President Trump To Greenlight Northern Dynasty's Pebble Mine?

I am quite concerned by management's aggressive and promotional statements. I would urge readers to proceed with caution and avoid committing fresh capital to the stock at these levels.

Mr. Thiessen is confident they will win the EPA mediation and is bold enough to say they will find a new project partner by October 2017.

On October 24, 2016, published exclusively on Seeking Alpha, I wrote A Stock Idea For An Upcoming Hillary Victory. At the time of publication, shares of Northern Dynasty (NYSEMKT:NAK) were trading at $0.74. Since that time period, shares have been on an absolute tear and closed today's regular session at $2.96. Better yet, in after hours trading, I learned that shares continued their rapid ascent, trading as high as $3.57. Shares are currently indicated at $3.40 in pre-market.

Source: Nasdaq.com

However, I am not writing to gloat about a great call or make fun of myself for selling at $1.50. Instead, I write to urge readers to proceed with caution, especially if you aren't riding low cost shares. As I wrote on January 17th - Is Northern Dynasty Ready For Another Leg UP Post-Secondary? - my NYC money manager friend informed me that NAK's senior management team was hosting a series of sell side meetings, after successfully closing a well received and over subscripted secondary offering, priced at $1.85 per share. I alerted readers to these meeting, so they had the information to make an informed decision. I figured that this combined with the Trump inauguration could lead to a new 52 week high. Clearly, I underestimated the animal spirits and lacked the imagination that shares would fetch a $3 handle, at least so soon.

In fact, last night, as I was leaving the office, I stopped to fill up my water bottle and noticed that NAK's ticker symbol was frequently scrolling across the CNBC ticker tape. Given the advance, since its January 11, 2017 secondary, and the fact that NAK is suddenly a featured CNBC after hours stock, I checked the commentary section of my NAK articles to search for the catalyst to explain the volume and price action. Lo and behold, one of my avid readers, and my favorite practitioner of deductive reasoning, Ross Rummel, provided the news article responsible for this big leg up in after hours.

See Bloomberg headline article below:

This Bloomberg article is the reason I am writing this piece. This article is concerns me that NAK's management team is getting high off the fumes of its recent stock price performance. As I pointed out in a prior piece, on December 21, 2016, Chief Executive Officer Ronald Thiessen told Reuters that the company would wins its EPA Veto case, which is currently in mediation. Shares where then trading in the low $1.70s.

Tonight, to my sheer amazement, I see Mr. Thiessen is making the bold statement that President Donald Trump has endorsed its Pebble Mining project. No president would be foolish enough to publicly discuss a controversial mine that hasn't filed for permitting and that is currently in meditation with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has "a desire to permit Pebble," the company's project in Alaska, Northern Dynasty Chief Executive Officer Ronald Thiessen said Monday in Vancouver. "We will come to a resolution within 100 days."

Mr. Thiessen then goes on to say that permitting will cost $150 million and it will take four years. I am scratching my head as to why Mr. Thiessen is so publicly telling the market, in explicit language, by referring to President Trump, that this project will ultimately get approved. It is fine to be guardedly optimistic, after all this is mining and this is a very early staged project. And by all accounts, I understand that Northern Dynasty has a very strong mediation case; but why is management trying to pump up its stock price when an EPA decision is 100 days away and permitting will take four years? Moreover, they have a 90 day lock up as part of the secondary capital raise. Is this just bravado?

For perspective, back in February 2011, when shares touched $21, NAK then only had 95 million shares outstanding, so its peak market capitalization was $2 billion.

Fast forward to today: given the severe dilution that management had to embark on to keep the lights on and fund its legal discovery findings, NAK's fully diluted share count is now approximately 362 million shares. So if we use last night's after hours price of $3.30, we are looking at a market capitalization of $1.2 billion. Another concern is that I have read many comments within my NAK articles making the false comparison that shares could regain the $21 level, like in 2011. These readers haven't factored in the dilution or the time period, so the price comparison is inaccurate.

Readers have to remember that Q1 2011 marked the pinnacle of the mining super cycle. Please see the stock prices of these mining giants and how their stock prices peaked at nearly the same time frame. Moreover, given the then irrational exuberance, capital expenditure budget for the major were much larger than today. Present day mining management teams shy away from big and expensive high profile projects due to huge upfront capital requirements, risks, and distant future cash flows.

As you can see, BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP), Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX), Anglo American, Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) are all way off their all time highs. We are talking about, cumulatively, a few hundred billion of market capitalization losses from the peak.

Source: Google Finance

Takeaway

I am concerned that momentum in shares of Northern Dynasty has gone too far. Ron Thiessen's quote that President Trump is behind the project is height of promotion and self confidence. Given that the EPA resolution would only enable the company to apply for permitting and that timeline is 100 days away, why is Mr. Thiessen making these statements? Moreover, by Mr. Thiessen's own estimates, if they can move forward with permitting, this process will take four years, thus I am concerned that speculators late to the party could get hurt here. Remember, the recent secondary was priced at $1.85 and that most of NAK's dilutive prior capital raises, including warranties, were priced well under $1. Some were price between $0.25 and $0.45 cents. Therefore, I advise readers to avoid getting caught up in the excitement and momentum. At $3.30 per share, we are looking at a $1.2 billion market capitalization for low grade deposit, albeit massive deposit, with lots of technical hurdles given its geographical remoteness. This stock feels more than fully valued until more elements of the project are fully de-risked. Again, I have no idea why Mr. Thiessen is floating the idea of securing a new partner by October 2017. I admire management's conviction and resolve during its darkest days, but think they are swept up by stock price and a Trump presidency.

One other final side note, it has been brought to my attention by this Bloomberg article - Billionaire Rues Northern Dynasty Sale Over Clinton Controversy - that Frank Giustra sold his stake in Northern Dynasty prior to November 8th to avoid the optics that his close friendship with Bill Clinton could influence the permitting of the Pebble mine. My guess is that Mr. Giustra's high intellect enabled him to work out this risk. I highly doubt he read my Seeking Alpha article from October 24, 2016. This is additional food for thoughts, as shares of Northern Dynasty shoot into the stratosphere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.