General Electric: Trian Partners Needs A New Thesis

In the wake of the new year, I talked about the '40% upside' still remaining at General Electric (NYSE:GE). This comes after GE has already had a decent run. Now, that 40% upside is based on activist investor Nelson Peltz and Trian Partners' price target. But we're plateauing a bit and could plateau even harder given the weakness in GE's earnings. Margins aren't expanding as expected and GE is trading on the 'rich' side, especially for a near $300 billion market cap company. Its recently released fourth quarter results again missed expectations, with revenue now missing estimates in 10 of the last 13 quarters.

Earnings wise, General Electric is still struggling in the oil field. The worry, and reality, is that earnings will continue to be weak into 2018, with the lag in drilling equipment sales finally catching up to the conglomerate. The move to make a bigger bet on oil and gas, with the purchase of combining its oil business with Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI), isn't paying off. Although, Trian Partners' Nelson Peltz says this is a 'great deal.' Revenue for the General Electric oil and gas business fell 22% during the fourth quarter - making it the worst performing segment. Orders for oil and gas equipment ware also flat for the quarter.

General Electric has shifted its portfolio away from financial services, GE Capital, and done a good job of getting back to its roots of energy distribution. Too good a job perhaps. The GE Capital business was volatile but a very good growth driver of earnings. Now, however, with the energy business growth and its segments in the aircraft engine, locomotives and turbines, General Electric will likely be forced to grow just below the rate of the economy.

Waiting on a rebound in oil and mining appears to be the thesis right now for General Electric. Although, President Donald Trump is likely the key thesis keeping General Electric at such an expensive valuation. If he goes through with tax reform General Electric could see a lower tax bill and the ability to bring cash back from overseas. Trump's promise to boost infrastructure could also be a positive for General Electric. However, hope is not an investing strategy.

In the end, General Electric looks a bit expensive, especially as earnings and such are slowing. Trian says there's plenty more upside, to $40 a share, but that assumes that oil and gas sees a nice rebound. For now, there are better opportunities for investors looking for ways to play the infrastructure market. Trian will hopefully review its thesis given the continued deterioration and the previous General Electric growth estimates will prove too aggressive.

