The Worst Enemies Of A Portfolio

An increasing number of investors tries to build a portfolio without resorting to professional advisors. In this way, investors avoid significant annual fees, which may seem benign on the surface but do affect the long-term returns of a portfolio. On the other hand, when individuals adopt the do-it-yourself strategy, they run the risk of being hurt by a series of common mistakes. In this article, I will detail the worst enemies of portfolios built by individual investors.

Broad Scope

Investors should realize that the market has become smarter than ever. It is not accidental that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) has underperformed the S&P 500 in 5 out of the last 7 years. Therefore, investors should not attempt to follow every single category of securities. Instead they should select just a few spots and focus only on these. These should be the spots in which investors believe that they can easily understand and may even have a small edge over the market thanks to their expertise.

As it is remarkably hard to consistently beat the S&P, Buffett has advised investors to invest in a low-fee index ETF, such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). Nevertheless, if some investors insist on picking their own stocks, they should certainly refrain from following dozens of stocks. Instead they should focus on just a few sectors and try to learn as much as possible about these sectors.

Chasing the hot themes

One of the most dangerous traps is to follow the "experts" on the media and try to act based on their views. This a highly risky habit, as the people who analyze investing themes in the media rarely know more than the market does. Moreover, the issues they analyze have almost always been priced into stocks in advance and hence there is no added value in their comments.

There have been numerous examples to confirm that the issues discussed in the media have already been evaluated by the market. For instance, BP (NYSE:BP) in 2010, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) in 2015 and Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) in 2016 have one thing in common; they all bottomed when the hype over their huge troubles escalated in the media. While all the pundits were warning investors that these companies were about to face huge financial problems, even insolvency, these stocks recorded a solid bottom. All in all, pursuing the hot themes of the media usually ends up in buying high, selling low and paying a lot of commissions. This is certainly not a promising long-term strategy.

Emotional investing

Emotional decisions almost always prove detrimental to portfolios. Most investors are well aware of this fact and claim that they always leave emotions out of their decision making process. Unfortunately, this is much easier said than done. As markets spend most of the time in calm waters, it is quite easy to claim that emotions are left out of the investing process. However, when a bear market shows up and the portfolio keeps bleeding for months, it is extremely hard to resist the pressure and stay the course.

Most investors also fail to understand what they should do in order to leave their emotions out of their decisions. They erroneously think that they only have to remain calm when everyone rushes for the exits. However, the most important step in leaving emotions out is to prepare the portfolio in such a way so that it exhibits minimum volatility when markets experience a sell-off. If a 5%-7% annual return is sufficient for investors to achieve their goals, they do not need to pursue high-risk stocks. In addition, investors should only select stocks and bonds in which they have absolute confidence. Otherwise, they will be prone to panic-selling when things take a turn for the worse. All in all, leaving emotions aside largely depends on the healthy structure of a portfolio.

Watching the tape

Many investors, particularly the beginners, fall in the trap of watching the tape for hours. They erroneously think that they can draw conclusions about their stocks or utilize some opportunities in this way. However, watching the tape does not add any value in the investment process. Therefore, it should be done for a maximum of 5-10 minutes per day.

Not only does the focus on the daily fluctuation of stock prices not add any value, but it can also prove quite detrimental. For instance, investors who watch the tape all the time feel the need to take action more often than they should. After all they feel they should be compensated for the hours they spend watching the prices. Therefore, they end up initiating positions on absolutely no fundamental basis. This results in losses over the long-term, as commissions dominate in a large series of essentially random trades.

Even worse, watching the tape for hours is likely to exhaust investors. Consequently, as they do not have a clear mind, they are likely to make wrong decisions whenever the circumstances dictate an important decision to be taken. Moreover, if they have selected the correct securities, these are likely to have relatively low volatility. Therefore, watching the tape becomes even less meaningful.

Conclusion

Individual investors run the risk of making a series of mistakes, which greatly hurt their long-term returns. While there are several possible mistakes, the above are probably the most common, mainly because they result from human nature. If investors manage to avoid these traps, they significantly reduce their odds of lagging their benchmark, unlike most professional and retail investors.

