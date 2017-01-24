Overview Of Henkel's Business Model And Strategy Until 2020

Henkel is a multinational company focused on consumer goods and specialty adhesives which has a tradition of 140 years. Business operations are divided into three segments: Laundry & Home Care, Beauty Care, and Adhesive Technologies. Around 61% of sales are generated by Henkel's top 10 brands (top three brands - Persil, Schwarzkopf, and Loctite - generates combined sales of around EUR6bn).

Laundry & Home Care - accounts for 28% of sales. This segment features laundry products, dishwasher tablets, special cleaning solutions, air fresheners, shoe care, insect control, etc. The most popular brands are Persil, Purex, Pril and Bref. Main competitors for the Laundry & Home Care division are Unilever, P&G, and Reckitt Benckiser.

Beauty Care - accounts for 22% of sales. This division offers hair shampoos, hair coloring, and styling, toothpaste, body and skin care products as well as professional hair salon products. The most popular brands are Schwarzkopf, Dial, Syoss, and Fa. Main competitors for the Beauty Care division are P&G, Unilever, L'Oréal, and Beiersdorf.

Adhesive Technologies - accounts for around 50% of sales. This division focuses on adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings. Leading brands are Loctite, Pritt, and Pattex. Within this division, the primary focus is on professional/industrial customers and operates in highly specialized and fragmented segments.

Overview of financial position

During the last few year, Henkel has delivered very consistent financial performance. Margins have seen quite a significant growth. Together, with a higher turnover that leads to a consensus profit figure of more than EUR3bn for this year. EPS growth was around 11.7% since 2011.

2017 - 2020

In November 2016 Henkel presented its strategy until 2020, summarized as "Henkel 2020". Over the next four years, Henkel aims to achieve an average organic sales growth between 2 and 4% with an over-proportionate contribution from emerging markets. For adjusted earnings per preferred share, Henkel targets a compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of 7 to 9%. This ambition for EPS growth includes the impact of currency developments and excludes major acquisitions as well as share buy-back. In addition, Henkel aims for continued improvements in its adjusted EBIT margin and free cash flow expansion. Henkel also plans to further strengthen its leading brands and technologies, increasing sales of its top-performing global brands as well as its leading local brands: Sales of the top 10 brands should increase to 75% of total group sales by 2020. This should be driven by targeted investments to strengthen Henkel's top brands, creating competitive advantages through capturing new technologies and developing customized products and solutions across various industry segments. Targeted acquisitions should strengthen Henkel's position in attractive markets and categories, and expand into adjacent categories. In addition, Henkel will set-up a dedicated Venture Capital Fund with up to EUR150m to invest in start-ups with specific digital or technological expertise. In order to support its growth, Henkel plans to increase its CAPEX from around EUR2bn in the period from 2013 to 2016 up to EUR3bn over the period from 2017 to 2020.

Investment Risks

As an investor, the way I perceive investment risk is not the volatility or beta of the stock, but rather the probability of permanent loss of capital. Although there are many operational and financial risks I will focus on a few that are most pronounced in Henkel's case. The first risk is related towards the macroeconomic environment. Given its exposure to Industrial Adhesives, Henkel's sensitivity to improving or deteriorating macroeconomic conditions is significant. Further, Henkel remains vulnerable to any step up in brand support or price/promo investments by bigger HPC (competition). Henkel has already bought several adhesives or home care assets, and although the company has a good track record on integrating M&A, potential future large deals clearly carry risk. At the end, the fluctuating performances of the Euro against the US dollar and many EM currencies pose both upside and downside risk.

To Sum Up

In short, I think that for longer-term holders, Henkel is a very solid choice with good brands and a conservative yet effective management philosophy. For investors seeking an excellent cash story, Henkel may be a smart choice. According to 9M2016 results, free cash flow will be more than EUR2bn in 2016, but putting that into perspective (M.Cap around EUR45bn), it generates FCF yield of 4.4%. In this extra accommodative monetary environment that yield is satisfactory, but for me, as a value investor it is not enough to provide me with an adequate margin of safety, thus I would wait for a better entry point.

