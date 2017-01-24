Wal-Mart: Leadership Shake-Up To Seriously Jet-Off Online Sales

Investment Thesis

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) has been derided for being an also-ran in the online grocery space and even retailing in general, with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) touted as the clear winner. Two years ago, I would stand on the side of the market. However, after conducting research on the company recently, I believe that Wal-Mart deserves another look. The world's largest retailer has continuously evolved to meet rising challenges and tougher competitors. In this article, I highlight three major issues that investors should pay attention to, which also form the basis of my buy call. Firstly, Wal-Mart recently made several key leadership changes to consolidate roles across the retailer's online and offline divisions. This is necessary as the company streamlines its operations so as to create a seamless experience for customers, whether they are shopping online, on their phone/tablet, or at a physical store. Furthermore, Wal-Mart has also turned its vast physical retail presence to its advantage for facilitating pick-ups from online orders, as well as returns. A unified leadership with responsibilities for both digital platforms and physical stores would ensure the success of such initiatives. Secondly, Wal-Mart has, over the years, improved its Cash Flow. From as high as 84, the Price to Cash Flow has dropped to 14, all while the company is investing heavily in e-commerce. Finally, analysts have apparently been rather conservative in their expectations of the company given that there have been five consecutive quarters where the announced EPS surpassed consensus estimates. Continued reservations about Wal-Mart's ability to protect its turf from competition has resulted in low expectations for the stock. This suggests that the share price has good potential to benefit from a re-rating when analysts come to appreciate the positives in the company.

Leadership Changes

Wal-Mart dipped 1.2% on the day (January 6, 2017) that the company announced Sam's Club CEO Rosalind Brewer would step down on February 1. The news was well covered by multiple agencies. On January 13, a leadership shuffle at the company was relatively muted. There's also no mention of the move on Wal-Mart news page at Seeking Alpha. The Wall Street Journal first reported on January 10 that it obtained an internal memo of Wal-Mart announcing the stepping down of chief information officer Karenann Terrell on February 24 from the role she has held for five years. Three days later, Bloomberg reported on another internal memo from Jet founder Marc Lore, who is now CEO of Wal-Mart's e-commerce operation, and Doug McMillon, Wal-Mart's president and CEO, explaining that the company "need more speed and less bureaucracy" and the need to streamline its operations so as to create a seamless experience for customers, whether they are shopping online, on the phone, or at the physical stores. Looking at the shuffles on a whole, Wal-Mart is attempting to achieve the "seamless experience" through changes at the top. Key executives would take charge of all platforms, i.e. both the stores and e-commerce.

In summary, the changes are as follows:

New Responsibilities

Jeremy King, previously chief technology officer for Wal-Mart global eCommerce, has been appointed executive vice president and U.S. chief technology officer and global platforms. He will lead U.S. technology, both in-stores and online.

Tony Rogers, previously Walmart U.S. chief marketing officer, will now take charge of marketing for Walmart's stores, Walmart.com and Jet.com.

Scott Hilton, previously chief revenue officer at Jet.com, will be promoted to senior vice president and chief revenue officer encompassing Wal-Mart's owned merchandise selling, its marketplace sellers and digital store operations across Walmart.com, Jet.com, and Hayneedle.com.

Nate Faust, co-founder and formerly COO at Jet.com, has been appointed to the role of senior vice president for U.S. eCommerce and supply chain for Walmart U.S.

Jordan Sweetnam, previously the vice president of global product for Walmart eCommerce, has been elevated to become the vice president of customer experience, product, focusing on products, shoppers, and faster execution across all the platforms at Wal-Mart.

Liza Landsman, previously chief customer officer of Jet.com, was promoted to president of the unit.

The enlarged portfolios of Jeremy, Tony, Scott, Nate, and Jordan is a clear indication of the resolve to ensure a "seamless experience" for customers across the board, notably the brick and mortar retail stores, on the phone/tablet, and the various digital stores belonging to Wal-Mart.

New Hires and Departures

Clay Johnson, Chief Information Officer for GE Power, has been named to the new position of enterprise chief information officer and will focus on lowering costs, leveraging the retailer's scale, cyber-security and the associate experience. According to SDxCentral, a B2B tech media company, Johnson was "responsible for all IT initiatives and strategies for the business as well as driving the security strategy for the company". He was also previously involved in software and IT matters with companies like Boeing, Dell, Nortel, and FedEx.

Michael Bender, the e-commerce division's chief operating officer, is leaving the company.

Neil Ashe, currently the head of Wal-Mart's global e-commerce efforts, will also be leaving the company on January 31, though his departure was already announced some time back.

Implications of the Moves

The departures are expected as the consolidation of roles across the retailer's online and offline divisions would inevitably result in certain duplication. In the eCommerce section of the Careers portal of Wal-Mart, the company states its intention upfront: "We're merging the physical and digital retail experience." It intends to do so by being "a key player in the technology industry. It endeavors to entice millennials and IT talents through emulating the perks and culture of leading technology companies. The offices of Wal-Mart eCommerce are equipped with gyms (including pilates classes and fitness boot camp), cafés with outdoor areas, and ping pong or pool tables. For the convenience of the employees, the company provides commuter shuttles servicing the facilities. There are also the usual hack days, meetups and tech talks, typical of a technology firm. With its solid balance sheet, Wal-Mart seeks technopreneurs with attractive corporate benefits and startup perks, in what it terms as "the best of both worlds". For the employees to successfully work on providing a seamless experience for customers across all platforms, there cannot be conflicts between the top executives whom I would loosely term as the "offline leader" and the "online champion". To avoid any conflicting message, culture clash, or differing pace of decision making between the two teams, the best arrangement would be to combine the two roles into one encompassing both the online and offline retail modes; exactly what Wal-Mart is now adopting.

We're merging the physical and digital retail experience to give customers "anytime, anywhere" shopping. So, what makes us different from other tech companies? Our eCommerce team boasts the resources of the Fortune 1 company and the innovative spirit of a start-up.

- Wal-Mart Careers

A recent initiative which Wal-Mart has employed in its retail store adopting a digital innovation caught my attention as it is a great example of how the company has made use of technology advancement in improving the physical retail experience. It is also an example that shows the retailer has not neglected the physical stores to focus on e-commerce. Wal-Mart evaluated an "asset protection" solution from a company owned by Singapore-listed Equation Summit Limited (SGX: 532) which eliminated the need for physical locks on merchandise displayed for sale on the retail sales floor. At the same time, theft in three forms is reduced - internal or employee theft (according to industry sources, the largest source of theft or shrink), external theft (traditional shoplifting), and return fraud. Consumers were said to welcome the shopping experience based on findings from marketing surveys completed by the Loss Prevention Research Council and Wal-Mart. For Wal-Mart, the best part is that there would be no additional processes required to be added by the retailer to each transaction. As retailers seek to utilize the physical stores for returns of e-commerce purchases, it is critical that the return fraud issue is tackled. Return fraud is the fastest growing source of retail shrink thanks to the rising proportion of sales online. The National Retail Federation, a Washington, D.C., advocacy group found that fraudulent e-receipts, in particular, were the fastest-growing category in 2015. Hence, Wal-Mart has demonstrated its online-offline consideration through this move.

Even as Wal-Mart is improving the user-friendliness of its e-commerce shops to match online giants like Amazon and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), it is determined to utilize its vast physical retail presence to its advantage. Having a unified leadership with responsibilities for both digital platforms and physical stores would also ensure initiatives such as Walmart Pickup and Fuel, a new line of convenience stores which offer free, same-day pickup of online grocery orders, provide customers with the "seamless experience" oft-repeated by the company.

Brief Look At Fundamentals

In each of the last five quarterly results, Wal-Mart has surpassed consensus estimates on the EPS front. While it has missed the revenue estimates thrice in the same five quarters, I would argue that for an established company like Wal-Mart, with a predominantly stable and mature business model, revenue hits or misses are not as of significance as what you would expect from a company in a high growth stage like Amazon. Critics might point to the share buybacks that Wal-Mart has conducted to explain the earnings beats. However, looking at the table, you would see that the actual EPS achieved in the recent past quarters were 2-10% better than consensus estimates, much higher than the 1.8% reduction in shares outstanding in the entire past three years (1/31/2016: 3.21 billion, 1/31/2014: 3.27 billion). Furthermore, all self-respecting analysts ought to have already factored in some share buybacks in any quarter in their estimations. This consistent out-performance seems to suggest that analysts have apparently been rather conservative in their expectations of the company.

(Source: Table and calculations by author; basic data from Seeking Alpha Wal-Mart page)

At $67.18, the last market closing price, Wal-Mart is trading closer to the trough established in the last calendar quarter of 2015 than the all-time high at the beginning of the same year. In fact, it is still 25.7% off that high, hardly a sign that investors have fully appreciated all the positives in the company at a time when the indices are near record highs. For those who are looking to invest in Wal-Mart for its reputation as a dividend stalwart would be encouraged by the rather consistent improvement in the Price-to-Cash Flow per share metric. From as high as 84, the Price to Cash Flow has dropped to 14. For those who deem Free Cash Flow as a better metric would be happy to know that Wal-Mart has a Free Cash Flow of $15.6 billion in the latest quarter, resulting in a Price-to-Free Cash Flow ratio of 9.9 on a trailing-twelve-months basis, a considerable improvement from 28 in 2013. With that strong cash flow position, the dividend yield at 3% on a trailing-twelve-month basis seems secure.

Why It's Time to Be More Optimistic About Wal-Mart

As described in the previous section, the bar for Wal-Mart to delight the market is low. Coupled with the various ongoing initiatives as well as the leadership transformation to come, Wal-Mart is set to continue improving on multiple fronts. Given the track record established in the last five quarters, the probability of Wal-Mart surpassing consensus estimates in the next few quarterly results is high. That is until analysts wake up to the fact that Wal-Mart is indeed heading in the right direction and then perhaps become overly optimistic in their projections thereafter.

In November last year, Wal-Mart reported that it achieved a third-quarter sales growth of 20.6% on a global basis at its 11 e-commerce sites, and that gross merchandise value, which represents the total value of goods sold on its e-commerce sites, increased 16.8%. As Wal-Mart had exchanged its Yihaodian e-commerce business for a roughly 10% stake in JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), the Chinese web-only retailer which is the closest rival to Alibaba, the GMV growth data comparison might not be appropriate. Hence, the company separately stated that the GMV growth excluding China increased 28.6%. The company also reported that the U.S. e-commerce business accelerated faster than the global pace, though no specific breakdown figure was provided.

These double-digits growth percentages might not seem impressive if you are used to looking at such data from pure-play web businesses. However, do note that we are talking about Wal-Mart, and it's not just about a single quarter. The latest results demonstrated the strong momentum built from the previous quarters and is a testament to the efforts made by the company in driving the digital businesses. Therefore, the leadership consolidation exercise is conducted on a position of strength, and not as a reaction to disappointing e-commerce segmental results like what happened in some companies.

(Source: Wal-Mart)

Conclusion

Since the start of the year, Wal-Mart share price has been whipsawed from one retail-related news to another. In the first week, Wal-Mart lost 1.3% on the day the Republican proposal on "border-adjusted" tax surfaced to the media. On the following Friday, the share price also dropped 1.3% after the U.S. retail sales report for December showed weakness in some key categories and some interpreted that the good performance at Amazon was at the expense of traditional retailers like Wal-Mart. Yet, on the next trading day, Wal-Mart jumped as much as 3.2% higher in intra-day trading after the market digested a comment on the "too strong" US currency made by the then PEOTUS, Donald Trump, in his interview with The Wall Street Journal published late on Friday. Before the market opened the following day, the share price of Wal-Mart reversed direction again, down 1.64% in pre-open action after Target (NYSE:TGT) lowered guidance. Nevertheless, Wal-Mart still managed to close at a price higher than at the beginning of the trading day. However, the strength did not carry forward to the next two days as the cautious mood prior to the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States of America led to further weaknesses in the stock market.

For a company with a $206 billion market capitalization, steady increases in Free Cash Flow in the past years, five-quarters EPS beat, ongoing improvement in e-commerce growth, and most importantly, a solid management team, it is intriguing that its share price has been subjected to swings in reaction to one news to another. For the next quarterly results scheduled on February 21, let's see if Wal-Mart will beat consensus EPS estimates for the sixth consecutive time. For easy reference, I have included a snapshot of the analyst estimates below. If the next earnings beat indeed materialize, coupled with eventual formal announcements of the leadership changes to consolidate the online and offline management teams, I expect analysts to sit up and revise their estimates upon seriously taking the recent initiatives and improvement in fundamentals into their consideration. The re-ratings would then provide the fuel for the share price of Wal-Mart to regain its all-time high at $89.35 achieved in early-2015, and subsequently, rise in line with improvements in the Free Cash Flow. If the Price-to-Free Cash Flow reverts to 15, the average level in 2015, then Wal-Mart would be trading at $102, even assuming no improvement in the Free Cash Flow. Critics might fault me for using just a single metric to project where the share price could go. However, my response would be that the market has apparently failed to notice just how much the Price-to-Free Cash Flow has improved such that making a price target using mean-reversion of that metric would actually result in an eye-boggling triple-digit share price for Wal-Mart. Most importantly, the attention should now be on the right moves the company has made on "building an internet technology company inside the world's largest retailer".

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

