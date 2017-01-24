Chart Of The Day: Alibaba's Short-Term Growth Hides Longer-Term Volatility

Here's Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) one-year price chart. Solid growth, right?

BABA data by YCharts

Now take a look at the three-year chart:

BABA data by YCharts

As its price has risen over the past year, so has its short-interest:

BABA data by YCharts

Alibaba reported FQ3 earnings this morning. Shares are +4.6% premarket. The conference call is set for 7:30 AM @ 1.845.675.0437.

Alibaba's spending plans are on investors' minds: It has poured billions of dollars into everything from retail providers like Intime to Olympics sponsorships and the creation of content - all while key competitors like Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) and JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) have the cash and know-how to fight back (via Bloomberg).