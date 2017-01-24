AltaGas: Regulated Gas Utility, Power Generation, Gas Midstream

AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) is an often-overlooked natural gas and power generation firm with interesting attributes for US investors. Headquartered in Calgary, this Toronto-listed utility crosses the border with an interesting array of assets valued at around $10 billion. According to the latest investor's presentation, 50% of 2017 normalized EBITDA will be generated in Canada and 50% in the US. Simply put, AltaGas is structured into three operating groups: contracted electric power generation, regulated gas utility, and natural gas midstream.

ESA Energy Storage, Pomona

These three segments generate sizable operating percentages of the business. Contracted power generation is expected to generate 41% of 2017 normalized EBITDA, regulated gas distribution 36%, and midstream 23%. This combination of assets is unique within the Canadian utility group. Below is a comparison of ATGFF's breakdown of regulated utility (regardless of type), power generation, and midstream including pipelines and processing. Of interest should be the diversification of ATGFF vs. its peers.

AtlaGas operates 1,688 MW of power generation on both sides of the border and 20 MW of energy storage capacity in California. 74% of power generation is in the US, with the majority in California. Unlike merchant power producers in the Northeast, eastern Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions who must rely on the uncertainties created by 3-yr rolling auctions for pricing, ATGFF utilizes long-term purchase power agreements PPA. The weighted average PPA contract length remaining is 14 years, offering stability in cash flow generation. 74% of generating capacity uses natural gas, 16% is from hydro, 7% from wind and 2% from biofuels. Six generating facilities in California are all powered by natural gas and generate a combined 1,125 MW of capacity.

A new opportunity is creeping into the electricity generating business - power storage. AltaGas operates a small, but growing, business in storage of electricity at its plants, and has a current 10-yr Energy Storage Agreement ESA to provide 20 MW of storage from its Pomona facility. There are California mandates for the three largest utilities to acquire 1,300 MW of storage capacity over the next three years. The Pomona storage facility, which just came on-line, is a battery installation with a four-hour capacity with an energy discharging capacity of 80MWh. AS sample of the batteries is pictured above. Investors should hear more about ESAs over the next few years as a new source of revenue for California power generators, and could spread to other states as well.

The regulated natural gas business serves 582,000 utility customers in both the US (78%) and Western Canada (22%). In the US, the regulatory footprint includes Alaska and Michigan. In Michigan, SEMCO Energy services 290,000 customers. In Alaska, Enstar Gas services 140,000 customers in and around Anchorage, and represents about 57% of the state's population. In addition to Enstar, ATGFF operates the Cook Inlet Storage facility. In Canada, ATGFF operates Pacific Northern Gas and AltaGas on the west coast and Heritage Gas on the east coast. AltaGas also owns one‑ third equity interest in Inuvik Gas Ltd in the Northwest Territories.

The US regulated gas utility business is an important market for ATGFF as these assets can generate higher allowed ROE than their Canadian counter parts. For example, SEMCO has a regulated allowed ROE of 10.3% and Enstar of 12.5% vs. AltaGas at 8.3%, Pacific Northern at 9.4% and Heritage at 11.0%.

The natural gas midstream business operates a variety of assets including pipelines, field gathering lines, processing plants, and LNG export facilities. The geography serviced is mainly in and around the Montney gas fields in Alberta. This area is very active, representing 28% of all new gas wells drilled in Canada in 2015 and represented 53% of all gas exploration budgets spent. ATGFF operates the only west coast LPG export terminal located in the state of Washington. While built as primarily an import facility, Ferndale has the capacity to export product and shipped record volumes in 2015. AltaGas is currently developing a $400 to $500 million LPG export facility on Ridley Island, Price Rupert also fed by the Montney.

Of concern to midstream investors during times of low gas prices and margins is the exposure to commodity pricing. According to the Dec 2016 investors' presentation, the breakdown of the midstream segment of EBITDA:

50% Take or Pay - no volume or commodity exposure

22% Cost of Service - provides for recovery of operating costs and a capital charge, generally not subject to commodity risk

19% Fee for Service - provides for a fee per unit of production sold or service provided, generally not subject to commodity risk

9% Frac Spread - volume and price exposure and approximately 1/3 of exposure was hedged in 4th qtr 2016

Most investors looking at AltaGas' financials will immediately note reported earnings per share do not cover the monthly dividend of C$0.175. However, normalized EBITDA per share of C$3.29 and operating cash flow of C$2.48 per share for the first 9 months of 2016 covers the C$1.51 in dividends declared. According to the company, the combined cash flow expense of common and preferred dividends, net of DRIP participants, was C$170 million for the first 9 months. This is supported by $285 million ocf from the utility business and the 60-yr PPA contract on a large hydro generating plant in British Columbia. While not ideal as investors like to have lower payout ratios, the growth potential offered by new projects should create improving payout ratios over time. Below is the Consolidated Financial Review offered for the 3 rd qtr 2016.

Stock analysts have mainly a Hold recommendation of AltaGas at C$32.43 per share. Below are comments from Scotiabank and others as offered by dailypolitical.com:

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Altagas Ltd in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. Scotiabank currently has a C$35.00 target price on the stock. A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALA. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. RBC Capital Markets set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Altagas and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Altagas from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.89.

Last week, AltaGas commented on a rumor it was preparing a bid for Washington DC gas utility WGL Holdings (NYSE:WGL). The company acknowledged on Thursday that it was in talks with a third-party regarding a potential transaction, but gave no assurances that it would close a deal and offered no details. However, the rumor mill is still active with this speculation. The addition of WGL would increase customer count by 1.1 million and almost double ATGFF's size. Most likely structured as a stock deal, ATGFF would have to issue upwards of $5 billion in new shares. While thought to be accretive to earnings per share, the deal could put pressure on ATGFF stock price over the short term, according to financialpost.com and calgaryhearld.com. However, the benefits of creating a large US regulated utility footprint should reward investors over the long-term. A few highlights from the analysis:

Macquarie analyst David Noseworthy noted that WGL has a slightly better earnings per share growth profile between 2016 and 2020 than AltaGas, and also has lower leverage than the Canada-based energy infrastructure company. "We suspect that these are among the driving factors in AltaGas' decision to pursue this potential transaction," Noseworthy told clients. "If managed well, this could result in a much more diverse investor base with significant U.S. ownership. However, some recycling of the stock is likely inevitable. In our view, the equity needs related to this potential transaction will overhang the stock in the near term," the analyst added, maintaining a neutral rating and C$36.50 price target on AltaGas shares….Until AltaGas actually executes on some of these things {asset expansion to its midstream business}, they have decelerating dividend growth. Don't get me wrong, you want to be in a name like this as it churns from deceleration to acceleration, and there's a lot of reason to think we might be getting to that point."

Why do I own AltaGas? First it pays a hefty 6.5% monthly dividend and, based on a $2.25 billion cap ex budget for the next 5 years, should grow earnings by 6.2% a year. However, ATGFF should be bought as a yield investment and not a dividend growth selection. Over the past 5 years, the dividend has grown at a 0.4% annual rate, over the past 3 years by 8.3%, and over the past 12 months by 4.3%. Secondly, I believe the sharp rise in the USD in 2014 will be reversed over time. The current currency risk will benefit US investors with income denominated in foreign currencies. Every $0.08 drop in the $USD to the $Cn exchange rate will increase monthly income by approximately 10%. Below is a 10-yr chart of the $USD:$Cn exchange rate, as offered by xe.com. Lastly, I like the diversity of assets including long-term merchant power supported by a PPA pricing structure, a growing midstream business including export of LPG, and the dividend being supported by the regulated utility business. While I don't expect ATGFF to be a barn-burner of capital gains potential, it fits nicely within my income portfolio.

Trading in the US is done utilizing non-sponsored ADRs where 1 share of ATGFF equals one share traded on the Toronto exchange. As it trades on the NASDAQ with an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, limit orders need to placed for all buys and sells

