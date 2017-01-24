Why Allergan Is Undervalued

With solid management delivery and positive earnings surprise expected in 2017, I believe Allergan could strongly outperform and close the gap with the valuation implied by the DCF analysis.

I've recently discussed about Allergan's (NYSE: AGN) various business from a qualitative prospective, so in this article I will focus on a quantitative valuation of the company, to show why I think Allergan is undervalued by at least 30%, despite conservative assumptions.

Base Case

DCF analysis, with inputs below analyst estimates, shows that Allergan is massively undervalued.

I used the Excel template offered by Bloomberg, but I adjusted consensus estimates to reflect my conservative view on some franchises (i.e. Restasis, Minastrin, Namenda XR).

Here are my key assumptions for the estimates of Sales, EBITDA Margin and FCF:

Source: Bloomberg & My Own Valuation Model

As you can see, these estimates are slightly below consensus. Specifically, I assume a lower EBITDA margin compared to sell-side estimates in 2019 and 2020.

Source: Consensus Comparison vs. My Own Valuation Model

To generate a DCF Analysis, I used 2 different methodologies:

PERPETUITY GROWTH METHOD: I used conservative assumptions about the perpetual growth rate and the WACC. In details, I used a perpetual growth rate of 1%, which is conservative because it's much lower than AGN's FCF growth estimated in 2021 (i.e. 8%) and I assumed a WACC of 7.5%, that is higher than the Bloomberg estimate (i.e. 7%).

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen in the table above, despite these conservative assumptions, Allergan is undervalued by about 40% based on the Perpetuity Growth Model. In addition to that, the sensitivity analysis shows further significant upside, under more bullish assumptions.

EBITDA MULTIPLE METHOD: this analysis reveals a slightly worse result for Allergan's valuation, but the company still looks undervalued by about 30%. I assumed an EBITDA exit multiple of 12x, which is a conservative assumptions because it's below the peers' multiple (i.e. 13.8x EV/EVITDA 2017), as shown by the following tables.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Bear Case

Lastly, I modeled also a downside scenario. The key differences in terms of assumptions are:

I assume revenue growth of about 5% in 2017-2021, which is below consensus.

I assume no improvement in the EBITDA margin over 5 years, which is materially below consensus.

I assume a 0% perpetuity growth rate and 11x EBITDA exit multiple.

As a result of these assumptions, my estimate for 2019 revenue is 5% below consensus and my estimate for 2019 EBITDA is 11% below consensus.

Source: Consensus Comparison vs. My Own Valuation Model

Under this worst case scenario, Allergan is still undervalued by approximately 7% (Perpetuity Growth Method) and by approximately 5% (EBITDA Multiple Method), as shown by the following analysis:

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

If you've read my previous article, you know I like Allergan's business model. I strongly believe that the use of the cash received from Teva (NYSE:TEVA) by the management has been really good and I think that the FY17 preliminary guidance, announced in January 2017, is conservative and it's likely to be beaten.

In addition, as shown by this quantitative analysis, I believe Allergan is a very attractive investment with an asymmetric risk/reward proposition. If the management will be able to achieve results at least in line with consensus for the next couple of years, there will be more than 40% of upside for the stock.

To have a material downside, we should assume that the company will trade in 5 years at 8x EV/EBITDA multiple, which seems unreasonable because AGN's presence in the Aesthetics business (e.g. Botox & Fillers) should deserve a much higher valuation, given that these franchises will benefit from steady demand, limited pricing pressure and lack of competitive pressure.

In conclusion, with solid management delivery and positive earnings surprise expected in 2017, I believe Allergan could strongly outperform and close the gap with the valuation implied by a DCF analysis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.