Asterias Has Strong Upside Potential In 2017

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEMKT:AST) is a leading Bay Area biotechnology company focused on the emerging field of regenerative medicine. Determined on a solution for patients with spinal cord injury, this relatively undiscovered company could become a multi-billion dollar revenue generator upon successful data. Some of which is forthcoming this week in its dose escalation SCiSTAR clinical trial. I expect the stock to more than double once Wall Street becomes aware of the progress being made from its improving fundamentals.

Let's Go Back to 2016

In July of 2016, physicians at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (SCVMC), in partnership with Stanford Medicine, reported that they successfully completed a transformational surgery by injecting specialized oligodendrocyte progenitor cells (OPCs) into the spinal cord of a patient who had seriously suffered a severe spinal cord injury. As part of the dose-escalating trial, this patient is just one of a handful of injured patients who has undergone this procedure as part of this multi-center clinical trial.

Additionally, upon doing some due diligence there was a press release from USC's Keck Hospital detailing its involvement with its trial patient. This patient was completely paralyzed. In the USC release, the patient, after injection of the OPC cells, began to show signs of noticeable improvement after only a few weeks. Here's a link to its media coverage to review. Further, USC reported that three months later, the patient was able to feed himself, operate his cell phone, write, and even operate a motorized wheelchair for mobility. The patient was no longer hopelessly locked in his body and unable to move.

Of course, the goal for any newly paralyzed patient injected with these specialized cells, is first improved sensation, and then mobility. Progress would include movement in both arms, hands, and legs. This type of partial or even full recovery makes it easier for any patient to care for himself and live a more productive independent life.

As you can see, the company is diversified into three therapeutic areas; Leukemia (AML), Lung Cancer, and Spinal Cord Injury. Most small companies trading around $5.00 or less only have one shot at the goal. Asterias has three. Also, it doesn't have to hit all three targets to achieve our goal of hitting a double or more on achieving a higher stock valuation. It only needs "one" major announcement by showing ongoing clinical success. Upon reaching this expected success, and as I discussed earlier, most investment funds, ETFs and the like will all be rushing to acquire stock in this company. If you've followed me before, you know that I like to discover these gems long before the crowd. That being said, AST stock is a strong pick of mine for 2017.

This analysis is based on strong data with the potential of reaching much higher levels sometime in the next several months. Following the release of strong data, I could foresee a media blitz on these historical events involving these OPC cells. Followed by mass coverage by the media, you could only image the strong fund buying in the coming weeks as investors and fund managers load up on the stock. Following good news and a great conference call with updates, this company will be on its way to gaining a whole new level of investors.

Asterias Biotherapeutics has a tight float with approximately 43.5 million shares outstanding. Currently, it's working with a number of US trial sites with some leading teams of doctors in the fields of neurorestoration and regenerative medicine. Earlier last year it announced that dosing was completed in the first group of patients in its SCiSTAR Phase 1/2a study. Its clinical trial sites are testing escalating doses of AST-OPC1 (oligodendrocytes which are the cell treatment used in this study). The trial is involved with five newly injured patients with sensory and motor complete cervical spinal cord injury.

As announced last week in a press release, Asterias expects to report top-line six-month efficacy and safety results from this five patient cohort. It will host a conference call this Tuesday, January 24, 2017 to discuss new data evaluating the efficacy results six months after implantation of 10 million AST-OPC1 cells (OPCs). These cells are found in the brain and spinal cord which support the healthy functioning of nerve cells. Visit the Asterias website for more details.

As you can see from the chart, in 2015 it shot from $4.00 to over $14.00, and no data was released (unlike data this week that could be historical). Now, in January 2017, with more progress than ever before, there appears to be a steady climb up in the stock. I believe the chart is setting up for a potentially much larger move higher in the coming days, weeks and months. Furthermore, on additional news that's pending this week, and upon positive clinical data, I'm looking for a technical breakout over $5.00, and then another move over $7.00. This analysis is based on strong data with the potential of reaching much higher levels sometime in the next several months. Following the release of strong data, a media blitz on these historical events involving OPCs, and strong fund buying should help this company on its way.

Strong Funding Partnership

Asterias has received a Strategic Partnerships Award grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM), which provides $14.3 million of "non-dilutive" funding for the Phase 1/2a clinical trial and other product development activities for AST-OPC1.

Large Supporting Shareholder

Asterias' largest institutional shareholder is BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) who owns approximately 48% of the company. My research shows that BioTime has been a long time supporter of the Asterias management team, and its clinical trial programs. Each company also shares in patent cross-licensing agreements which are reported to be the largest IP patent estate in regenerative medicine.

Executive Management and Board

Asterias' management holds a wealth of clinical experience. Upon investigation, you will see that the Chairman of the Board, Don Bailey is the former CEO of Questcor Pharmaceuticals. Also, CEO Stephen Cartt served as Chief Operating Officer of Questcor Pharmaceuticals from February 2012 until August 2014, when the company was ultimately acquired by Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) in 2014. There are additional executives that you can review on its website that show leadership with significant weight as experienced leaders.

According to its latest Form 10-Q dated September 30, 2016 the company is funding its operations primarily through the support of CIRM grants, BioTime, issuance of equity, and royalties from product sales. Working capital shows $27 million and stockholder's equity of $42.7 million. Cash and cash equivalents in this period are reported at $17.9 million and available for sale securities of $16 million. Funds are said to be sufficient to last until the third quarter of 2017. Additional funding from CIRM could be a possibility upon reaching certain milestones.

Risks

The major risk is that I am wrong about the OPCs used being a potentially life-changing therapy. Additional risks are that the data fails, they could have unexpected GMP manufacturing issues, and the OPC cells don't do what's expected, which could cause FDA delays in its clinical programs.

Conclusion

Initial success after 90 days has already been witnessed and reported by some doctors very close to these patients. Restoring some level of neurological function in patients who have sustained a spinal cord injury in a car accident, a swimming pool or possibly in the military [for example] can now see firsthand that this cell therapy can be their way out of despair. These patients can now have an opportunity to function and achieve a better way of life. So much so, that these specialized OPC cells [that have the potential to regenerate old, damaged or degenerative tissues] suggests that a solution may be very close and could lead the company to commercialization.

The medical community is watching to see if these unique cells have the potential [as I see taking shape] to restore some level of neurological function for those patients with this unmet need. It's rare to find a company like this and with so much potential for everyone involved. Judging by the early success already reported on with the lower dosing of the OPCs, I can only see huge upside potential investors in 2017. I envision the stock price reaching new highs this year. Especially on an even higher dose escalation, and additional successful pipeline data. Stay tuned, I think we'll all witness history in the making.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: https://news.usc.edu/107047/experimental-stem-cell-therapy-helps-paralyzed-man-regains-use-of-arms-and-hands/ https://stemcell.usc.edu/2016/09/07/paralyzed-man-regains-use-of-arms-and-hands-after-experimental-stem-cell-therapy-at-keck-hospital-of-usc/ http://www.keckmedicine.org/stem-cell-patient-media-assets/