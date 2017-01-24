Trading VIX Update - Continued Record Highs For SVXY

Two weeks have passed since my latest update and I'm going to make this latest recap a quick one since I arrived in the afternoon and am still recuperating from 16000 mile round-trip flight and ten days of non-stop drinking and partying. On the bright side, there was hardly any Internet connection in Cuba thus I didn't waste precious time on such unnecessary and trivial topics as markets, speculation, and the VIX.

However, I'm a man of my word, and I promised an update by Monday, 23rd and no amount of sleep deprivation would force me to break such an important commitment. (Editor's note: This update indeed arrived Monday. The delay is on us.) Luckily, there is really not much to comment since markets have basically stayed flat for the past two weeks and short VIX strategies continued their stubborn path higher due to substantial roll yield and very low realized volatility.

I believe it was in late November update that I projected as a base case scenario flat markets all the way through Trump's inauguration. It's been eight weeks and ProShares Short VIX Short Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) has increased from $85 to $110, whereas markets are up around 3%. I continue to believe that markets are consolidating for another push higher, however, prior to my trip I decided to further trim my overall exposure. I sold a little bit of both - the underlying and call options. My current positions are now as follows:

I've continued trimming positions since late December and the current configuration of call options and stock leave me practically without any delta. I'm hoping to extract some theta decay with short $140 calls expiring in June, but wouldn't mind getting assigned those short shares at expiration and just trade the underlying against my long $130 calls expiring in 2018.

Account performance YTD:

The current state of the VIX index is very complacent with the 50-day moving average near 12.50. Still, I have been very clear in my previous posts that we had multi-year periods of such low average VIX, so that by itself is not a trade trigger for going long volatility.

VIX futures do not share the complacency shown by the VIX index with the 2nd month trading above 15. Roll-yield on second month futures is 25% so there are still sufficient headwinds for those considering long iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) or ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) positions even for short-term trades. Judging by comments to all of my articles since mid-November the vast majority of traders have been burnt badly by going long volatility thinking that the VIX index too low, but not realizing that VIX futures have pretty steep roll yields.

On the general indices front, as stated above I believe the consolidation phase will end with another breakout higher. Timing is impossible to get right but my general observation of internals shows healthy situation across the board, even in interest-rate sensitive components such as Utilities SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLU), Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLRE), and Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLP). Bullish percent indices are holding steady and the percentage of NYSE stocks above 50 and 200 day moving is turning up again after a brief pause.

To sum it up, there is no clear volatility trade in either direction and staying put is the best course of action at this time. I believe I have over-hedged myself but ultimately I'm not gonna lose sleep over it. I'm 1/3 of the way to my goal of having a 7 digit account balance by the end of the year and plenty of opportunities will present themselves in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for my regular weekly updates. Thanks for reading and commenting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVXY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.