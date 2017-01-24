CA CYQ4 2016 Earnings Preview: Focus On The Long Term

CA Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) is expected to report CYQ4 2016 (FYQ3 2017) results on January 24th, after the close. Wall Street is very bearish with 75% of sell side analysts issuing a "hold" rating, 19% "sell", and only 5% "buy". Yet, short interest is only 4%, while forward EV/Sales, EV/EBITDA, and P/E multiples are all towards the high end of its 5-year range. Clearly, there is a disconnect between buy-side and sell-side sentiment. In this article, I will prepare you for earnings but going through key metrics that the market will focus on.

Key Consensus CYQ4 Numbers

Consensus expectation for revenue is $1.007M. Keep in mind that CA is expected to face a significant FX headwind due to the appreciation of the USD relative to the euro and yen. I estimate there will be ~2% in FX headwind, however I think most models already reflect this number and that FX should not be a source of major surprise to the buy side.

Looking at the revenue components, consensus is expecting $812M in subscription & maintenance revenue (-2% y/y), $76M in professional services revenue (-7.8% y/y), and $121M in software fees & others (-2.6% y/y).

Geographically, North America is expected to underperform international markets at down 3.6% y/y to $677M vs. down 2.0%y/y to $326M, respectively.

Bookings are expected to be $1.252M, up 0.8% y/y.

Looking at margins, gross margin is expected to be 85.2%, down y/y from 86.0% and down sequentially from 86.5%. Operating margin is expected to be 36.5%, down y/y from 37.7% and down sequentially from 40.3%. This isn't a surprise given the profitability of the declining business vs. its growth businesses (more below).

With declining revenue and declining margins, consensus non-GAAP EPS is $0.61 per share, down 3.9% y/y.

Areas of Focus: Mainframe Solutions Declines

As the market is well aware, enterprises are shifting their workloads from on-prem to public clouds and hybrid environments. Unfortunately for CA, they have significant exposure to mainframes with over 50% FY16's revenue derived from Mainframe Solutions. This business is also far and away CA's most profitable business at 61% segment operating margin vs. single-digit margins for its other businesses.

Management's expectations are for 1-2% annual declines in this business, driven by pricing pressures on MIPS. Given how profitable this business is, investors will certainly be hyper-focused on any change in decline trends. While clearly the some market participations are worried that declines will accelerate due the rise of the public cloud, management stated that most applications that enterprises were willing to move off the mainframes have already been moved.

Areas of Focus: Enterprise Solutions as Growth Driver

Investors expect Enterprise Solutions to drive growth going forward as the company continues to move "up the stack" at the application layer, as evidenced by new releases such as Agile Management, DevOps and Security.

Keep in mind that CA's current CEO, Mike Gregorie, implement significant changes to its R&D and sales organization since he joined the company in 2013. The company has shifted its R&D budget to focus on developing new products in Agile, Security and DevOps. In its Analyst Day, management stated that they expect revenue to grow low single-digit CAGR through 2020 while TAM grows 7%. However, last quarter's new product sales were disappointing and the market is still waiting for these efforts to pay off in the form of organic revenue growth.

Given the low short-interest and high multiples, the market is reflecting high hopes for these new products. In my view, since segment operating margin of Enterprise Solution is only 10% in FY16, or 1/6th that of Mainframe Solutions, CA will have a difficult time plugging the profitability hole with new products alone. CA will need to also stem the decline in its Mainframe business in conjunction with new product revenue growth.

Areas of Focus: Acquisition of Automic

On 12/1/2016, CA announced that they will acquire Automic for ~eur600M. The strategic reasons for the acquisition are to add new cloud-enabled automation and orchestration capabilities, and extend CA's European penetration.

Management expects the acquisition to add 0.5% of total revenue in FY17, reduce operating margin by 100 bps primarily in the Enterprise Solutions segment, and be modestly dilutive to CFFO and EPS. Investors will be looking to any changes to the prior guidance. Investors also expect the acquisition to increase CA's mxi of higher-margin products revenue over time relative to lower-margin services revenue, so any commentary supporting or detracting from this view will be material to the stock.

Conclusion

I find management's long-term focus to be admirable, but there is no doubt that short-term results will be choppy given the FX headwind, declining revenue, and uncertain new-products growth prospects. I believe the lack of short-term visibility is what is keeping the sell side at bay. However, clearly the market is less skeptical than the sell side given CA's high multiples and low short interest. Given the disconnect between sell side and buy side sentiment, I believe the focus of the quarter will be on CA's long-term prospects. If the quarter is supportive of the company's long-term growth targets, then the stock should continue to rally. If new products disappoint again, expect a sell-off.

If you have any questions or comments, please leave them below. Don't forget to follow me for updates and new articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.