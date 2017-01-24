GDX: When The Facts Change, So Should You

The Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDX) navigated itself through what was supposed to be a difficult week by posting a gain of 1.67%. The consensus among many writers is that gold is overbought into resistance, but I couldn't disagree more with them. Gold once again closed above $1,200/oz resistance Friday, and has been holding above this level for 4 consecutive trading days. When the story changes, the rhetoric should change as well. The gold bears right now remind me of the Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) bears last April. The Russell 2000 Index was 20% off its lows and had broken out of its downtrend, yet the bears continued to growl. They completely ignored the downtrend break, but had switched their argument too "Oh, but now we're overbought". The bears' desire to cycle through different indicators to try and confirm their own narrative reminds me of a favorite quote of mine.

"It can be very expensive to convince the markets that you are right". - Ed Seykota

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we all know, the Russell 2000 index is now 43% off its lows, and has not seen even one 10% pullback the past year. The only people this didn't end well for werethe bears, who were convinced the market would eventually have to conform to their thesis. I have a small newsflash for all traders, the market does not care about your feelings, nor your average cost. The market is designed to cause the most pain to the most people possible, and this is why it typically moves against the consensus. As the most famous speculator of all time Jesse Livermore told us "There is only one side of the market and it is not the bull side or the bear side, it is the right side". This tells us that no matter what side we choose to be on, we have to be flexible when the market changes. Unfortunately, the GDX bears are about as flexible as a 90 year old man with arthritis, and don't seem to be interested in wavering from their positions.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at the miners, there are still several gold stocks with very aggressive short interest. McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) has a massive short position of 13.3%, while Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) has a short position of 5.4%. The majority of the other miners are under the 5% short level, but I still believe this to be quite bold. The Gold Miners Index exploded 20% higher from late December to early January, and has now spent 11 days building a base above resistance. Bases like these often serve to work off any overbought condition in the asset, and also are perfect traps for stubborn traders.

Is Gold Really Overbought?

It's difficult to count on one hand the amount of gold articles I've seen over the past 2 weeks which referenced gold's overbought relative strength index (RSI) reading. Apparently this indicator is a holy grail for defining overbought markets, as it's served as the basis for many of the cautious gold arguments I've seen. I personally believe the relative strength indicator to be completely useless, especially in markets that are not range-bound. To give an example of this, I will show "overbought" readings on the S&P-500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) last year.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Traders typically define an overbought reading on the RSI as a reading above the 70 level. As we can see from the above S&P-500 chart, this indicator worked 3/5 times in the past 12 months. The 3 times that it did work the market saw an average dip of 4%, but the two times it didn't work were catastrophic. The first trade saw the market move 7% higher in 1.5 months, and the second trade missed a 4% rally in 15 days just after the election. I've never found an edge using this indicator, but I have found that "overbought" can easily get more overbought.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at the above gold chart, we can see that the RSI generated 7 overbought signals over the past 12 months. The first one came at $1,103/oz last February, and the metal moved $160/oz over the next 30 trading days. The second signal came at $1,122/oz and was also a terrible signal. Gold exploded higher by $150/oz over the next 8 trading sessions, and the indicator once again proved how useless it was.

The RSI flashed two more overbought readings in mid and late April, and both overbought readings did lead to lower prices. Having said that, these signals hardly made up for the massive rally one would have missed by paying attention to the February signals. The next signal came at $1,267 just before Brexit, and gold was at $1,380/oz within the next month. Another $100/oz plus move missed thanks to the RSI indicator. The 2nd most recent signal came at $1,270/oz before the election, and gold moved up $70/oz in the next 6 days. If one managed to stay short through this powerful move, they were able to profit from the coming downturn. Of 6 signals in the past 12 months, only 50% of them led to lower prices in the next month. The ones that did lead to lower prices saw small dips, while the signals that led to higher prices saw traders miss massive upside moves.

According to the RSI, we've been overbought since $1,173/oz on January 4th, and thus far gold has not paid much attention to the signal at all. The metal has climbed 4% since it became "overbought", and doesn't seem in any rush to slow down. So the next time someone cautions you about getting long a market because of an RSI reading above 70%, it might be worth thinking twice about it. There are no holy grail indicators in trading, and if there was, the RSI certainly is not one of them. Still clinging to the validity of the RSI as an overbought/oversold indicator? Just take a look at RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) which flashed an "overbought" signal on November 22nd. This didn't stop the stock from soaring 45% over the next month, and paying attention to this indicator cost you a massive winner.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Enough of the tangent I've been caught up in the majority of this article, let's veer back to our gold analysis.

The Technicals

Gold has posted its 4th weekly gain in a row, after bouncing where I expected it would at $1,135/oz. This level represented the top of the descending channel that was in place for over 3 years, and I expected it would act as support. Typically breakouts from downtrend resistance on an asset class provide new support if the asset class back-tests this level. This is exactly what gold has done and thus far the bounce has been impressive. The below image is the chart I shared on Christmas Eve, and the chart below it is an updated look.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

The gold bulls want to defend this descending channel top going forward, and do not want to see a close back inside the channel. This descending channel is the reason I turned so bullish in early 2016, and I want to see this support hold to give life to the bull case for gold.

Moving to a daily chart of gold, the metal continues to hold above $1,200/oz support. This is a very bullish development for the metal as it is beginning to show commitment to a level that many expected would be resistance. This is a large chink in the bears' armor, as the $1,200/oz level acting as resistance was the basis for their pervasive bearishness. According to them we would dead-cat bounce into $1,200/oz, and this whole rally was a bull trap. Coming from a bull who's been heavily long since the lows, I do not feel trapped in the slightest. It's the bears who are on thin ice right now, and I don't see any resistance ahead until $1,260/oz.

(Source: Author's Photo)

Moving to the Gold Miners Index, we can see the descending channel that's been in place since August. The GDX has been carving out a base above its $22.50 resistance line, as well as the downtrend it was locked in for months. This is a huge change in character for the index as previous rallies were thwarted immediately at the top of the channel. Not only has this rally closed outside of the descending channel, it is showing commitment to its breakout level. This is a tell-tale sign of a market that wants to go higher, and I would not be sleeping well if I was a bear. The bears cannot seem to see the forest for the trees as they're fixated on every single daily gyration in the GDX. What they are ignoring is the fact that the index has broken out, and any pullbacks above $21.50 are simply noise.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The $22.50 level was horizontal support for most of 2016, and the bears expected this level to provide stiff resistance for this rally. While the index did reverse sharply at this level during its first test on December 30th, we have seen a massive sea change since. Where we were previously finding resistance we are now finding support, and the GDX seems to have regained its 2016 support.

What does this mean for the bears?

(Source: TC2000.com)

This pattern is telling us that there's a possibility that the whole flush under the $22.50 level was a well orchestrated bear trap, and those who shorted aggressively in the hole may be in trouble. This is a similar setup to the false breakdown that occurred in early January of last year, and which preceded a massive rally in the miners. I showed a comparison to this in my late November article, and received loads of criticism from those short. They said that there was no way the two breakdowns were similar at all, with one of my favorite commenters warning me that the GDX was heading for 12-13. This was exactly what I wanted to hear after a 50% decline for the miners, as foolish targets like these typically coincide with bottoms being very close.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to a weekly chart of the GDX, we can see the obvious breakout that's occurred. There is absolutely no denying this is a clean downtrend break, and those that are skeptical are only biased due to their positioning. If can often be hard to admit when one is wrong, and is one of the reasons why so many lose money in the markets. I see absolutely zero problem with being wrong about a market as no one has a crystal ball. The problem is in staying wrong in a market, as this is where the pain can come in. Many people would rather be right than make money, even if they are unable to admit it. George Soros taught us a valuable lesson from one of his quotes that sits on a sticky note on my monitor:

"It's not whether you're right or wrong that's important, but how much money you make when you're right, and how much you lose when you're wrong".

This is one of my favorite trading quotes, and is the essence of trend following. So many traders continually take small profits to make themselves feel good about themselves, but are unable to cut their losers. This is akin to eating like a bird and pooping like an elephant, and is not a winning strategy long term. The bears in GDX that were looking for 12-13 and are still short are preparing to be in the latter camp. While they did well shorting while the trend was down, they are now hoping that the market decides to vindicate them. As stated earlier in the article, the market doesn't care about any of us, and will cause the most pain to the most people. This is referred to as the pain trade.

I believe the pain trade to be up for gold and miners, as sentiment is still in very negative territory. Bullish sentiment closed Friday at the 33% level despite gold being up more than 8% off its lows. This tells me that most are skeptical and do not believe in this move, and this is usually a sign we're going higher. I am currently 46% long miners, as well as long a half position on gold from $1,176/oz. I have not taken any profits despite the massive rally we've seen off the lows, and am looking for higher prices. I am open to a small pullback in the GDX as it would give me a chance to add some final exposure to the sector. This does not mean I am expecting a pullback, it simply means it would not concern me, and I would look at it as an opportunity to average up from my December buys.

(Source: TD WebBroker Account)

(Source: CIBC Investors Edge Account)

For full transparency I have shown my main two accounts above so readers can see my money is where my mouth is. I am not long the GDX, as I prefer to be in individual mining stocks I feel are takeover targets. My top 3 positions by weight in no particular order are:

B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG)

Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF)

Mariana Resources (OTCPK:MRLDF)

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, BTG, MRLDF, TORXF, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on the orange button next to my name at the top of this article. I also invite you to follow me at www.twitter.com/TaylorDart01 where I routinely share my entries, exits, and stops on new positions, as well as updating followers on sentiment data on markets I am following.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.