AutoZone: No Threat From Amazon

AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) is the second largest auto parts retailers in the United States in terms of market capitalization. It has a market cap of $22 billion behind O'Reilly automotive (NYSE: ORLY) which has a market cap of $25 billion. Apart from ORLY, AZO's other competitors are: Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), Pep Boys, Federal-Mogul (NASDAQ: FDML), US Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) JC Whitney, and other smaller retailers. The company has more than 84,000 employees - and plans to employ 10,000 this year- working in its 5800+ stores in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil.

On Monday, auto parts retailers stocks fell after a report claimed that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) was investing in the auto parts industry. In the report, Amazon has partnered with auto parts companies such as Federal-Mogul, Dorman Products, and Cardone industries and undercutting the retailers. In the report, a car battery selling for $266 at Auto Zone sells for $166 in Amazon. Further, the report in New York Post indicated that 'Amazon is offering same-day delivery for auto parts in 40 major U.S. cities - at prices that average 23% less than those of O'Reilly, Advance Auto Parts and AutoZone.

Source. Seeking Alpha

While I believe that Amazon poses some threat in the auto parts retail industry, I believe investors' reactions to the news was overblown.

This is because auto parts is not a new category in the Amazon's ecosystem. The company has always sold auto parts to its clients and delivered them in the same way it does its other merchandise. As it has done this, AutoZone has seen its revenue and net profit increase YoY as shown below.

It has achieved all this while increasing its profit margin from a low of 10.62% in 2012 to the current margin of 11.77%.

Ycharts

AZO has achieved this despite its stiff competition from Amazon, which as I mentioned before has always sold auto parts.

The Challenge for Online Auto Parts

The challenge of online auto parts industry is simple. Most car owners have little understanding about their car parts. Most people can't change auto parts on their own without the help of a mechanic. We have all seen people who can't change their tires or headlights. For AZO, most of the revenues come from customers buying DIY products, which could slightly be affected by Amazon. However, in the Q4 conference call, CEO Bill Rhodes said this about the online experience.

So when you think about e-commerce, we're not immune to sales through e-commerce, but at the same time, when you think about the experience that you have walking into an AutoZone store, there's a lot of trustworthy advice that's taking place, and so when someone walks in and wants to buy a battery which you can't buy online because you can't ship it, we'll likely test your entire starting and charging system in order to ensure that that is the problem that you are - we are going to solve for you.

In the Q1 conference, he said this about the online shopping experience.

At the moment, many of them are coming to get information and then shopping at the store. However our buy online and pick up at store program albeit small is growing at a quick rate.

Ratings agency Fitch said this about the challenge of online auto parts industry.

While online penetration has grown over time to around 5% of total industry sales, Fitch believes the bricks-and-mortar industry is somewhat protected due to the combination of high-touch service, purchase immediacy, low average ticket and restrictions on shipping for key items (i.e. batteries)

As mentioned before, AutoZone has also invested in the online car parts industry through autozone.com and autoanything.com. They have experimented with the online model and concluded that most people prefer doing their research online before going to the store to buy.

Main Challenges

I believe that the biggest challenge facing AZO is its exposure to Brazil and Mexico. In the new Trump Administration, Mexico has experienced volatility attributed to his protectionist policies. The dollar has strengthened which could have currency challenges to AZO. In Mexico, the company has 488 stores.

Source. Bloomberg

Mexico's economy has also been projected to slow down in 2017 because of the uncertainties of the Trump Administration.

In Brazil, the local currency has improved against the dollar in the past one year as shown below. However, the Brazilian economy which is recovering from a prolonged recession is forecasted to slow down.

Source. Bloomberg

Fortunately, the Brazilian and Mexican market make a tiny percentage of AutoZone's revenue. America provides 90% of its revenues. This means that the headwinds in the other markets could have insignificant impacts on the company.

Apart from the Mexico's and Brazil's issues, another challenge AZO might face has to do with auto sales in the country. Auto parts companies do well when auto sales decline. This is because most new car owners don't have a lot to change. In the third quarter, Bill Rhodes said this about this trend.

As new vehicle unit sales are reaching all-time highs and gas prices on average are down year-over-year, miles driven continue to increase. The lower end customer benefits the most from lower gas prices relative to income. This trend is encouraging.

In this statement, it is clear that AZO benefits from increased new vehicle sales that are driven regularly. The low oil prices encouraged most people to drive. However, the trend is changing after the OPEC decision to limit oil production. EIA forecasts that crude oil price will average $52 a barrel in 2017.

Source. WTI price Bloomberg

Conclusion

AutoZone has a trailing PE ratio of 17.69 which is cheaper compared to the industrial average of 43.66 and its 3-year median of 19.22. Also, it has a trailing EV/EBITDA of 10.88 compared to the industrial average of 19.75 and its 3-year median of 11.51. Most of the important metrics such as the revenue, net revenue, and same store statistics have improved in the recent years. The long term debt however has also increased as the company borrows to invest in new retail stores in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. This debt is however manageable. In August, Fitch reaffirmed its BBB (stable) rating on the company.

While I believe that AZO faces a number of challenges in future, I believe investors overreacted to the Amazon news. Amazon has successfully disrupted many industries such as books. However, because of the unique and complicated nature of the auto parts industry, I believe the existing retailers will have an upper edge against the company. BUY THE DIP!!!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.