US Bancorp Is Still Awesome, But Is It Enough?

US Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has been the gold standard in the regional-and-larger bank space for a long time. This company is very well-managed and continues to sport industry-leading operating metrics including ROA and efficiency ratios. But the valuation has been stretched in the past and that has led me to a cautious stance on the stock as the gap between USB and its competitors seems to be closing. That means the premium in the valuation should follow suit and it has to some degree, but following a very strong fourth quarter, USB looks positioned for another great year, even if the stock is already pricing it in.

First, I'd like to make it clear that I think USB is one of the best run banks in the U.S., and may in fact be the best. The metrics would certainly suggest that it is as it continues to best its peers in virtually every conceivable way including high productivity on its deposits and very low expenses. But those things are well known and priced into shares and the perverse reality is that companies that are already very efficient have a harder time growing than others. That means USB will have a harder time keeping up with its lesser competitors in terms of earnings growth and that's the basis of my cautiousness. I don't think USB is suddenly going to forget how to be awesome, I just think at current levels it is going to be difficult to justify even more of a rally.

That said, USB's Q4 really was quite nice. Its revenue was boosted in a couple of different ways as total loans grew better than 6% and its noninterest income was up about 4%. Loan growth has been a theme with respect to banks in 2016 and will be again in 2017 as the Fed looks to raise rates. Those banks that were already leveraged with high loan rates simply couldn't grow as quickly as those that didn't and 6% loan growth is terrific. USB has a large sum of interest securities on its balance sheet so it could keep this rolling into 2017 and I hope it does. In addition, its massive deposit growth is certainly making it easier.

Deposits were up 12% as USB continues to collect low-cost financing at a rapid rate. Keep in mind also that this deposit growth was double what loan growth came in at in Q4 so USB not only boosted its loan portfolio meaningfully but it also reduced its loan-to-deposit ratio at the same time. That will help fuel additional loan growth into 2017 and that bodes well for revenue growth.

Noninterest income was strong as well in Q4 as it was up 4% on stronger mortgage business fees as well as payment services revenue, among others. USB's fee business has always been healthy and growth in that segment was broad-based, meaning it looks well positioned to grow its fees in 2017 as well. I wouldn't expect the bulk of revenue growth to come from the fee area considering the levers it can pull to grow net interest income in 2017, but it should help.

The story, however, is net interest income and heading into 2017, the only crack in the armor from a revenue perspective is net interest margin, which was down 8bps in Q4 to just under 3%. That level is below average for USB's peer group and an 8bps decline is more than what I would have expected. Lower yields on securities and higher cash balances were to blame for the decline in NIM but those things should be taken care of by rate hikes and continued loan growth in 2017, respectively. How USB manages its NIM will determine how much revenue and profit growth we see this year and it certainly needs an improvement from Q4's performance. Q4's revenue growth would have been much better if NIM hadn't fallen by nearly three percent so I'll be waiting for Q1's number to see if USB begins to take advantage of the December rate hike or not.

On the expense side, USB is also leaving a little to be desired. Expenses were up 7% Y/Y as compensation, professional fees and marketing all produced huge increases. That led USB's industry-leading tangible efficiency ratio to deteriorate 150bps against last year's Q4 to 54.5%. That's a sizable deterioration and it crimps margins as well, meaning it will be very difficult for USB to grow earnings as quickly as lesser banks with efficiency ratios in the 60s. in addition, USB is already very efficient and thus, the levers for it to pull to grow earnings are fewer than its competitors, meaning all it can really do is grow revenue. That should happen in 2017 but at the same time, having expenses move in the wrong direction while the rest of the sector is improving its expenses will make it ever more difficult to justify paying a premium for USB.

The good news is that at 14.7 times this year's earnings, the premium isn't as large as it once was. USB has rallied rather less than some of its big bank competitors so the discrepancy isn't as glaring as it was in the past. Still, while other big banks are slated to see EPS growth at roughly twice the rate of revenue growth in 2017, USB's EPS growth of 7% is only slightly higher than revenue growth of 5%. That's because of the high stock price - making buybacks less effective - and because of expenses that are already very low and moving in the wrong direction. USB is going for twice its EPS growth rate and that's tough to justify.

On the whole, USB is still the same terrific bank it always has been, but it just doesn't deserve the premium it once did. Its peer group is catching up and while the valuation gap has closed, with the trouble USB will have growing earnings relative to its peers, it probably has some more tightening to do. For that reason, I'm still cautious on USB here simply because growth will be harder to come by. Q4 was great but expenses worry me heading into 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.