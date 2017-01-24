Skyworks Solutions: Earnings Breakout Traps Bears

Earnings season kicked off last week, and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) brought some belated Christmas gifts to patient investors. The stock has exploded higher since it reported earnings, and is currently trading at over $90.00 a share. Unfortunately, the Skyworks Solutions bears have been much less fortunate. They were hanging tough in their short positions prior to earnings, and are likely scrambling to cover at this juncture. Not only did Skyworks Solutions smash earnings estimates, the stock has also broken out of a tight weekly base that is pointing to higher prices. I expect the stock's trend to continue over the coming weeks, and see any meaningful pullbacks as a buying opportunity.

I suspect the bears are likely biting their nails right now, as Skyworks has had a relentless bid underneath it since their earnings release. The stock has given the bears absolutely no opportunity to cover their positions, unless they wanted to do so into the highs. This is not a good recipe for any remaining bears, as they're now in a battle against buyers and other shorts that are looking to cover. The updated short position this week will reveal to us whether the bears have been stubborn, or have decided to swallow their pride and exit their shorts. If the result is the latter, then there will likely be some more pain ahead for the bears.

In early October I unveiled my long position in Skyworks Solutions in my article "Skyworks Solutions: Bulls In Control, Next Stop $90". I stated in my article that I planned to remain long unless the stock closed below the $68.35 level. While the stock did dip following my article, it was not a severe enough drop to take me out of the position. Below is a short excerpt discussing what prompted me to take a position in October:

I believe the future to be very bright for Skyworks Solutions shareholders. The stock has given me a turtle buy signal, and meets my "CAN" criteria. I believe the stock has moved back into a bull market, and expect the stock's momentum to accelerate over the coming months. I would not be surprised to see the stock trading back at triple digits by this time next year.

If you are wondering what my "CAN" criteria is from the above excerpt, it is very simple. The "CAN" refers to the first 3 letters of William O'Neil's CANSLIM stock screener, which is designed to find growth stocks. I place the most emphasis on the first 3 letters of his system, as I am not as stringent as some CANSLIM investors. The "CAN" in his CANSLIM method stands for the following:

C - Current Earnings: William pointed out the importance of choosing stocks whose earnings per share (EPS) in their most recent quarter had grown from the previous year.

A - Annual Earnings: William also believed annual earnings growth to be very important. Companies being selected for investments according to William should have good annual earnings growth over the past 5 years. As William stated, "Who wants to own part of an establishment showing no growth?" Due to this, William recommended buying stocks with annual earnings growth of at least 25%.

N - New: The N in Williams CANSLIM stock selection approach stood for new, which meant the company recently underwent a change of some type - be it a new product entering a new market or a new high in price. In my application of this method, I place the most emphasis on a new high in price as this confirms my primary trading strategy.

Given that I am a trend follower primarily, some may wonder why I am using a fundamental screener for stocks. While I do place significantly more weight on the current trend of a stock, I do like to see the fundamentals confirming the move. By marrying a trend following system with a growth screener, I'm able to find fundamentally strong stocks, while timing my entries to generate maximum returns. This aids my process as I see much less drawdown, and waste much less opportunity cost compared to that of buy and hold investors. While most buy and hold investors simply buy good companies and hold for the long term, I wait for confirmation to buy. My confirmation signal is new 3-month highs for the stock, while it trades above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Now that I've given a little background on my CAN criteria, let's see how Skyworks stacks up compared to last quarter:

C - Current Earnings:

Taking a look at current earnings for Skyworks Solutions, the stock is beginning to stray from O'Neil's requirements. Skyworks Solutions reported diluted EPS of $1.38 for Q4, which was a decrease from the company's Q4 2015 earnings. Having said that, the stock has seen modest earnings growth in both Q1 and Q3. This is nothing to be concerned about as an investor, but the stock is beginning to lack its luster based on the "C" requirements of O'Neil's system. This does not mean I am abandoning the stock, as I stated above that I place most of my emphasis on the stock's trend.

A - Annual Earnings:

Moving on to annual earnings, the stock is still a perfect fit for O'Neil's system. Skyworks Solutions posted annual diluted EPS of $4.10 for 2015, and followed that up with $5.18 in annual diluted EPS this year. This is above O'Neil's requirement for 25% earnings growth year over year, and should be encouraging for longs. What's most impressive is that Skyworks manages to post over 25% earnings growth this year, on the back of a 72% growth in earnings from 2014-2015.

N - New:

In terms of the new category, there is something new to report as of last week. Skyworks Solutions has broken out to yet another new 52-week high, and has left its December 2015 highs in the dust. This is a very positive development for the bulls as new highs are not bearish in the slightest. This looks like the beginning of a powerful new uptrend, and this is not a stock I would like to be betting against.

Technical Outlook & Summary

Taking a look at a daily chart of Skyworks Solutions, we can see that the stock spent the past few months building a base above its 200-day moving average. The 200-day moving average is now beginning to slope positively, which typically is a sign of a new bull market beginning. Stocks tend to continue in the direction of earnings gaps, especially when they are this powerful. We can look to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last quarter for an example of this, as many tried to get in front of the stock and called it overbought. While Netflix did see a brief pullback after earnings, it never ended up filling the earnings gap.

I believe we could be seeing something similar in Skyworks Solutions, and expect any pullbacks within the gap to the $84.00 level to be a buying opportunity.

So how am I positioning myself?

As stated earlier in the article, I am long SWKS from $79.32, and can finally move my stop up on this trade. Despite the stock catapulting itself higher the past 2 trading days, I am still holding 80% of my position. I sold 1/5 of my position earlier today to re-balance my position for a gain of 14%. I would consider adding this 1/5 of my position back if the stock dips to $84.00.

My previous stop on this trade was below $68.35 on a closing basis (above image), but the recent move has allowed me to trail my stop higher. My goal when placing stops is to put them at a point where I believe the trend to be invalidated. My new stop level sits at $74.00 on a closing basis, and there are two reasons for this:

1) A close below $74.00 would represent a close below the early January lows, which I would believe to be bearish. Skyworks Solutions has recently broken out to new 52-week highs, therefore a retracement this large would give me reason to believe this move was a failed breakout.

2) A close below $74.00 would represent a close below Skyworks Solutions uptrend level, which I expect would hold if this is a real breakout. While I do not mind marginal shakeouts below an uptrend line, a close below $74.00 would be a material close below the uptrend. The uptrend currently sits at $76.50, and is rising at a pace of roughly $1.00 per month.

Skyworks Solutions remains one of my top picks for 2017, and I believe the breakout as of recent to be the potential for a new bull market. There is no telling how high the stock can go, but I will remain in the trade as long as momentum is at my back. The stock has given yet another turtle buy signal as of last week, and I expect more momentum investors to enter the stock due to this. I expect Skyworks Solutions to continue being good to shareholders this year, and am sticking with my target for triple digits in 2017.

