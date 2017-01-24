Getting Ready For Reflation

Key points

We see now as a good time to ready bond portfolios for global reflation and a likely modest rise in global yields.

The U.S. dollar sank to a near six-week low after Donald Trump said the currency was "too strong." It later rebounded.

About 30% of U.S. firms report earnings this week. We expect a strong showing in health care; industrials may disappoint.

We believe now is a good time to ready bond portfolios for reflation: improving growth, wage gains and higher inflation. We see global reflation running further in 2017 and spurring a modest rise in global bond yields.

Consumers are gaining confidence, as the chart shows, possibly awakening animal spirits. The synchronized nature of this global cyclical upswing makes it different from previous false dawns. The key to our macro outlook: Stronger confidence needs to start translating into higher consumption and investment.

Our fixed income base case

The rise of U.S. wage growth last month to its highest annual rate since 2009 suggests the reflationary phase of this economic cycle has finally arrived. This economic backdrop was reinforced after Donald Trump's surprise presidential victory opened the way for potentially game-changing tax and regulatory reforms. How and when any reforms are implemented are key to the market outlook this year.

Our base case: Moderately improving U.S. and global growth accompanied by tame inflation will lead to gradually rising long-term bond yields. We see U.S. yields remaining below historical averages, with further rises likely in line with Federal Reserve rate increases. A risk to bonds would be the Fed pressing ahead faster than our expected pace of two to three rate rises this year.

We advocate holding Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) instead of nominal bonds, favor shortening interest rate exposure and suggest owning more corporate credit. We prefer higher-quality investment-grade issues as well as financial paper in both Europe (Tier 1) and the U.S. (bank preferreds). Key elections in France and Germany and the possibility of decreasing monetary policy support create potential for higher yields in the eurozone, particularly in peripheral countries. Global reflation should be positive for emerging market economies, yet the potential fallout from a stronger U.S. dollar keeps us cautiously selective.

The U.S. dollar started the week sinking to a near six-week low after Donald Trump said the currency was "too strong." It later rebounded.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen hinted at rate rises "a few times a year" through 2019, raising expectations of monetary tightening. U.S. and eurozone inflation data showed a modest pickup.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May detailed a "hard Brexit" that would take the UK out of the single market. The British pound jumped 3% against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday - its largest one-day rally in eight years.

Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps -0.1% 1.5% 22.2% 2.1% U.S. Small Caps -1.5% -0.4% 37.3% 1.5% Non-U.S. World -0.5% 2.5% 21.6% 3.2% Non-U.S. Developed -0.5% 2.1% 16.6% 3.3% Japan -0.7% 2.4% 17.1% 2.0% Emerging -0.3% 3.6% 32.0% 2.7% Asia ex-Japan -0.3% 4.1% 24.8% 2.7%

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries -0.3% 0.1% -0.7% 2.5% U.S. TIPS -0.2% 0.5% 4.9% 2.2% U.S. Investment Grade -0.4% 0.2% 6.0% 3.4% U.S. High Yield -0.1% 1.1% 23.5% 5.9% U.S. Municipals -0.6% 0.6% -0.3% 2.5% Non-U.S. Developed -0.1% 0.4% 1.1% 0.8% Emerging Market $ Bonds -0.4% 1.2% 14.0% 5.7%

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil 0.1% -2.3% 99.0% $55.49 Gold 1.1% 5.5% 9.9% $1,210 Copper -2.7% 3.8% 31.9% $5,748

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD 0.6% 1.8% -1.7% 1.07 USD/Yen 0.1% -2.0% -2.0% 114.62 Pound/USD 1.6% 0.3% -12.8% 1.24

Source: Bloomberg. As of January 20, 2017. Notes: Weekly data through Thursday. Equity and bond performance are measured in total index returns in U.S. dollars. U.S. large caps are represented by the S&P 500 Index; U.S. small caps are represented by the Russell 2000 Index; Non-U.S. world equity by the MSCI ACWI ex U.S.; non-U.S. developed equity by the MSCI EAFE Index; Japan, Emerging and Asia ex-Japan by their respective MSCI Indexes; U.S. Treasuries by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index; U.S. TIPS by the U.S. Treasury Inflation Notes Total Return Index; U.S. investment grade by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index; U.S. high yield by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index; U.S. municipals by the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index; non-U.S. developed bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex USD; and emerging market $ bonds by the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. Brent crude oil prices are in U.S. dollars per barrel, gold prices are in U.S. dollar per troy ounce and copper prices are in U.S. dollar per metric ton. The Euro/USD level is represented by U.S. dollar per euro, USD/JPY by yen per U.S. dollar and Pound/USD by U.S. dollar per pound. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

