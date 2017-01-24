Answering Some Reader Feedback

As many of you may have noticed, some of my Global Mail articles are also posted in different forms on Marketwatch, a high-traffic site where all kinds of people comment on my columns. I don’t have the time to read all of their comments, but once in a while some of my readers offer some valid counterpoints.

My Global Mail from last week (January 18, 2016) regarding the volatility squeeze in the S&P 500 went to Marketwatch on January 20th under the title, “I’m expecting a stock market rally this year, but 2018 is another matter.” An interesting comment came from a fellow under a rather dark avatar (I am omitting the political parts that do not pertain to the subject of my column).

A couple problems with the logic in this piece: Low volatility is what you get during a trading range, and during distribution. When volatility picks back up, that’s when you see price action start moving outside the trading range, and it can move in either direction! If price moves down from here, we would have what is known as a Tower Top in the S&P 500. Secondly, no reason is given why ‘earnings growth for the S&P 500 will resume after six quarters of flat-to-slightly-declining earnings.’ One should expect earnings to continue their decline instead. After all, the results of any policy changes won’t show up in earnings for a couple years. We're much more likely to see the results of Fed tightening first, which will show up about a year and a half after the first tightening last December…

Let me address these two comments, as some other readers may have wondered the same thing. First, I have no idea what a Tower Top is, but it is well-known in the trading community that volatility squeezes tend to resolve in the direction of the prevailing trend, which is clearly up. A longer-term trading range is what we had from late 2014 until late 2016. Last week, I pointed out two short-term consolidations (circled, below) which I identified as volatility squeezes in a popular indicator like Bollinger Bands.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

I would agree that to a day trader a one-month consolidation may seem like a long-term trading range, but since I do not write these columns with such a hopelessly-misguided short-term view, to me the circled areas are just short-term consolidations. As they say, everything is in the eye of the beholder.

To me, a trading range is what we saw in the 2-1/2 years represented by the blue rectangle below. It is clear that for more than two years sellers hit the market near 2100 on the S&P 500 (or just slightly above that level). It is also clear that buyers flocked in every time the market approached 1800 on the S&P 500.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

The S&P 500 broke out of that trading range after Brexit, and then we retested the top of that range just before the November Presidential election, dipping marginally below 2100 before moving higher. Right now, the market is resting after the sharpest surge after any Presidential election in history.

The second point made is that I offered no reason why earnings growth would resume. But I was referring to consensus estimates, which means hundreds of analysts that follow their companies, taken into an aggregate. I have access to a database that measures those consensus earnings, and they show improvement.

The comment further points to Fed tightening as a reason for earnings to decline and for (Trump) policy changes to show up in earnings a year from now. While I agree about the delay in policy changes, this is a very measly Fed tightening do so far. One rate hike in 2015 and one in 2016. In fact, overall there has been loosening of financial conditions in 2016, where Fed policy is only one part of the equation.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

Credit spreads have declined dramatically in 2016, which means riskier debt has rallied even though Treasuries have sold off; so overall you could say that as the Fed has tightened marginally, the market has loosened financial conditions more. Even though I believe that there will be a recession before President Trump’s first term runs out, based in the statistical distributions of recession in U.S. history, as well as the fact that Trump policies may increase business uncertainty, I don't think that recession will come in 2017.

The economy seems to be picking up steam and a tax cut and repatriation of corporate cash from abroad may give growth a boost in 2017. In the U.S., GDP growth typically correlates to positive earnings growth, so I have valid reasons to believe the rise in consensus estimates for S&P 500 EPS is kosher.

Even though rising earnings don't have a linear relationship with rising share prices and do not represent a guarantee, they do have a correlation, which for now points to somewhat higher share prices 2017.

Can President Trump Sustainably Pressure the Dollar Lower?

The short answer is “no.”

I am making this point because on January 17, 2017 the new President indicated to the Wall Street Journal[1] that he favored a weaker dollar and – voila! – we saw an immediate dip in the U.S. Dollar Index.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

I think there is a rather obvious contradiction in Mr. Trump’s dollar statements. He has previously stated that he favors higher interest rates and his pro-growth promises are in part a reason for the latest surge in the U.S. dollar after the election. Higher interest rates – in fact, highest in the developed world – mean a stronger currency. Pro-growth Trump policies with a desire to shrink the U.S. trade deficit and a weaker U.S. dollar simply contradict each other directly.

It is also true that the currency markets were “extended,” as traders like to say, so the U.S. dollar was taking a breather before Mr. Trump’s comments anyway. So if the Master of Policy Tweets says something that obviously contradicts his other statements, it may be taken as a reason for the dollar sell-off; but it is unlikely that Mr. Trump’s comments actually moved the currency markets.

Markets tend to move in zigs and zags. And if the zigs are bigger than the zags we have an uptrend. I think a second leg higher in the U.S. Dollar Index has started and a likely target in due course is 120.

Mr. Trump also indicated last week that he does not care if the European Union survives. While he was pro-Brexit, he surely understands that a failure of the European Union means a failure of the euro. This means a much higher reading for the U.S. Dollar Index as the euro would go into a nosedive under an EU dissolution scenario and at last count the euro still represents 57% of the U.S. Dollar Index.

I think the U.S. dollar is going much higher in due course.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.