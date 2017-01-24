Oil Services Look To Advance Past Disappointing Earnings

The earnings season started off with financial services posting some pretty impressive numbers. FactSet found that about 80% of the companies that have reported in that sector beat estimates. Amidst the banking chaos, the three largest oil and gas services companies saw their earnings dates arrive as well. Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) both reported earnings that were in line with estimates despite oil prices getting a lift in the last quarter of the year. On Monday, Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) reported before the market bell. The company was the first to report growth in earnings for the industry and highlighted an upside to some mediocre earnings.

In the third quarter of 2016, oil prices traded in the low $40's, a price that was higher than the first and second quarter averages but too low to get the industry out of trouble. Nevertheless, oil production still ran high, and OPEC saw the need to step in. After a cut of 1.2 million barrels a day was introduced by the cartel, oil prices shot above $50, and U.S. production rates recovered. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic production had risen from 8.8 million barrels a day in the first week of December to almost 9.5 million barrels a day in the second week of January 2017. The sudden shift towards excess production should result in a more demand for oil and gas services as idle wells are brought online with new equipment and U.S. producers look to start exploring again. The EIA also reported higher than usual refinery utilization rates in the winter which will also drive demand for production on the downstream side.

From FactSet

With the drop in oil prices, investment in new operations and capital programs tanked. Malcolm Dickson from Wood Mackenzie estimated in a Bloomberg article that U.S. oil investment saw a drop of about $125 billion. A lot of this money would have been directed at oil services companies like KMI, SLB, and HAL, for that reason, their revenues have contracted. As shown by the left side of the chart, these large oil services companies, which compose a majority of the market saw year-over-year sales and EBITDA fall by as much as -40 percent. HAL's 2016 Q3 financials fared the worst compared to 2015 Q3 financials and that doesn't bode well for this quarter. KMI's income statement looked to be the least volatile in Q3, but they still reported revenue and costs that were disappointing in Q4. SLB's results in Q4 appeared to have improved the most with year over year growth rates that were better than the quarter before.

Kinder Morgan continues to see the best year over year trends in their quarterly reports, but cutting costs have been toughest for the company. Fourth quarter costs were reported in the positive for KMI even though sales were down by about 8 percent. These higher costs might be due to a misjudgment of its expectations for the year 2016. An article from the Motley Fool attributes these missed expectations to "lower throughput on some of its liquids terminals than budgeted." The jump in costs are most likely related to management's desire to increase market after tepid demand in the first and second quarters. In an answer responding to a BMO Capital Markets analyst, CEO Steven Kean reasserted this objective saying, "so the declines still come, but I think the program that Tom and his team initiated was successful in taking our market share back up." The plan was reasonably successful as KMI's numbers came in line with estimates from its analysts, but the company paid for its aggressive tactics through higher year over year costs. KMI needs the trend to swing quickly in their favor, as SLB and HAL also look to capitalize on a revival of demand.

Schlumberger's fourth quarter story was dominated by a hefty restructuring charge and merger and acquisition costs that lead the company to report an earnings per share $0.38 lower than its value in 2015 Q4. The oil services giant saw a 1 percent growth in revenue sequentially despite the recovery in oil prices. While growth was tepid, management made sure to insist that SLB was moving, "into the recovery part of the cycle," suggesting that, "supply and demand continued to tighten in the fourth quarter." Compared to last year, sales were only down about 8 percent in Q4 with costs falling slightly as well. Management continued to look forward bullishly citing their expectations to see, "an acceleration of global stock gross towards the end of the first quarter." SLB's bullish sentiment was outlined by their takeover of Cameron, a provider of flow equipment products, systems, and services. This acquisition should allow them even deeper access to the market for oil and gas pipelines when these systems start to become unclogged. Nevertheless, its mediocre fourth quarter results lead one to believe that bullish sentiment is not industrywide. If a stronger sentiment existed, more demand would have been visible at the end of 2016. SLB, in particular, only sees exploration and production investment adding 30 percent of its girth in the next year. The trimmed down market size should lead to a more competitive oil services industry, and, perhaps, more disappointing earnings to come.

In the Q3 conference call, HAL management said that "significant activity increases from our customers starts with sustainable commodity prices over $50 per barrel." Their bullish outlook was supported by a 9 percent increase in North American revenue in that quarter. The reversal in the revenue trend was complemented by the completion of the $1 billion worth of cost savings HAL hoped to achieve by the end of the year. The fundamentals appear to be coming together for a company that has been ravaged by the downturn in oil prices. HAL showed some resiliency in Q4 with adjusted earnings beating estimates by $0.02 despite projections that the quarter would be softer. Coupled with higher margins, the company asserted its advance on the upswing and should see a much better 2017.

The oil and gas services industry produced earnings that seemed to disappoint investors who hoped for a snap back to profitability after the steep climb in oil prices, but seasonality once again reigns. KMI and SLB's earnings matched estimates and, ultimately, fell short of the standards of bullish investors everywhere, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't be bought. In fact, this refractory period between the downturn in oil prices and the recovery provides a perfect period for investors to find a good entry point on a long position. All three of the stocks should see a nice rebound going into the year with higher oil prices and a business friendly President Trump, especially SLB and HAL who have played the M&A market to its advantage and cut costs efficiently. Instead of focusing on Q4 results, make sure to listen for 2017 guidance from management and plan an entry point from there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.