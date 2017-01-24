Buy Seagate Technology Ahead Of Earnings

Seagate Technology, the hard drive and data storage technology company, is set to reporting earnings this afternoon after the close of regular market trading.

The Street currently expects the company to report earnings of $1.08 per share on revenues of $2.83 billion for the December 2016 quarter. For the current quarter ending in March, Seagate is expected to earn $0.85 per share on revenues of $2.62 billion as per sellside consensus estimates.

On the hard drive disk (HDD) side of its business, Seagate should see slight upside thanks to the reduced decline in the PC market and continued strength in its cloud business. In addition, the company's NAND business should also show strength if one looks at the results from semiconductor companies which also show that supply remains constrained relative to demand.

Just last week, Seagate announced that it was shutting down a factory in China as part of its restructuring to reduce its widespread global operations and thus better align costs going forward.

Shares of Seagate Technology are currently priced to move about 7% in either direction post its earnings tonight. Currently 35.3 million shares of Seagate are held short as of 12/30/2016 which accounts for almost 16% of its float which could lead to a nice squeeze higher if the results and guidance going forward are better than expected.

At the moment, Seagate shares are approximately $5 per share off their 52 week high and have returned 38% in the last one year compared to the S&P 500 which has moved higher by 21.3% in the same time frame. In addition, the company has a current dividend yield of almost 7% which make it an attractive investment not just from a price expectation point of view but also due its juicy dividened of $2.52 per share (last twelve months).

Back in the first week of December, Western Digital had raised its outlook for the quarter citing strength in NAND, HDD and a slightly improving PC demand environment going forward. I expect Seagate to be a beneficiary of the same issues and also benefit from improved synergies due to its global cost-cutting efforts currently underway.

My fair value for Seagate Technology is right around $45 per share using an earnings multiple of 12x (a roughly 33% discount to the current S&P multiple) and factoring in the juicy dividend yield

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in STX AND WDC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: long a few semiconductor companies