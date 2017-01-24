IBM To Take A Fall

With IBM (NYSE:IBM) now trading at well over $170 a share, income investors must be wondering whether to take profits on their holdings or not. The company is now trading with an earnings multiple of 13.9 which is above the company's 5 year average of 12.4. Long term investors may say that we need to look at valuation metrics over a longer time frame as IBM has been transitioning aggressively over the past few years. This is true to an extent as revenue for fiscal 2016 for example is down well over $25 billion since 2011 when Big Blue reported almost $107 billion in top line sales.

However even if we look at IBM's current sales multiple of 2 for example and compare it with the company's price to sales ratio of 1.8 over the last 10 years, we can still see that the company seems slight overvalued compared to its historic valuation numbers. Sentiment has also spiked as can be seen from the chart below so now may be a good time to take some profits off the table here and wait for a better entry. IBM has really had an excellent 12 months and many who are long this name will find it very difficult to sell at this juncture which is understandable. Therefore instead of selling, one could redistribute dividend payouts into other stocks in one's portfolio which are more oversold on a technical basis.

In fact, the first thing that glares out at me in the technical chart is the huge run the stock has enjoyed over the past 12 months. This has led to the stochastics and the RSI indicators becoming overbought on a weekly setting. If you look at the chart, when these indicators get overbought for a sustained period of time, this generally means that a period of under-performance is about to ensue. Furthermore, one cannot say that IBM's rally over the past 12 months was down solely to the fundamentals of the company. The S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has actually rallied close to 20% over the same time period so investors should take IBM's perceived better fundamentals with a pinch of salt.

In fact, I would argue the IBM's strategic imperatives (although clearly in a high growth sector) will not have the same switching costs that its legacy business has back in the day. IBM is competing against huge tech heavyweights here with better balance sheets and larger cloud platforms. Margins (both pre-tax & gross) were down in fiscal 2016 and earnings only came in ahead of expectations due to a one time sale which positively affected the income statement. However management also outlined that margins should improve going forward due to elevated investment on acquisitions or capex falling off in fiscal 2017.

Will they though? Just look at the some of the numbers other tech companies are currently spending on Research & Development at present. In fact, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Oracle, (NASDAQ:ORCL), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) & Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) all spent considerably more on R&D last year. To cut a long story short - it all comes down to switching costs and competitive advantages. IBM's strategic imperatives such as the cloud and the security divisions may be growing but are highly competitive with few switching costs. Therefore expect to see IBM spending going up (and not down) going forward.

In fact if you had to look at one area where IBM could potentially gain a strong competitive advantage in this sector - it probably would be Watson. Although IBM is extremely coy about IBM's growth prospects with Watson, what we do know is that operating margins has come down significantly in the cognitive Solutions division where Watson is reported. Personally all investors are going on concerning Watson is that

Watson will only be available on the IBM cloud which should increase revenues significantly because of how Watson can improve significantly over time from the age of data overload

Multiple estimates have been touted about with reference to what Watson will be doing Revenue wise over the next decade. This time frame is just too long in my opinion especially in the fast-moving information age technology sector.

To sum up, long term bulls will continue to wait for an inflection point with Watson but I prefer to take profits when they are presented. The stock has had an unbelievable run but margins remain a worry despite the momentum garnered from the Cloud and the like.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.