A Flat Market Reflects A Divided Nation

Last week, for the second straight week, the S&P 500 slipped by a small amount (-0.13%) but it is still up 1.45% so far this year, which is a much more promising start than last year's 9% collapse through January 20th. A strong U.S. dollar continues to impede many of the multinational stocks in the Dow Industrials, so 20,000 remains a temporary ceiling. The leadership in the stock market is now coming from NASDAQ, which continues to climb steadily higher due to the strength of some of its leading technology stocks.

Over the weekend, the news focus switched to conflicts between President Trump and the press, with protestors telling us there will be no 100-day "honeymoon." Now is the time when actions speak louder than words. Where the market goes next depends on what policies the President and Congress can get passed.

In his brief (16-minute) Inaugural Address, our new U.S. President Trump made clear his priority for "America First." This week, he will begin to unveil his proposed changes that will most likely be pushed via Paul Ryan's agenda in Congress. Assuming Congress will not agree on everything President Trump wants to see, some executive orders may also be implemented, but I suspect that the White House will initially try to use Congress as much as possible. One thing is certain; I feel Trump's economic policies will boost GDP growth. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) agrees. Last week, the IMF raised its U.S. GDP forecasts for 2017 to 2.3% and 2018 (2.5%). The IMF also raised its 2017 GDP forecast for Britain, China, Germany, and Japan, but warned of downside risks if protectionism spreads globally.

Last Tuesday, British Prime Minister Theresa May made it clear that Britain is leaving the European Union and that the exit would not be delayed. As a result, the British pound weakened over concerns about the speed of a "hard Brexit." Complicating matters further, Donald Trump implied that he did not care if the European Union stays united. He also implied that the EU was unduly influenced by Germany.

Reeling from previous Trump criticism about Germany's immigration policy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel decided to warn Trump openly against protectionist tendencies. Additionally, Chinese President Xi Jinping at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland also warned the U.S. and other countries about changing existing trade deals. Clearly, big exporters like China and Germany want to protect their current trade surpluses; but on Tuesday, Trump told The Wall Street Journal that the U.S. dollar was "too strong," in part due to Chinese efforts to devalue the yuan. All this infighting unsettled financial markets last week, since the U.S. will clearly be operating differently under President Donald J. Trump.

As I said up front, "America First" implies superior performance by domestic stocks until we see the dollar weaken and U.S. exports begin to surge. For the time being, a strong U.S. dollar will impede the earnings for many multinational stocks, making domestic stocks a safer haven.

Rising GDP Could Fuel Rising Inflation

GDP growth may sow the seeds of inflation. On Wednesday, the Fed released its Beige Book, which said that "price pressures intensified somewhat" in the last few weeks of 2016. Overall, it appears the Fed is anticipating more inflation - but that mostly depends on how interest rates unfold in the upcoming weeks.

Speaking of inflation, on Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% in December, in line with economists' consensus estimate. Excluding food and energy, the core CPI rose 0.2% in December. For all of 2016, the CPI rose 2.1% and the core CPI rose 2.2%.

In 2016, medical service costs rose 3.9% while drug prices rose 4.7%, so it will be interesting to see if the pending repeal of Obamacare impacts medical and drug prices. Also, housing/rental costs rose 3.6% in 2016 and the Fed may be able to control housing and rental prices somewhat via its interest rate policy.

Speaking of housing, on Thursday the Commerce Department announced that housing starts rose 11.3% in December to an annual pace of 1.23 million. In 2016, housing starts rose 5.7%. Single-family home starts rose 4% in December to an annual pace of 795,000 and rose 3.9% in 2016. Overall, housing starts are running at their second highest pace since 2008 and should remain strong as long as rates remain low.

Right now, much of the brewing inflation is concentrated in the energy patch, but concerns that Saudi Arabia and other OPEC nations may not stick to their quotas in the second half of 2017 are helping to cap crude oil prices near-term. Furthermore, in addition to the 400,000 barrels per day of new crude oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, the resurgence of shale oil production in the Permian Basin is helping to exacerbate the glut of crude oil in the U.S. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected last week that shale oil production would rise to 4.75 million barrels per day in February, up from a revised 4.71 million barrels per day in January. On Thursday, the EIA reported that crude oil inventories rose 2.3 million barrels in the latest week, so the glut of crude oil persists. Also interesting is that the demand for gasoline has been weaker than anticipated. The EIA reported that gasoline inventories surged six million barrels in the latest week, which was more than three times higher than analysts estimated.

