ObsEva IPO: Early Stage Keeps Us Cautious On An IPO Investment

While we see large demand for OBSV's product we are cautious on investing at the time of IPO.

The company is set to price its NASDAQ Global IPO this Wednesday 1/25; lead underwriters are Credit Suisse Securities, Jeffries LLC, and Leerink Partners.

Overview

ObsEva (Pending:OBSV) expects to raise $87 million in its upcoming IPO.

Based in Geneva, Switzerland, ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for women who experience difficulties with reproductive health and pregnancy.

We previewed this deal on our IPO Insights platform.

ObsEva SA will offer 6.45 million shares at an expected price range of $14 to $16. If the underwriters price the IPO at the midpoint of that range, OBSV will have a market capitalization of $444 million.

OBSV filed for the IPO on December 30, 2016.

Lead Underwriters: Credit Suisse Securities, Jeffries LLC, and Leerink Partners

Business Summary: Clinical Stage Biopharmaceutical Company

(Source: SEC Filings)

ObsEva SA focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women between the ages of 15 and 49 suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy complications. The company is working to develop treatments for endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor. It is developing OBE2109, an oral hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; OBE001, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy.

Use of Proceeds And Highlights From Management's Analysis

ObsEva was founded in 2012, and operations to date have focused on organizing and staffing the company, as well as obtaining licensing rights to its proposed therapeutics, conducting preclinical and clinical trials, and raising capital. The company has no revenue. None of its product candidates have received approval for sale. In addition, ObsEva has funded its operations to date through the sale of equity.

The company notes that its net losses were $19.9 million in 2015 and $12.8 million in 2014. Its cumulative losses as of September 30, 2016 were $58.5 million. ObsEva expects to incur additional operating losses for the foreseeable future.

Future expenses will come from additional clinical trials, hiring staff, expanding its intellectual property portfolio, acquiring licenses, and operating as a public company. The company also notes in its SEC filing that it will need substantial funding to bring any product candidates to market, and that additional funding may or may not be available.

Potential Competition: AbbVie, Bayer and GlaxoSmithKline

ObsEva SA faces significant competition from larger pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Myovant Sciences (Pending:MYOV), Astellas Pharma, Bayer, Gedeon Richter, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Visanne, Actavis, and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK).

Executive Management Highlights

Co-founder and CEO Ernest Loumaye launched ObsEva in 2012. He previously co-founded PregLem, a Swiss specialty biopharmaceutical company. Dr. Loumaye holds a M.D. and a Ph.D. from Louvain University, with a specialization in Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Chief Scientific Officer Jean-Pierre Gotteland has served in his position since September 2015. His previous experience comes from positions at PregLem, Serono, and Pierre Pabre Meclicament. Dr. Gotteland holds a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University Claude Bernard and an Engineering Diploma from Ecole Superieure de Chimie Industrielle.

Conclusion: Consider Caution

Given the early stage of OBSV's product candidates and uncertainty regarding approval, investing in the stock comes with high risk.

At this point, we are hesitant although the market for OBSV's products is strong.

We suggest investors consider a modest allocation at most.

Don Dion's IPO Insights provides up-to-date information and analysis on the major IPOs each week, along with additional opportunities to invest and short these stocks at their quiet period and lockup period expirations, respectively. Consider following us at the link above. We will continue our PRO offerings on Seeking Alpha alongside our more exclusive research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OBSV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.