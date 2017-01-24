Second Cup: A New Loan From Serruya Won't Save The Company

Second Cup (OTC:SCUPF) has been trading at sub $2.00 (or sub $2.50 on the Canadian stock exchange) for about half a year now. At face value, investors may think this is a steal but after a closer look at the company, there are too much distractions for me to be bullish on this stock.

The New Loan Averts Bankruptcy But Deepens The Wound

In late December, the company's financial viability was in question when its long term loan of $6 million was coming up for repayment. Upper management had stated clearly that the loan cannot be repaid, and different strategic options were being considered - including putting itself up for sale. What came from that was a new private investor coming to the table, Serruya Private Equity. It is lending Second Cup $8 million at an interest rate of 10% with warrants to purchase up to 600,000 common shares at $2.75 per share, and a seat in its board. $6 million of the proceeds will be used to repay the credit facility, with the remaining $2 million to be used for general corporate purposes.

For a bit of background of Serruya Private Equity, it is an investment company with holdings in a number of well known past and current businesses across North America (Wind Mobile, American Apparel, Milestones to name a few).

For Second Cup, this new loan is a lifeline for the company to continue operations. But the loan comes with a significantly higher interest rate. The previous term loan had a variable rate of approximately 3.25% (~$195,000 in interest a year). There was an interest rate swap of $6,000 (with a effective fixed interest rate of 5.32%) but this amount is negligible. With the new loan from Serruya Private Equity, with interest rates at 10%, this amounts to $800,000 a year or $200,000 a quarter.

The loan gives Second Cup time to turn things around but it also sets the bar much higher for Second Cup to get things right. The company was operating at a loss for the last 3 quarters and have been losing money most of the time in the last 3 years.

The Financials are Still Weak in a Very Competitive Environment:

The financial statements and quarterly financial highlights is showing the financial bleeding is slowing but it is still weak. The system wide sales are continuing to fall (albeit slower) and its operating losses have narrowed from a year ago:

Gross margins are starting increase and revenue from operations are starting to bounce back. Keep in mind, the Income (loss) from operations (shown below) excludes interest/ financing costs, and recovery of income taxes:

Some people can argue that the trends show the company is slowly starting to come back. The losses have narrowed and it is time to jump in again, but the competition for coffee drinkers have grown intense in the last few years. Second Cup is now competing against Tim Horton's, Starbucks, and McDonalds and all three have upped the ante of its service offerings. Personally, I cannot remember the last time Second Cup stood out from the competition by offering a new menu item or even marketed itself to the public.

Very Poor Franchisee Relationships:

Another important reason why I would steer away from this investment is its poor relationship with its current and former franchisees. There have been a series of lawsuits (some going back to 2011) by former franchisees against Second Cup corporate. A lot of these lawsuits are detailed in a Facebook group started by a former Second Cup franchisee. We hear of lawsuits all the time and large companies such as McDonald's probably gets them pretty frequently. But for a company like Second Cup, this is particularly bad because the coffee chain is losing money. It also gives the company a bad image which it is something the company does not need at the moment.

A Private Entity - Second Cup International?

Second Cup actually has an international arm which looks to be completely separate from its publicly traded entity. Its international entity has over 100 franchisees across more than 29 countries. After combing through public documents of the publicly traded Second Cup, there is no mention of any global expansion or owning any international franchisees. How I realized the international arm and the publicly traded company can be one and the same are both share the same corporate head office address. What this means is all the Canadian Second Cup locations are under the publicly traded company, everything else falls under the international Second Cup, and both are completely separate entities.

I don't know how well the international Second Cup is doing since it looks to be a private company. However, its international entity looks to be expanding aggressively across the world with new locations opening every 2 months. So, perhaps the international Second Cup is doing rather well, and (to reiterate again) none of this will trickle down to current investors owning its publicly traded Second Cup.

This is what I am speculating, Serruya Private Equity made a play on Second Cup more for its international assets and less on Second Cup's publicly traded entity. I can't confirm for sure because Second Cup is only obligated to disclose news on its publicly traded Second Cup and not on its international business.

As for Second Cup's upper management, I don't know how committed they are of a turnaround in Canada as they seem equally focused on its global operations.

There are too many factors to make me feel comfortable with this company. When there is smoke, there is fire, and at this point, I see too much smoke at Second Cup.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.