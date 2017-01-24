Gold Fundamentals Confirm Up Move

We went bullish January 17th after being bearish for several months.

We had been bearish on gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) for several months until we publicly turned bullish January 17th. What had concerned us was the knee-jerk reaction to inflation would be higher rates. Higher rates would be an alternative investment decision sapping money from gold. Now that inflation is picking up without a corresponding global central bank move gold looks to be on a trajectory higher.

Chart Breaking Out

Source: Interactive Brokers

On January 17th we showed the above chart pointing out that GLD had gone above a major breakout/breakdown point. That point was a little below 115. That level had acted as a key support and resistance for the security.

Decisively moving above it was meaningful. It also happened to fill a nearby gap down that you can see further on the right side of the chart.

News Confirmation Of Our Key Fundamental Driver

Here's what we said January 17th,

"Gold has a window of opportunity where inflation is picking up without the corresponding tightening from central banks. As long as those two factors are static, gold has upside."

Since then we had confirming fundamental news from both the ECB and BOJ that they will soft-pedal tightening. That will allow inflation to run without rate hikes. That is the "window of opportunity" we see for gold.

ECB

When talking to reporters about German pressure to tighten because of inflation ECB President Mario Draghi said,

"The honest answer would be: Just be patient."

That is exactly the "window of opportunity" we see for gold. Inflation rises which worries Germany yet the ECB is unmoved. That allows inflation to catch a spark and risks inflation to move higher. That is good for gold.

BOJ

Bloomberg speaking to sources at the BOJ said,

"Bank of Japan officials would rather be late than early in raising their 10-year bond yield target."

The BOJ has a policy meeting at the end of this month and will likely continue to hold off tightening.

Inflation Jumping

That is despite inflation jumping in Japan.

Source: Trading Economics

Inflation swung 100bp in three months in Japan yet the BOJ isn't budging. That's good for gold because inflation will not be held back by central banks in the near term.

Here's EU Inflation

Source: Trading Economics

EU Inflation is also jumping yet the ECB calls for "patience."

What is more amazing is Germany's inflation.

Source Trading Economics

With the dollar and oil up Euro-zone inflation has jumped. German inflation also jumped. Germany had been inflation hawks after historic hyperinflation in the early part of last century.

Now that they handed the keys over to the ECB to manage inflation they are starting to get worried.

Despite their worry and frustration the ECB opts for "patience."

That's good for gold.

Conclusion

A key fundamental catalyst to our gold story continues to show itself. Despite political pressure the ECB calls for "patience" in tightening. Japan also is on hold yet inflation jumps. This "window of opportunity" of inflation jumping with central banks on hold is good for gold.

