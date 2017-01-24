We're Hesitant On AnaptysBio's IPO

We are impressed with ANAB's large and diverse pipeline but overall hesitant at this early stage.

The company is set to price its NASDAQ Global Select IPO this Wed., 1.23; lead underwriters are BMO Capital Markets, Credit Suisse Securities, and Stifel Nicolaus & Co.

Overview

AnaptysBio (Pending:ANAB) expects to raise $51.8 million in its upcoming IPO ($60.2 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares).

Based in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing antibodies to treat inflammation and cancer.

AnaptysBio will offer 4.0 million shares at an expected price range of $14 to $16. If the underwriters price the IPO at the midpoint of that range, ANAB will have a market capitalization of $281 million.

ANAB filed for the IPO on September 9, 2016.

Lead Underwriters: Credit Suisse Securities, and Stifel Nicolaus

Underwriters: JMP Securities and Wedbush Securities

Business Summary: Clinical Stage Biotechnology Company

(Source: Company Website)

AnaptysBio discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology in the Unites States. The company's leads products are ANB020, a pro-inflammatory cytokine antibody that inhibits the activity of interleukin-33; as well as ANB019, an antibody that inhibits the function of the interleukin-36-receptor. ANB020 should eventually treat dermatitis, peanut allergy and asthma.

The company develops its candidates using its proprietary platform, which relies on natural process of antibody generation and replicates the process of antibody generation in vitro. AnaptysBio's strategy is to establish partnerships with leading biopharmaceutical companies, while retaining certain development and commercialization rights.

Use of Proceeds And Highlights From Management's Analysis

Founded in 2005, the company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences. The company changed its name to AnaptysBio in July 2006. In its SEC filings, the company describes how management has a proven track record in biotechnology companies with experience in antibody development, operations, finance, and collaborations. Its investors include Novo A/S, Longwood Capital Partners, HBM Partners, Frazier Healthcare, Cormorant Asset Management, and Biotechnology Value Fund.

AnaptysBio has entered into collaborations with TESARO and Celgene.

The company has incurred losses for every period since its inception in 2005, except for 2014, when the company received payments and revenue from its collaboration with TESARO. Through September 30, 2016, the company has accumulated deficit of $50.3 million, and it expects to continue incurring losses for several more years.

AnaptysBio intends to use the proceeds of this IPO for further development of its product candidates and for general corporate purposes.

Potential Competition: Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, and AstraZeneca

AnaptysBio faces competition from a variety of pharmaceutical companies including Roche, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), DBV Technologies, Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), and Anacor (NASDAQ:ANAC).

Executive Management Highlights

President and CEO Hamza Suria has served in his positions since July 2011 and joined the company in December 2008. His previous experience comes from positions at Maxygen where he was responsible for partnering and alliance management. Mr. Suria received his M.S. in Immunology from the University of Western Ontario, his Executive M.B.A. from the Richard Ivey School of Business of the University of Western Ontario and his B.S. in biochemistry from Kalamazoo College.

Chief Medical Officer Marco Londei has been in his position since October 2016. Prior to that he was the company's Chief Development Officer. His previous experience includes senior positions at Therapeutic Area Head Immunosciences, Novartis, and The Genomic Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation. Dr. Londei received his M.D. from Università di Bologna.

Conclusion: Consider Caution

We are impressed with ANAB's large and diverse pipeline but overall we are hesitant at this early stage, despite some larger corporate partnerships. Its lead product is just beginning first dosing in humans.

ANAB is one of the first in a slew of deals this week and might be a litmus test for IPO investor appetite in early 2017.

Overall, we recommend extreme caution to investors considering purchasing shares in this upcoming IPO.

