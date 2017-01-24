Can Trump Deliver 4% GDP Growth?

By Gary Alexander

The deed is done. The Donald is President. His surprise victory reminded me most of Andrew Jackson's ascension to the top spot in 1829 after the nation was led for 40 years by four Virginians and John Adams, Sr. and Jr. Jackson represented a rebellion from the eastern aristocracy. His followers reportedly stormed the White House and broke the china while drinking a bit too much, until the porter moved the punch bowl onto the lawn. We didn't see that this time around, but we did see a weekend full of confrontations.

More recently, in the 32 years from 1981 to 2013, America either had a George Bush (Sr. or Jr.) as President or Vice President, or a Clinton as President or Secretary of State. Even materfamilias Barbara Bush said (in 2013), "We've had enough Bushes." Sure enough, Jeb Bush raised over $100 million but wasn't able to finish better than fourth in the three primaries he entered before resigning. America was ripe for a radical change, either from socialist Bernie Sanders or unpredictable populist Donald Trump.

Last week, I asked, "Will We Ever See 4% GDP Growth Again?" That's the standard set by Reagan in the 1980s and Clinton in the 1990s, as well as several other Presidents before them. As The Wall Street Journal reported on Inauguration Day (in "Challenges Lurk in the Economy," January 20, 2017), the economy grew 32.5% in Reagan's eight years and 34.8% in Clinton's eight years, but only 15.0% in George W. Bush's eight years, and 15.3% in Barack Obama's eight years - that's about 1.8% per year.

The Journal's array of charts also shows that "manufacturing jobs as a share of overall jobs" has declined under all 11 Presidents since Eisenhower. That looks like an unstoppable trend, as cheap overseas labor continues to be available to perform the unsatisfying and repetitive drudgery of slapping new products together. America will need more (and better) education for higher-level jobs in order to compete better.

As for the stock market's performance under various Presidents of the last century, the Journal also reported on January 20, 2017 ("How Markets Have Reacted to U.S. Presidents' First 100 Days") that the six Presidents delivering the most growth (a doubling or better of the Dow Jones Industrials) were evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans. Ignoring for the moment the fact that Congress deserves equal credit (or blame) for tax and spending policies, here are the top six market Presidents since 1900:

The "first 100 days" is somewhat of a mythical measuring rod. Only Franklin Delano Roosevelt tried (and succeeded) in changing the direction of a nation in so short a time. The U.S. economy is now such a huge ocean liner that it takes many months to turn around, and years to turn those trends into measurable growth. Although sentiment can change on a dime, actual results usually take longer than 100 days.

The Journal says the stock market has risen in the first 100 days (January 21st to April 20th) under four of the last five Presidents, averaging +2.34% in that sliver of time. Only George W. Bush suffered a falling market in his first 100 days. Barack Obama's first 50 days were down, but then the market bottomed on March 9, 2009 and kept rising over nearly eight years since then. Ronald Reagan's first 100 days saw the Dow rise less than 1%, but it fell sharply until August 1982, when a massive 18-year bull market began.

Can Trump Learn from Reagan's Example?

My most hopeful analogy for the next four years is to compare Trump's ascension to Ronald Reagan. Trump can't hold a candle to Reagan in terms of sound ideology, integrity, charm, and a positive spirit, in my view, but Reagan was also dismissed as an "amiable dunce" by Clark Clifford, the dean of the Eastern Establishment. Reagan was mostly dismissed as a second-rate B-movie actor by most of the press corps.

But Reagan and Trump got elected by going directly to the people, based on the same campaign slogan…

Like Trump, Reagan inherited a sub-par economy struggling in a slow-growth mode, unable to recover after that generation's Great Recession (1973-74). But the similarities end there. Reagan also had to combat double-digit unemployment and interest rates, plus high inflation amid stagnation (stagflation).

In his morning briefing last Tuesday ("Happy Daze," January 17th), economist Ed Yardeni compared "Trumponomics" (an inelegant but inevitable new word) to Reaganomics, under three broad headings:

#1: Tax reform: Our corporate tax rate is the highest in the developed world, at 39.6%. Trump wants to cut the top federal corporate rate to 15%. Since U.S. businesses currently hold $2.6 trillion in cash offshore, the President can raise taxes while promoting growth if he taxes that cash at just 10%.

As for personal tax rates, back in Reagan's day, the Kemp-Roth tax cuts (the Economic Recovery Act of 1981) cut rates across the board by 25% in three years. The top rate was cut from 70% to 50%. In his second term, the Tax Reform Act of 1986 cut rates down to two - 15% for the middle class and 28% for the rich. Today, Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan favor just three brackets (12%, 25%, and 33%).

Here's another similarity. Yardeni says, "Reagan's policies did not significantly reduce the tax burden on higher-income individuals. Nor should Trump's policies." In fact, Trump's Treasury Secretary pick Steve Mnuchin told CNBC on November 30, 2016 that "there will be no absolute tax cut for the upper class."

#2-Deregulation. The best statistical indicator of the volume of red tape binding businesses in America is the annual number of pages added to The Federal Register, the official record of government regulations. The number of new pages peaked under Jimmy Carter with 73,258 pages in 1980. Reagan's most lenient year was 1986, with 44,812 pages. By contrast, President Obama added a record 97,110 pages in 2016.

In a Town Hall in New Hampshire last year, Trump said, "70% of regulations can go," (Reuters, October 7, 2016). More realistically, a Trump adviser told Reuters on the same day: "Every agency will be asked to rate the importance of their regulations and we will push to remove 10% of the least important." In his first hours as President, Trump signed an executive order freezing any new regulations. That's a start.

#3-Trade. This comparison is more cautionary than the first two. Back in 1988, the last full year under Reagan, The Cato Institute published an analysis of Reagan's trade policies, saying: "The Reagan administration has failed to promote free trade. Ronald Reagan by his actions has become the most protectionist president since Herbert Hoover, the heavyweight champion of protectionists."

Trump has promised - pardon the expression - to "trump" Hoover and Reagan as a protectionist. But he might be backing off from his most extreme positions. He has plenty of good people advising if he listens. Let us hope that he is just a good negotiator making threats to bring the other side to the negotiating table.

By learning from history - especially the pros and cons of Reaganomics - Trump's team could return us to 3% per year GDP growth, on average, and maybe 4% one year. If he doesn't, he may not be re-elected.