Wells Fargo: Increase Yield, Time For A Covered Call

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has had quite a run up over the last few months, up around 22% over the last 3 months. These situations can be followed by a mean reversion, which makes this a good time to investigate whether a covered call is appropriate.

There are many fantastic articles detailing the fundamentals of WFC on Seeking Alpha, so I am not going to focus on any of that. This article is written for those of you who already have a position and are deciding what you should do after such a large and profitable run.

WFC is one of those stocks where I view the holding period is very long-term and considering that it has a very nice dividend, I will always look to add money into WFC at the "right" price. When I see a stock I'm in have a very large run, like this one, I start to consider a covered call.

What is a Covered Call?

A covered call is a fairly simple options strategy and typically requires a very low level of approval from your broker. The setup is very simple, you purchase stock and you sell a call option against the underlying shares. Each option represents 100 shares, so you will need around $5500 plus commissions to initiate this trade.

For this article, I'm assuming you already own the shares, so you simply need to sell the options. That said, I am leaving out a lot of detail that is covered in so many other places. For more detail on a covered call, see here.

Choices to make

When I look for a covered call, I like to look out at either 6 or 12 months depending on the prices. I typically like 6 months because you can get a substantial yield and not commit for too long. Since I don't know what your cost basis is, I'll assume all of you have a cost basis of the current price, or $55.07 at the time of writing this. Again, I'm not advocating for people to initiate a position at this time, I fell we need to wait and see. That said, I'll pick the current price, just for example sake. Also, no commissions are used here, they will vary greatly by your broker. I use OptionsHouse as their prices are very, very competitive.

In the table below, you'll find the price for the July 17 calls at $57.50 and Jan 18 at the same strike price. I'm also using the current dividend and not trying to guess at any kind of dividend increase over the year. To calculate the max profit of a covered call, I use the option price plus the dividend plus the underlying stock growth to the strike price. See below:

Option Price Dividend Underlying Growth Max Profit Yield 6 month $1.95 $0.76 $2.50 $5.21 9.46% 12 month $3.60 $1.52 $2.50 $7.62 13.84%

As you can see from the table above, selling the six month option at $57.50 will have a max profit of around $521 per contract (every contract is equal to 100 shares) minus commissions for a yield of around 9.5%. That's not bad for 6 months of investing.

If you want to lock in a little more, you can sell the one year option at $57.50, for a max profit of $762 minus commissions and a yield of ~13.8%. I'll take a 13%+ yield any year of my life and not fear any missing out.

Even if you don't hit max profit, you can still boost your yield on this very nice dividend stock. The table below shows what it will look like if your shares end up at the same price at options expiration. You'll get to keep the options premium (the price between the extrinsic and intrinsic value) and the dividend yield for a very nice return.

Option Price Dividend Underlying Growth Max Profit Yield 6 month $1.95 $0.76 $0 $2.71 4.92% 12 month $3.60 $1.52 $0 $5.12 9.30%

The way I look at the stock not getting to the max profit is an additional downside buffer. Assume we sell the one year call at the prices in the table above and then we collect the dividend for the whole year, which means our breakeven for the year is $5.12 less than your current cost basis. I like to think of a covered call as reducing my cost basis in the stock. (This does not actually reduce your cost basis for tax purposes, it's all in my head)

Down Side (There's always one)

I won't pretend this is some kind of Holy Grail, because there are still risks. First and foremost, the underlying shares can still fall and have a substantial impact to your portfolio. Which is why I am not recommending you start a position at this price to perform this covered call. The second example is fear of missing out. If you initiate this trade and the stock blows past your covered call, you will miss out on any profit over the max yield. For some, that can be heart breaking to watch your stock go up and know that you have caped your profit. Third, your shares could get called away prematurely, unlikely unless the shares move above the option price.

Regardless of the movement in the underlying shares, you should keep in mind the concept of rolling the options. If the stock shoots up, then simply roll the options out in time a few more months and collect more premium, if the stock goes up too much, the premium will diminish, but you won't have to lose your shares (baring your shares getting called away) and you can still collect a nice dividend. We all know that stocks rise and fall, if you roll long enough you just might have those options expire worthless and all you had to do was roll them a few times a year.

Summary

I no longer have my position in WFC, I'm one of those folks kicking themselves for not being in the market around the election. If I was in this market with my previous cost basis around $48, then I would definitely be initiating a covered call and I would pick the 6 month option as I have commitment issues with stocks.

Those of you out there who are buy and hold investors, a covered call strategy can be a very profitable tool in your toolkit. It is not right for all situations, but when you get a fairly large jump on a stock that you want to keep, it is one of my favorites. Wait for some high volatility when you initiate the position and then roll it if it doesn't go your way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.