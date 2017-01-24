Depomed Is Looking Good Either Way

Pain specialist prescriptions are still a growing part of the market with Nucynta having more substantial market share there than in the primary care market.

Nucynta is still positioned for solid growth in the following years despite the headwinds in the opioid market.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) lost almost a third of its value since the Nucynta litigation win in late September 2016. Sector volatility and poor Q3 results and FY 2016 outlook have weighed on investor sentiment and the recent buyout rumors didn't help either. Street Insider reported earlier this month that KKR offered just $20 per share and that this process is likely to end in disappointment. And while there is no way to know whether this rumor is true or not, I do not believe a buyout is likely at $20 per share. I continue to like Depomed as a standalone entity and believe the company is still an attractive takeover target.

Recent news flow not very favorable

Depomed has been the subject of several buyout rumors over the last couple of months. Several buyers were mentioned:

Purdue, which first said that Depomed is on its radar, and later said it is not interested. Purdue took steps to diversify its portfolio from pain in the meantime.

KKR (the owner of Arbor), which was said to have made a bid last year (and was apparently rejected). KKR reportedly offered just $20 per share, which drove Depomed's share price down in early January.

Daichi Sankyo, Novartis, and Mallinckrodt were also said to be interested.

I also saw mentions of Horizon Pharma, but really don't think Horizon is still interested given the company's U-turn to the orphan space and I also think Horizon doesn't have the financial capacity to do such a deal at the moment. The two companies also have a no-hostile-takeover offer deal, but nothing stops them from making an amicable deal.

So, there are a lot of interested parties and I still believe that Depomed is an attractive takeover target and that the company is worth substantially more than $20 per share KKR allegedly offered. My takeover price target remains in the $28-30 range.

In other news, the "Federal District Court for the District of New Jersey allowed Purdue to assert invalidity arguments in the litigation that were previously submitted in an IPR petition, but upon which IPR review was not instituted… The court rejected the patent owner's argument that Section 315((e)) of Title 35 estopped Purdue from raising these arguments." Depomed holds multiple patents for ER dosages of oral drugs and filed an infringement lawsuit against Purdue in view of its sale of OxyContin and MS Contin. The PTAB's decision to decline to institute an IPR last year was positive for Depomed and I think it increases the chances of success in this lawsuit. You can read more about the latest developments here. Cumulative sales of these products exceed $15 billion and Depomed could be entitled to receive 1-3% or more of the sum, which means Depomed could receive $150-450 million from Purdue.

Nucynta still positioned to grow

The Q3 report was disappointing and so was the FY2016 outlook, but the numbers were not as bad as they seemed. I think Nucynta is still positioned to grow despite the challenging situation in the opioid market. The product has captured just 2% market share of the long-acting opioid market and Depomed has done a good job on its repositioning and changing the physicians' perception of its efficacy. And while the opioid market is declining (ER opioid prescriptions are down 10% Y/Y as of September 2016), prescriptions are actually growing among pain specialists (up 6% Y/Y as of September 2016, according to BioDelivery (NASDAQ:BDSI), which got back Belbuca rights from Endo and which intends to focus on pain specialists as well). Primary care physicians are lowering their use of opioids and sending patients to specialists. These trends bode well for Nucynta, as it has three times the market share among pain specialists (Nucynta's share among pain specialists is around 3.3%) than among primary care physicians.

Depomed also increased Nucynta's price in August 2016, but the increase was not reflected at all in Q3. The company expects to realize 50% of the increase in Q4 2016 and an additional 20% in Q1 2017, which should positively affect net sales going forward. And while the market is bound to be sensitive about price increases in the near-term (and probably long-term), the contracts with payers still leave room for mid- to high-single-digit price increases in the future. But Nucynta's growth story is actually about volume growth and market share gains rather than a price increase story.

Cebranopadol - a neglected asset

Grünenthal (which owns the ex-U.S. rights) recently presented data from a cebranopadol phase 3 trial in patients with cancer-related pain (in Japan). Results reached statistical significance for non-inferiority to morphine sulfate (prolonged release) and even statistically significant superiority for the primary endpoint (the average amount of daily rescue medication intake over the last two weeks of the maintenance phase in the trial). Grünenthal's CSO, KlausDieter Langner, was praising cebranopadol as "effective, well-tolerated drug" which is "clearly differentiated from other strong analgesics by its unique mechanism of action, improved safety profile with potentially limited effects on respiration and low abuse potential." Langner also believes cebranopadol "addresses a high unmet medical need in several chronic pain types" now including cancer pain.

Depomed is on track to start phase 3 trials of cebranopadol this year. I continue to believe cebranopadol is a neglected asset and that it is worth between $3 and $5 per share at the moment.

Rising institutional support

Blackrock reported a 13.4% stake in Depomed in early January, representing a solid increase compared to the end of Q3 (8.2 million shares compared to 5.3 million shares).

Conclusion

I believe that Depomed remains attractive as a standalone entity and as a buyout target. Purdue litigation could add between $2.50 and $7.50 per share to the company's valuation (or $1.80 to $5.50 if convertible notes are included) and Depomed still has a product portfolio with a solid growth profile. There is also Cebranopadol, which I believe is worth $3-5 per share and potentially more in the long run.

Stalling growth of the Nucynta franchise in 2017 is the main near-term risk factor for Depomed. If the company fails to sell itself, the stock will probably drop, but I am fine with holding Depomed through the potential decline and might add a few shares assuming the business is strong in the following months.

Author's note: Growth Stock Forum subscribers had an early look at this article, and have access to regular exclusive updates on every stock I am covering. Readers are invited to take a two-week free trial in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEPO, HZNP, BDSI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.