Buying Steel In 2017

I am looking to buy some United States steel if the stock price corrects a bit more.

I have written many articles about the economy. My articles are always based on leading indicators and the effect on coincident indicators. In this article, I want to discuss the situation among steel producers and why I think that you should have steel producers (VanEck Vectors Steel ETF SLX) in your portfolio.

-----

Extra: if you are interested in more information about the importance of using the right indicators, feel free to read my article about this topic.

Article: Establish A Solid Macro View Using The Top-Down Method

-----

Let me start with a graph of the most important leading indicator: the ISM manufacturing index. This index has soared significantly since September of 2016. The strong rally has been predicted and supported by strong regional manufacturing surveys. This indicates that we can expect a stronger economy over the next few months.

This upswing shows some very solid results among coincident indicators. The industrial production of primary metals and iron and steel products is picking up very fast.

Iron and steel production is currently 7.2% higher than one year ago. This is the highest number since 2013. Primary metals are 1.2% higher. Note that primary metals growth is almost always lower than iron & steel products growth. Primary metals are currently at their fastest growth rate since 2014. It is also interesting to see the speed of growth. Growth is going vertically.

New orders are also doing very good as you can see below.

Primary metals new orders are up more than 12% in November. This is the highest growth rate since 2011(!). 2011 has been the month when commodities peaked. Primary metals orders growth is rallying after almost contracting 20% in 2015. New orders for iron and steel mills are up 4% and back at 2014 levels. I expect that both numbers are even stronger in December.

China has also impacted the performance of steel companies. The graph below shows you the US ISM manufacturing index and the Chinese manufacturing PMI. Both are compared to the year-on-year performance of exports.

What strikes is that high domestic growth has not led to higher exports in 2012, 2013 and 2014. It has only been possible during times when China improved too. This is a certain thing, and I am not trying to explain the obvious to you, it is just important to see that China is currently accelerating too. This should push steel exports higher for the first time since 2012.

Since October of 2016 (during growth acceleration), we saw that industrial metals (PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund DBB) have outperformed gold (SPDR Gold ETF GLD). The ratio between base metals and gold is displayed by the thin blue line below.

It is a very strong signal when traders dump their gold to buy cyclical industrial metals. The problem is that this ratio is currently cooling off a bit. This puts some pressure on steel producers like AK Steel (AKS) and United States Steel (X). I am currently long Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF), and I am planning on adding some United States Steel if the price goes below 28 USD.

Conclusion

Steel stocks have priced in a lot after the election of President Trump. I am therefore waiting till they cool off a bit. The fundamental bull case is solid at this point. The economy is accelerating and cyclical industries like the steel industry are performing better again. Industrial production and new orders are surging. I believe that steel stocks should be in every macro trader's portfolio in the first half year of 2017. Although keep in mind that steel stocks are extremely volatile. Only buy a small exposure to keep your portfolio balanced.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions or remarks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.