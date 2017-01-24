The TransDigm Bear Attack: Legitimate Concerns Or Overly Negative?

However, there are too many variables at play here to justify a catastrophic scenario.

IF Trump slams TransDigm, and IF companies cut costs, and IF TransDigm does have shell companies, there could be some merit to the short case.

While much of the case against TransDigm does show some weakness in their growth strategy for the long term, I feel it relies on too many "ifs.".

The report accuses TransDigm of price gouging and pursuing an unsustainable growth model. Citron warns that the firm might come under fire from "Twitterer-in-Chief," President Donald Trump.

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has recently come under fierce criticism from Citron Research. In a report published January 20th, Citron blasts the airplane parts supplier as the "Valeant of the aerospace industry," a nod to the infamous pharmaceuticals company Valeant Pharmaceuticals International. (NYSE:VRX) The brief decries TransDigm's supposed price gouging and "burdening its balance sheet with [a] sky-high debt load."

In my view, it appears that Citron's TransDigm story is built largely around the tenuous possibility of negative events that COULD happen, rather than anything actually impacting the company's bottom line. Furthermore, the report leaves out a few crucial details we'll examine, which show why the bottom isn't going to fall out from under TransDigm in the near future.

What The Case Leaves Out

The negative thesis on TransDigm is largely built the "dangerous" debt-to-equity levels, the supposedly out of control "price gouging," and the possibilities of two substantially negative things happening: (1) President Trump tweeting negatively about the company, leading to a government crackdown on TranDigm and (2) Boeing (NYSE:BA) or other airplane companies cutting ties with TransDigm.

"The Tweet Heard 'Round the Investment World"

However, between all the rhetoric and seemingly impressive citations and charts, the short case conveniently leaves out a few details.

First of all, while the Department of Defense is indeed TransDigm's biggest customer, the defense segment of the business makes up around 30% of TransDigm's business. A significant portion to be sure, but the remaining 70% are private, non-governmental markets. So even if TransDigm took a hit in the government market, it still has plenty more revenue coming in from other sources.

Secondly, there's a couple issues with the argument that Trump and/or TransDigm's major business partners are going to cut back on their spending on TransDigm's parts.

TransDigm primarily produces various small parts for airplanes. The main example cited in the short case is of an $8,000 air filter being jacked up to $20,000. Supposing that Boeing does want to slash spending on airplanes, I highly doubt the first place they'd look to cut costs is an air filter. Rather, Boeing would take a look at cutting spending on the bigger ticket items in the manufacturing process, not the cheapest ones. It is actually more cost-effective for companies like AirBus and Boeing to rely on TransDigm for the cheaper parts of an airplane, rather than being stuck with creating their own. As the Rational Walk opines, "Other than the fact that TransDigm is the single source provider for most of its product lines, airlines have little incentive to 'shop around' for a lower bidder given the low cost of replacement parts relative to overall operating expenses."

Boeing is well aware of the high margins that TransDigm and other parts suppliers enjoy. They've been angling to make their own parts for years now, and a Wall Street Journal article published in April 2016 underscores this. But Boeing is running into the realization that despite companies like TransDigm profiting handsomely from their parts, it simply makes more sense to allow them to handle that aspect. TransDigm is highly entrenched in several areas of their business, and their moat provides substantial protection against rumblings of cost-cutting or competition.

Additionally, there's no indication that Trump would decide to pick on TransDigm in particular. For perspective, TransDigm currently holds about 4% of overall commercial airplane aftermarket sales. As Credit Suisse analyst Robert Spingarn puts it,

If the government were to pursue lower prices from TransDigm, we would expect this to be a lengthy process. One thing we can't account for is 'tweet risk,' but we think the likelihood of this making it to Trump's tweet desk is low, and the likelihood of singling out a single aerospace parts supplier is even lower.

The short case even goes as far to accuse TransDigm of setting up shell companies to bid against each other on government contracts and distribute goods. But this is completely unsubstantiated. TransDigm's legitimate business model is centered around autonomous operating units, not fake sham corporations.

TransDigm's Advantage Over Competitors

Speaking of bidding, it's helpful to look at competitors. Shorts claim that if TransDigm operated at similar profit levels of its next closest competitor, Heico (NYSE:HEI), then the stock would crater to $40 a share, and earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) would fall 85%.

This begs the question: If TransDigm's prices are so abusive, why hasn't the government and other customers switched to more "affordable" competitors like Heico ages ago? It's probably due to TransDigm's strategy of acquiring aerospace companies which produce unique parts for airplanes. A staggering 75% of the company's revenues are derived from products where TransDigm is the only source of supply.

Customers need those parts, and other companies just don't have them or don't have as good of parts as TransDigm does. As MorningStar Inc. explained in their comprehensive piece on TransDigm:

Transdigm's wide economic moat rests on intangible assets in the form of intellectual property on its products, particularly in the aftermarket where this IP effectively blocks competitors. In addition, switching costs emanate from the inclusion of Transdigm parts in an aircraft's design by plane manufacturers and through FAA certification of these parts. Finally, the low overall dollar value of the company's parts, versus the high cost of failure for aircraft, reinforces these switching costs.

Yes, TransDigm marks up their goods substantially after buying out a given company, but there's no indication that the government or TransDigm's customers will substantially reevaluate their relationship with TransDigm as a result of this. The business model isn't especially vulnerable to government probes or private scrutiny, since those prying eyes are more likely to find many other places to cut first.

TransDigm's growth-by-acquisition-and-debt strategy is a slight cause for concern, however. Again, from Morningstar,

Transdigm's acquisition machine may not continue at the pace we have seen over the past decade. While we think overpaying for targets is unlikely, we do have concerns around the availability of viable targets and the potential for deals to be blocked on antitrust grounds. The former concern stems from the restrictive but value-creating criteria Transdigm uses for targets: low-dollar-value aerospace components, high aftermarket content, and significant IP...we believe there are both natural and regulatory limits to Transdigm's strategy.

Eventually, TransDigm is going to have to rely on boosting sales and paying down its debt levels, rather than keep increasing prices and buying more companies to overcome declining organic growth. It's worthy of mention, though, that TransDigm's revenue and EBITDA have remained steadily growing since the company's inception, and recent numbers have stayed in-line with 5 year growth trends.

Although TransDigm shoulders a fairly substantial debt load, the firm's high operating margins, leveraged capital structure, and free cash flow generation counteract. TransDigm's historically high organic revenues and aggressive acquisition strategy, paired together, have led to sustained growth, as well as continued returns for investors. Despite TransDigm's debt levels, they've still been able to return capital to shareholders via aggregate free cash flow and leveraging. The company's shares may not be cheap according to traditional metrics, but management has shown they are able to keep delivering with their business model.

In summary, the bear attacks on TransDigm should be no source of consternation for investors. The short case lacks key details and makes a number of unverified claims, but shareholders should proceed with caution. There are some concerns with TransDigm's acquisition machine potentially slowing down, but the odds of a Trump tweet cratering the stock are very slim.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.