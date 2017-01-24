Will The House Deliver?

While industry data is better than in the past, performance over the past quarter suggests we may not see anything special in this earnings release for these firms.

After seeing months of an improving market, it looks as though the worst may be behind these firms but a lingering doubt remains.

In this piece I decided to look over the performance of the gaming industry in Macau over the past few years.

For ardent observers of the gaming industry, perhaps no place on Earth holds more interest than Macau, the world's largest gambling hub, an area that handily dwarfs Las Vegas. In what follows, I will go over some rather interesting and conflicting results regarding the region and the companies like Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), and Melco Crown (NASDAQ:MPEL) that operate there and give my thoughts on what it should mean for investors or prospective investors in these firms.

Gaming revenue continues to recover

The past five months, ending in December, have been really great for the gaming industry in Macau. After more than two years of year-over-year sales declines, the region posted a modest 1.1% increase in revenue in August. This was followed up by a 7.4% gain in September and an even larger gain of 8.8% in October. In November, the year-over-year change totaled a whopping 14.4% while in December it pulled back to a still-strong 8% improvement. While gaming revenue, as can be seen in the table below, it was still 3.3% below where it was for the entire time last year, it's undeniable that the picture is now improving.

*Taken from the Gaming, Inspection, and Coordination Bureau of Macau

For context, I also provided the following tables below, which show how the picture has changed since the decline started in June of 2014. From June of 2013 through June of last year, monthly gaming revenue is down 43.8% and, on a cumulative basis through the month of December, it's down 38.1% covering the same period of time. No matter how you stack it, this time frame has been incredibly challenging for the firms operating in this space.

*Taken from the Gaming, Inspection, and Coordination Bureau of Macau

*Taken from the Gaming, Inspection, and Coordination Bureau of Macau

But results so far have been mixed

Looking solely at the gaming revenue picture for the region, you would think that gaming companies like the aforementioned would be benefiting tremendously, but the picture hasn't been quite that clear. Take, for instance, the table below, which shows the net revenue of each of the firms mentioned for the third quarter of last year and compares it to the revenue generated the same time a year earlier.

*Created by Author

As a note, these sales figures only include old operations put into place by these companies (properties that existed for a full third quarter of each of the past two years). The reason here is simply that the opening of a new location should increase sales but since that location was not open a year ago, it would not be representative of a year-over-year increase or decrease. Of course, it can be rightly argued that the sales from those new locations matter (because they do) but it's hard to distinguish between sales caused by a temporary inflow of traffic due to a new and exciting establishment, sales driven by the cannibalization of competitors nearby (though it can also be argued that sales from a new location would cannibalize the parent company), and sales driven by changes in economic conditions for a business. These revenue figures also exclude non-Macau operations for obvious reasons.

What we can see from this is that there hasn't really been a firm among the four that have benefited from this trend higher in Macau. MGM, Las Vegas Sands (to a far lesser degree), Melco Crown, and Wynn have all seen sales depressed during this time frame after adjusting for new locations put into operation. This means that either sales are being cannibalized at existing resorts or that they simply aren't seeing the benefits associated with the improvements taking place in Macau.

More important than sales, however, are a company's sales composition, which has a direct impact on its bottom line. Take, for instance, mass market operating profits vs. VIP baccarat. In a prior article where I wrote about this distinction, I illustrated that current estimates call for an operating profit margin of mass market games totaling 40% of sales this year, while VIP revenue would generate a profit margin of only 10.2%. In the case of Melco Crown during the past quarter, their City of Dreams resort reported a year-over-year decline in sales of 6.7% but because mass market games took a large enough hit to be listed as one of the two major causes (the other being gaming machine sales), adjusted EBITDA came in at $170.4 million, down 11% from the $191.5 million seen the same time last year.

To put this all in perspective, I created the next table below. In it, you can see the third quarter 2016 vs. 2015 adjusted EBITDA figures for Melco Crown, Las Vegas Sands, MGM, and Wynn for their Macau-based operations. What this shows is that, while MGM and Las Vegas Sands took sales hits during the quarter, their bottom lines actually improved year-over-year while the bottom lines of Wynn and Melco Crown deteriorated.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it's clear that the gaming market in Macau is showing some signs of recovery and, if this trend continues, the upside could be significant. That said, risks certainly do still remain and, more interestingly, there's the fact that improvements in the region are, at the moment, uneven. For investors wanting to buy into any of these players, this is an issue to keep a watchful eye on. This is, in particular, important for earnings season for all four of these firms because the fact of the matter is that, despite the market improving, the spotty data for these firms for the third quarter was a far different read than what the Macau data indicated it might be like and, if this trend continues where there is a divergence between company fundamentals and supposed regional data, these firms' shareholders may end up paying the price in the end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.