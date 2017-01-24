Chesapeake Reinstates Preferred Dividends - Still A Good Buy?

Good news came earlier than expected Friday when Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) reinstated dividends on its four classes of convertible preferred stock.

The move came days after the oil and gas company reduced its preferred obligation by repurchasing shares in exchange for 18.8 million shares of common in private transactions.

Since the issues are cumulative, preferred investors will receive four quarters' worth of arrears as well as a regular payment in the next two months, as the company detailed in a filing.

Source: Chesapeake press release

At this point, we should expect gains-oriented investors who successfully bet on a resumption of dividends will start taking profits, to be replaced by income investors and preferred stock dividend funds.

The Chesapeake preferreds collapsed in late 2015 and early 2016, and were suspended last January, bottoming at $5.40 when it looked as though the company would go bankrupt.

I first wrote about them in August, when CHK-D was at about $40. The company has managed to return from the brink by a combination of debt reduction moves and improvement of oil and gas prices.

Let's use the $100 par CHK Preferred D (Quantum description) as the example, since it has the most shares outstanding and is the only one traded on the New York Stock Exchange. It is eligible for preferential tax treatment and can be forcibly converted if the price of the common rises above 57, which is highly unlikely.

Before the energy bust, it traded around 90, for a yield of around 5%.

Source: NYSE

What's the right price? A conversion feature -- it can be converted into 2.26 shares of common at the holder's option -- no longer offers any real value.

The market is now acutely aware that oil and gas E&Ps have risk, so we shouldn't expect it to go back to yield 5-6% like a top-quality preferred. Investors will demand a premium--let's say 200 basis points. A yield of 7-8% seems reasonable.

But the price must also reflect the fact that those juicy arrears will soon be paid. Shareholders of record February 1 will get $4.50 in arrears on February 15, followed by a regular quarterly payment of $1.125 on March 15 for shareholders of record March 1, for a total of $5.625.

To yield 7% after March 1, the current price of CHK-D should be X-5.625=(4.5/7)100, or 65.62. To yield 8%, the price would be 61.87. CHK-D closed Monday at 67.50, up 11.70, so the probable gain has been fully captured by the only NYSE-listed issue among the four.

This isn't true, though, for the three issues traded over-the-counter.

For the $100 5% preferred (CHKDG), the arrears plus quarterly payment is $6.25. (Unlike CHK-D, the quarterly payment will also be in February). To yield 7%, the price would be 77.67. To yield 8%, it would be 68.75. CHKDG closed Monday over-the-counter at 66.50, up 8.44, so there still is some room to run.

For the two $1,000 par 5.75% preferreds (traded over the counter as CHKDP and CHKVP) the arrears plus quarterly payment is $71.875. To yield 7%, it would need a price of 893.3. To yield 8%, the price would be 790.6.

CHKDP closed Monday at 745, up 125, so there are still gains possible, although since only 392 shares traded it may not be easy to buy.

The market for CHKVP, though, simply froze. It traded only 120 shares over-the-counter early in the session and did not trade after that. The closing quote of 600.15, up just 0.15, is screaming "Buy me!"-- but it probably does not reflect current market conditions, and I have heard anecdotally it is next-to-impossible for retail investors to buy it.

Note that the recovery in CHK-D over the last year has been more than double that of the common. This may seem counter-intuitive, but as last week's transaction showed, common shareholders' interests have been diluted as solvency is management's main goal.

Source: NYSE

Conclusion: Among the four issues, the NYSE-listed CHK-D is near or above its likely post-dividend value. CHKDG on the over-the-counter market is cheaper and still offers an opportunity for capital appreciation as well as a yield above 8%. CHKDP may not be easy to buy, and CHKVP may be impossible for the average retail investor to get into.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.