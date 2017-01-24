Zynga: Big Value Trap (For Now)

"Dawn of Titans" is a game-changer for the company's prospects but not in the near-term.

After a few weeks of playing Zynga's (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Dawn of Titans ("DoT"), it is clear that the out of favor mobile game maker has a hit on its hands. For investors, the game may offer too little in making money for the company. Zynga is bleeding money every quarter. In the third quarter, it lost $41.7M, missing its low-end of guidance. With the stock plunging from $3 in December and stuck in a trading range at between $2.60 and $2.70 per share, what should Zynga bag holders do?

Zynga will likely report another loss for the fourth quarter. Last quarter, revenue fell 7 percent to $182 million while expenses climbed 7 percent (to $126.5M). Its only bright spot was the $871M in cash (or $0.98 per share) and bookings of around $200 million. Excluding the write-down of its disastrous acquisitions in the past, Zynga would have earned $17.9 million.

Dawn of Titans a hit

Investors cannot count on Dawn of Titans for revenue rebounding enough to lift Zynga in profit territory. On Google Play, the game received 208,950 votes and 4.5 stars out of five. On iTunes, the game has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on 1,308 votes. Zynga simply needs more time for the game to get known through word of mouth. Fundamentally, DoT showcases Zynga's NaturalMotion technology, which "is known for pushing the creative and technical boundaries of what's possible on mobile devices."

Zynga will likely experience higher R&D and operating spend in the quarter, due to Dawn of Titans. This will hurt the company's performance in the near-term but will differentiate the company from other mobile game makers, namely Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY). Glu bought the maker of Home Designs, a move that should add meaningfully to the company's sales both short-term and beyond. Similarly, Nintendo is counting on trial downloads of Super Mario Run leading to app sales, at $9.99 each. The hype last summer for Pokémon Go is fading, but its global rollout will still add meaningfully to Nintendo's bottom line.

ZNGA data by YCharts

Zynga's secret of success for Dawn of Titans comes from the learnings of CSR. Zynga executive Frank Gibeau said:

"I think there we learned from every new launch and Dawn of Titans and CSR, while they are not exactly in the same genre, they are midcore games and they come from the same developers. So, we are constantly refining our models and our expectations for how Dawn of Titans release versus what we learned on CSR2."

Though hype will build for DoT over time, investors must remember that the game is not a revenue contributor for the company in the fourth quarter:

"It is a very competitively intense category. However, we will say that it is going to have a positive impact on the quarter, but we believe it's a minimal contribution. We really want to think about Dawn of Titans on a more long-term basis beyond just the Q4 timeframe. And I'm afraid I didn't quite remember the middle question."

Valuation

Using an EBITDA multiple model with Nintendo, Glu Mobile, and Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) as the comparable companies, Zynga is worth between $2.34 - $2.67 per share. This is based on an EV/ forward EBITDA multiple of between 20 times and 25 times.

Source: finbox.io (click link for access to model and to change assumptions)

ZNGA Free Cash Flow (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

On simply wall st., based on falling revenue, a low ROE, and future cash flow, the stock's estimated value is $1.71 per share:

Source: SimplyWall.st

Takeaway

Zynga's fourth quarter earnings report, scheduled for February 9 after the market closes, will not likely bring any upside surprises. If game maker stocks continue their downtrend, just as it has for Activision, Glu, and Nintendo, Zynga will fall, too. The stock could spike down to the $2.30 lows last reached in May 2016 and again in July. At that price, it may offer enough of a discount for investors who believe the long-term turnaround in the business is in play.

One final point: if Zynga was on the DIY Investor's list of weekly value or value traps, it would be considered a value trap at this time.

