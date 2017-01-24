Gold For The Bulls

Silver experienced a comparatively stronger fourth quarter compared to gold, and silver trading supported the approximate lows of May-June, while gold was unusually weaker. A change in fundamentals can help explain why, and with technical charts I explore near term expectations for this coming year.

2017 Supply /Demand issues

The gold price high in mid 2016 was characterized by bullish sentiment, $1500 or higher analyst valuations which characteristically hit the market at a similar 'peak' time. Traders left those expectations sinking in a weakening market, as gold fell from its bearish 'trading channel' high. As reported by Reuters, a poll of 35 analysts and traders have returned an average gold price forecast of $1,331 an ounce for 2017. Their expectations are that gold is headed for the best year in four.

The silver price forecast is to average $17.50 for the year and $18.90 for next.

Higher seasonal jewelry demand from major consumers China and India in the fourth quarter should help overall demand, analysts said. Gold should be underpinned by stronger physical buying out of India and China, but gains will be moderated by the high probability of the Fed lifting U.S. interest rates in December," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.

So let's get this straight, analysts are backing a $1300 plus 2017 fundamental gold price, based on rising demand from consumers both in China and India, in the fourth quarter, (China consumer sentiment is improving which could convert to gold sales, but India is a different situation entirely).

Others are expecting a bullish gold price because of the potential for safe haven buying in China, and a possible financial liquidity crisis. The Chinese government has injected further liquidity this month because of the imminent New Year Holiday, not necessarily because of failing banks; as a lack of liquidity can also be due to other issues like foreign exchange intervention. The scale of the injection is significantly larger than last year, but that can also be a symptom of an expanding domestic economy.

Forex traders said the market largely ignored a flurry of data which showed China's economy grew by a slightly faster than expected 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter, giving it solid momentum heading into what is expected to be a turbulent 2017. ($1 = 6.8690 Chinese yuan)

Other safe haven approaches, point to further QE in the Eurozone, however there's no indication from the ECB, that QE will be extended past their current March deadline.

Bullish expectations are that Chinese and Russian central banks will continue to support the gold price, however Chinese central banks didn't support the price of gold from its low during either November of December. Those central banks are more likely to buy bargain lows, than support seasonally strong highs.

Recently China limited ATM withdrawals to under $700, while increasing currency export controls on Chinese companies.

In a recent Credit Suisse article, analysts forecasted:

Gold supply/demand equation forecast to improve in 2017: Significant ETF demand in 2016 has masked a weak year for jewelry as India undergoes a number of (temporary in our view) dislocations in its market. The government's Nov. 8th decision to cancel 85% of the bank notes in circulation in an effort to fight black market money and counterfeiting is likely to harm the jewelry industry in the near term, although we see this action as supporting the investment case for gold over currency in India (India Strategy). Following a 2016 gold market surplus, we forecast 2017 is a swing to deficit as we expect increased trade protectionism, currency devaluations (such as RMB) and geopolitical uncertainty (2017 elections across Europe are potential catalysts) to boost bar and coin demand, Central Banks to continue buying and mine supply to decline.

Martin Armstrong clarifies the situation in India which doesn't appear to be temporary, but very much geared to anti-'money laundering' activity. India has put a ceiling on the amount of gold that can be owned by its citizens, creating a weaker than expected (end of year), wedding season rally.

The demonetization of the currency and the attempt to set limits on the amount of gold one may own is a two-prong attack on the cash economy in India. There is no confiscation of gold owned by banks, corporates, or individuals when they can CONFIRM and prove that the gold was purchased with above-ground taxed money. Therefore, the line in the sand is drawn between the underground and above-ground economy. The limits are applied to individuals in the cash economy to prevent them from buying gold with the cash to "launder" the money.... ....Indians are scrambling to banks with their old notes by December 30, 2016, but the tax implication have others just writing their money off or funneling it through the black market and spreading the money around by using individuals to try to cash in some portion. Modi's decision led to a stark US dollar rally for three weeks as the Rupee collapsed by about 4%. The Indian society relies on cash for more than 90% of transactions, and nearly every aspect of daily life has been affected. This was a bold action to force the economy into a fully taxed society all for the benefit of the government, of course. The gold ownership is allowed provided you PROVE you bought it with taxed money.

Gold Charting

Gold is at an important juncture on the weekly chart. It hasn't quite found even the midpoint on the RSI, or the fast stochastic, and is approaching a bullish cross of the black ADX over the DMA on the MACD (illus.centre).

Trading has pulled away from potential selling resistance at the pivot level on this chart, with a candlestick which could signal some short term weakness, if next week closes low. (A continuation of which has S1 support level before a bullish reversal). Having completed five bearish waves a bullish resumption is likely).

However on a longer term level, with the exception of a shorter sideways move in early 2015, (appears to be a recent seasonal similarity for March-May), each of gold's bullish relief waves (green), are far in excess of this current leg. Support for gold would normally take it up to test the $1300 level from here, where gold would need to break through the selling resistance of a downwards trend line, (which I've illustrated in red).

SPDR Gold shares GLD

The gold ETF, is stronger with the overbought condition already high on the RSI and fast stochastic on the shorter term daily chart. GLD is off the high of the week but has yet to trade below the rising support trend line of December. This wave is too short compared to gold's selling resistance, so the ETF could still test the 117 level. If it fails from here, (along with the RSI oscillator falling to the mid-50 level), it wouldn't be unusual for trading to test the 50 ma, which is also close to 38% of the current high from the December low, and a technical support area.

Bullish GLD would bounce on the 50 RSI continuing an uptrend, weak GLD could bounce or drift down to oversold, S1 or the pivot level, with a possible new leg down towards 103 if that fails.

US Dollar

The monthly USD chart by Astrocycle.net is below, and where I've highlighted the previous fractal which back tested support before finding a new high, see the far right, support (red and orange), and on the rising green trend line. It's a monthly candlestick chart so represents a reasonable chance of a still outstanding, bullish leg in gold.

COT - Barcharts.com

This barchart above shows no significant trend alteration as yet with managed money supporting the rise higher. According to contract numbers released for January 10th, commercials were still heavy on the short side, but there was very little change on long positions, while large specs added to longs and cut their short position.

Summary

As yet there's been no trend alteration, but the oscillators are showing some potential for short term weakness. Although there's potential for a sell off here, a shallow correction would be consistent with a further move higher, a leg closer to the more recent historical norm which would test the $1300's level. The USD appears to be dictating the trend, which has some potential near term support, but seems likely to correct further in an ABC wave down, which based on the monthly chart would take weeks to complete. This could correspond with a fractal (highlighted) in the last major dollar rise from 2005. Risk management needs to take account of the fast stochastic and RSI, as the oscillators are developing the lows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.