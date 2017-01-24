Benchmarking The Eaton Vance Equity Funds

Defensive funds could not keep up with the equity benchmarks over the past 5 years, but outperformed over the full 10-year cycle.

With dividends reinvested, all CEFs recovered their losses and much more from the global financial crisis.

Members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory had an early look at this article.

A recent article "A Primer On Some Eaton Vance Equity Funds" categorized various leveraged equity and option income CEFs from Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) by primarily by their risk level (based on option strategy) and geographical allocation. In this article, I wish to take a look at the historical performance of these funds and see how they stack up against their respective benchmarks. Readers who are unfamiliar with the nature and strategies of the various funds should first consult the linked article above.

This analysis was stimulated in part by a comment from a reader comeinvestwithme in the previous article:

It looks like none of those funds ever recovered from the GFC crash in 2008 on a NAV basis. Paradoxically, neither the leveraged nor the option writing/defensive ones. Even with dividends, the total returns barely recovered the losses, and most stayed significantly below. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and other developed market indexes cheerfully climb to new all-time highs.

Why on earth would I invest in any of these fee-laden, complex products, lining the pockets of Eaton Vance fund managers year after year, while my peers who passively invest in the index sit back enjoying their returns and have an easy life? Looking at the 10-year graphs would make investors in these fee-ridden vehicles look stupid.

The reader raises a very important point. Indeed, none of the funds have recovered to their pre-recession NAV levels. However, it cannot be denied that they have also paid out large amounts of distributions during that time. With dividends reinvested, have the funds managed to recover their losses and provide profit to their holders, or are those investors still sitting on losses, with their monies being siphoned off to pay off the Eaton Vance fund managers year after year? Let's find out!

Risk and strategy

The following table is reproduced from the previous article and organizes the fund by risk level, which is primarily dependent upon the type of option strategy utilized. The table also indicates whether the fund is purely domestic, or whether it is global (includes U.S.). Expense ratios for the leveraged funds range from 1.47-1.70% while fees for the option income funds range from 1.08-1.11%.

Risk level Option strategy Fund (domestic) Fund (global) Aggressive None (NYSE:EVT) (NYSE:ETO), (NYSE:ETG) Moderately defensive ~50% call coverage (NYSE:EOI), (NYSE:EOS), (NYSE:ETY) (NYSE:EXG) Defensive ~80-100% call coverage (NYSE:ETB), (NYSE:ETV) (NYSE:ETW) Highly defensive ~100% call coverage

~100% put coverage (NYSE:ETJ)

(Source: Eaton Vance)

Historical performance

The following discusses historical performance data for the funds. Note that I consider only NAV returns, and not price returns, because the latter is influenced by changes in premium/discount value beyond the control of the fund managers. When comparing the domestic versus global funds, it should be kept in mind that the U.S. equity markets have had much better performance over the past decade compared to international markets. In the charts below, the domestic funds are shown in shades of blue while the global funds are shown in shades of red.

Aggressive

EVT, ETO and ETG are leveraged hybrid equity funds that hold about 80% in equity and the remainder in preferred stocks and high-yield and investment grade bonds. EVT is a domestic fund while ETO and ETG are global funds.

In terms of performance, the domestic EVT has had superior NAV returns over 1, 3, and 5-year returns versus the two global CEFs, as expected. Of the two latter funds, ETO has outperformed ETG over all time periods, and it has even bested EVT over the 10-year span.

(Source: Stanford Chemist with data from CEFConnect)

Moderately defensive

The moderately defensive funds employ about 50% covered call coverage. EOI, EOS and ETY are domestic funds, while EXG is global. Unlike the other option income funds, EOI and EOS write single stock covered calls. The difference between EOI and EOS is that EOI's benchmark is S&P 500 while EOS's is the Russell 1000 Growth.

Performance-wise, the domestic funds have outperformed EXG over the past 1, 3 and 5-year time spans, as expected. 10-year returns are unavailable for EXG, though the fund is soon to be 10 years old next month. Among the three domestic funds, EOS has had the best historical performance, which might be expected due to the outperformance of growth stocks over the past decade.

(Source: Stanford Chemist with data from CEFConnect)

Defensive

The defensive CEF have 80-100% call option coverage, making them more defensive than the funds in the "moderately defensive". ETB and ETV are domestic, while ETW is global. The difference between ETB and ETV is that ETB uses the S&P 500 as its benchmark while for ETV it is a 60:40 composite of the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100.

Performance-wise, the domestic ETB and ETV have outperformed ETW over 1, 3, 5 and 10-year periods, as expected. ETB has performed better than ETV over the past year, but ETV has been the superior fund over longer time periods. This might be expected due to the outperformance of the tech sector over most of the past decade.

(Source: Stanford Chemist with data from CEFConnect)

Highly defensive

ETJ is a highly defensive fund due to its use of the "collar strategy". ETJ was incepted in July 2007, so 10-year performance data is not available. ETJ is a fully domestic fund.

(Source: Stanford Chemist with data from CEFConnect)

Benchmarking

In this section I attempt to benchmark the funds against either the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) for domestic funds or the MSCI World (NASDAQ:ACWI) for the global funds. An average performance value was calculated for each category. As ACWI was only incepted in March 2008, where ACWI data was not available, the "World Stock" returns from Morningstar was used.

Domestic funds

The record-breaking bull run of the U.S. equity markets has been the main story in stocks over the past decade. Therefore, it is no surprise that none of the option income funds, or even the leveraged hybrid equity funds (containing some proportion of bonds), have been able to keep pace with the S&P 500. In general, we find that the more defensive the fund, the worse its performance over the past 1, 3 and 5-year periods, as one would have expected (with the exception of the "moderately defensive" funds which strangely underperform the "defensive" funds over 1 and 3-year periods).

Over a 10-year time span, however, spanning over the Great Recession, we find that the group of defensive funds (ETB and ETV) slightly outperform SPY. Note that 10-year data for the highly defensive ETJ was not available.

(Source: Stanford Chemist with data from CEFConnect)

Global funds

The overseas markets have had a more muted recovery from the financial crisis compared to the U.S. markets. This has allowed the group of aggressive funds (ETO and ETG) to outperform ACWI over 3, 5 and 10-year time periods. Similar to the domestic funds, the "moderately defensive" EXG surprisingly underperforms the "defensive" ETW over 1 and 3-year periods, even while the benchmark advances.

Notably, the defensive ETW has also outperformed ACWI over the past 10 years. Note that 10-year data for the moderately defensive EXG was not available.

(Source: Stanford Chemist with data from CEFConnect)

Downside protection

To investigate why the defensive option income CEFs outperform their benchmark over the full 10-year time frame, I decided to look at the NAV performance of the funds in 2008, the year that bore the brunt of the financial crisis, and in 2011, a correction year amidst the worsening of the European debt crisis. As stock markets struggled in those two years, comparing the returns of the funds against their respective benchmarks will allow us to evaluate whether or not the CEFs offered any element of downside protection.

The following table first shows the raw data for the NAV returns of the CEFs in 2008 and in 2011, and it is followed by a comparison of fund groups against their respective benchmarks in those two years.

Fund 2008 NAV return 2011 NAV return Aggressive EVT -49.48% 0.53% ETG -51.37% -0.36% ETO -45.33% -4.76% Moderately defensive EOI -29.48% -3.09% EOS -30.75% 0.38% ETY -25.64% -3.65% EXG -26.95% -2.78% Defensive ETB -22.84% 6.81% ETV -28.50% 6.44% ETW -28.91% 1.23% Highly defensive ETJ -4.57% -4.15%

Domestic funds

In 2008, SPY returned -36.97%. As expected, the leveraged equity fund did worse. However, all three categories of option income CEFs outperformed SPY. The moderately defensive funds and the defensive funds outperformed SPY by about 8 and 11 percentage points, respectively. The highly defensive ETJ, which uses a collar strategy involving the purchase of put options, declined by only -4.6% that year.

In 2011, SPY eked out a +2.06% return. Only the defensive funds (+6.6%) outperformed SPY that year, while the other three categories of funds underperformed.

(Source: Stanford Chemist with data from CEFConnect)

In 2008, ACWI (World Stock) returned -41.91%. The leveraged equity CEFs again performed worse, however, the moderately defensive fund and the defensive fund outperformed ACWI by about 15 and 13 percentage points, respectively.

In 2011, ACWI suffered a -7.60% loss. Here, both leveraged equity and option income funds outperformed ACWI, with the highly defensive ETW even squeezing out a positive return that year (+1.2%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist with data from CEFConnect)

Summary

This analysis studied the historical performance of the Eaton Vance equity CEFs. In addition to looking at the individual performances of the funds of each risk category, I also compared groups of funds to their respective benchmarks to evaluate whether the funds have lived up their expectations. The analysis found that:

With dividends reinvested, all CEFs recovered their losses and much more from the global financial crisis.

The leveraged equity CEFs have generally outperformed the option-income CEFs during the bull run over the past 5 years, but underperformed over the full 10-year cycle encompassing the financial crisis.

As expected, the option income funds could not keep up with the equity benchmarks over the past 5 years. Should markets continue their upward tear, the option income funds will underperform. However, over the full 10-year cycle, the defensive funds outperformed their respective benchmarks.

The domestic leveraged equity funds underperformed SPY over all time spans. The global leveraged equity funds performed comparatively better, with outperformance over ACWI over 3, 5 and 10-year periods.

The domestic option income funds offered superior downside protection compared to SPY in 2008, though only the defensive funds outperformed in 2011, a year where SPY eked out a 2.06% return. On the other hand, the global option income funds offered superior downside protection in both 2008 and 2011. Should markets undergo a correction or worse in the near future, the defensive funds may shine yet again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOI, EXG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.