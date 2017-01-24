Welcome To Hedge Funds' Stunning Pass-Through Fees

A recent piece by Reuters' Lawrence Delevingne notes that hedge-fund investors - long subjected to inflated management fees - are losing patience, particularly with "pass-through fees" which allow funds to charge clients for travel, research, bonuses on top of the 2-and-20 (2% of AUM and 20% of profits) that the funds already charge:

How did key hedge funds perform in 2016? Here's the infographic:

Here's how the largest hedge-fund ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) performed over the year:

QAI data by YCharts

What did investors pay for the privilege of underperforming the S&P 500?

Millennium, the $34 billion New York firm led by billionaire Israel Englander, charged clients its usual fees of 5 or 6 percent of assets and 20 percent of gains in 2016, according to a person familiar with the situation. The charges left investors in Millennium's flagship fund with a net return of just 3.3 percent. Citadel, the $26 billion Chicago firm led by billionaire Kenneth Griffin, charged pass-through fees that added up to about 5.3 percent in 2015 and 6.3 percent in 2014, according to another person familiar with the situation. Charges for 2016 were not finalized, but the costs typically add up to between 5 and 10 percent of assets, separate from the 20 percent performance fee Citadel typically charges.

Note, however, that Citadel's annual performance since 1990 is a whopping 19.5%.

Even with pass-through fees, firms like Citadel, Millennium and Paloma have produced double-digit net returns over the long-term.

Also, they have generally outperformed global indices with lower volatility.

Which gives the following some weight:

"High fees and expenses are hard to stomach, particularly in a low-return environment, but it's all about the net," said Michael Hennessy, co-founder of hedge fund investment firm Morgan Creek Capital Management.

Low fees are an important piece of the investor toolbox. But investors are also willing to pay for an edge, and judging performance over a one-year timeframe is probably a bad idea.

