, growing jobs and incomes comes increasing demand for Chatham's hotel properties by corporations growing their bottom lines. They hire more workers and increase salaries. These higher metrics all feed into the growing ability to fill those hotel rooms.

With higher salaries and higher growth will come higher inflation which will enable Chatham to raise its hotel room rates. This will all flow to the bottom line, from higher revenue to higher profits, expanded FFO and higher dividends available for shareholders.

Metrics We Watch

Though the stock price has begun to recover from its recent sell-off, it is still presenting a 16% sale from its 52 week high of $24.80. Its 60 month beta is .88, which tells us it is generally only 88 percent as volatile as the general market. This is always a comforting factor for dividend investors who enjoy fewer reasons to be chased out of their dividend paying stocks.

There is very large institutional support for Chatham. More than 89% of all outstanding shares are held by banks, insurance companies, mutual funds, hedge funds, and the like.

Its five year dividend growth rate is 13.18%. Buying before the January 27th ex-dividend date allows us to capture the next upcoming dividend of $.11 per share and positions us to benefit from a probable increase coming in March.

Strategy Session

Some of our dry powder in the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio was deployed on January 23rd into this new portfolio position. We bought 200 shares @ $20.60 per share. The current dividend of $1.32 translates to a starting yield of 6.41%.

$1.32/$20.60= 6.41%

Two hundred shares will add $264.00 to the annual income of the FTG Portfolio going forward.

$1.32 X 200= $264.00

Investor Takeaway

So, in answer to my original bullet point observing how we can collect higher rent from this high-quality hotel REIT, our decision to start an opening position in Chatham Lodging revolves around several important points:

1. Investor over-reaction and panic in the face of rate increases can be quite lucrative to our desire to build and grow income for retirement.

2. Buying on dips like this not only increases our income, but capital gain usually follows like an obedient puppy dog, wagging its tail with glee.

3. Their trash becomes our treasure. It's a good mantra to live by.

4. I've decided to move in with Chatham Lodging for a spell, put up my feet and let them pay me 6.4% rent.

Investors should do their own due diligence to decide if this fits with their own situation and particular goals.

In order to stay on top of our new starting portfolio position in CLDT and for future possible share additions, to monitor price and dividend changes in real time, I use the Real Time Portfolio Tracker. When further dips occur I'll be able to easily monitor the impact on Chatham's yield. This will help to layer in slowly with gradual share additions to help grow income going forward.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

We monitor our original buy price compared to the current market price updated in real time throughout the day, and can see changes in market value of Chatham and our other positions in dollar and percentage terms. Current dividend yield and our yield on cost are also depicted. Because we paid only $20.60 for our original position in Chatham, our yield on cost is depicted as 6.41%. New investors at Monday's closing price of $20.93 will receive a starting yield of only 6.30%. All data for Chatham Lodging is highlighted in red.

Income Balancing and Capital Gains

The income derived by our Chatham position is calculated for us amongst all of our FTG positions. In addition, the percent of total dollars invested is represented and the percent of income produced by each name. This helps in our attempt to balance income equally among all of our holdings to mitigate risk to overall portfolio income. This is always a work in progress. As new equities are bought or sold, adjustments are made so that over the long term, each equity will provide an approximately equal amount of income to the portfolio. Being that we started Chatham with a small entry position, it will take some time until this company's income catches up to most of our other positions.

Finally, the column on the extreme right lets us know how each equity is performing as regards to capital gains/losses. Chatham, just begun, reflects a gain as it closed up strongly on Monday. Totals run along the top of the application to give a quick synopsis of all aspects of the overall portfolio.

This is how we monitor the FTG Portfolio in real time and make adjustments to holdings as opportunities present themselves.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 19 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc., Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Chatham Lodging Trust .

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.55% since launch on November 1, 2015.

FTG Close, January 23, 2017

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, MO, ED, VZ, CTL, MAIN, ARCC, VGR, EPR, O, SUI, OHI, WPC, GOV, GEO, RMR, SO, CLDT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.