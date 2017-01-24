Primo Water: Making Water Drinkable

YoY revenue and earnings for 2017 will be up over 100%. Significant financial leverage exists and synergies will be realized by 2019.

Primo is now the No. 1 company in terms of market share for self-service water refill, exchange and dispensers.

Opening Note

This report will appear to be in 2 parts. The first part is my analysis of Primo's stand-alone business and the second part is focused on the acquisition of Glacier and the future trajectory of the consolidated company.

Background & Business

Primo Water Corp (Primo) (NASDAQ:PRMW) is a consumer goods company operating in the beverage industry. Primo differentiates itself by offering a complete water solution unlike their competitors. They specialize in purified water production through an on-site propriety process. Primo has two operating segments: Water and Dispensers. Water includes their Refill and Exchange programs while Dispensers are the various water dispensing units the company offers. Currently water represents 32% of all U.S. beverage consumption with bottled and tap representing 18% and 14% respectively (Multiple Beverage Marketplace in the US and Company data). The most consumed packaged beverage is soft drinks, which represent 21% of total consumption. However, as of year end 2016 bottled water has passed soft drinks as the most consumed packaged beverage. From 2009-2014 bottled water consumption increased 23% and carbonated soft drink consumptions decreased 12% (Beverage Marketing Corporation). This is the result of a long-term downward trend in soft drink consumption and the subsequent substitution of healthier beverages like water. This powerful health conscious trend combined with concerns over regional tap water yields a powerful opportunity for companies like Primo. Primo is a razor-razorblade business model and relies on wide use and adoption of their dispensers. With a growing dispenser unit base, Primo is leveraged to grow water sales and total earnings incrementally.

Operating Segments

The first operating segment is Dispensers, which is the razor of the business model. Dispensers are sold in three different suggested retail price ranges: $9.99-$49.99, $99.99-$149.99, and $169.99-$279.99. These dispensers range from a simple pump action, room temperature model to a sophisticated bottom loader, hot or cold model. The various dispensers vary in appearance, functionality, and temperature options. Essentially, the more options one desire in their dispenser the higher the price. Primo is excited to announce new dispensers for 2017 that are K-Cup compatible. This will allow the dispensers with hot water options to brew tea or coffee as a built in feature with the use of a K-Cup. For more information on the dispensers I'd refer you to the 10-K or Investor Presentation.

The second operating segment is Water, which is the razorblade in the business model. Primo's Water segment is comprised of Refill and Exchange. Water is the largest segment and made up 71% of net revenues during Q2 2016 and about 74% in Q3 2016. Refill allows customers to refill their own water bottles or Primo bottles at various volumes. The cost of the Refill program is between $0.25 and $0.50 per gallon depending on geographic location. This segment and specifically Refill is the high margin and volume component while offering significant earnings leverage. Exchange offers an alternative to Refill, but also allows customers and retailers to properly recycle their bottles. Customers return their empty 5-gallon water jugs and receive a recycling ticket from the vender. The customer then uses that ticket towards a new water jug in the store. Customers can exchange their jugs as they wish, participate in the refill program, or, as Primo recommends, get about 50 refills out of a single jug. Primo reimburses the vender for the recycling ticket and helps minimize environmental impact simultaneously. The cost structure is built in and non-variable for Primo. This means that an increase in same store sales (SSS) will not necessarily increase costs. Measurements and revenues are transmitted electronically and displays require minimal upkeep.

The following tables are a breakdown of net sales and income from operations, year over year, for the most recent quarter and last nine months. The most recent quarter shows flat sales dollars in dispensers. Normally this would be a red flag, but not for Primo. It is extremely important to recognize that lower margins and lower price points year over year for dispensers has increased dispenser sell through rates. In Q2 and Q3 2016 Primo had a sell through of 165,000 and 166,000 units, an increase of 24% and 13.4% over the prior year. Q2 marked the 3rd consecutive quarter of 20% growth over the prior year quarter. That ended with Q3, yet the growth is still strong. I have already stressed that the larger the dispenser base is the more revenue Primo will generate through the highly leveraged Water segment.

3 Months Ended June 30th

Segment Net Sales 2016 2015 Water $24,281 $22,112 Dispensers $10,104 $10,287

3 Months Ended September 30th

Segment Net Sales 2016 2015 Water $26,176 24,469 Dispensers $9,328 $9,394

6 Months Ended June 30th

Segment Net Sales 2016 2015 Water $46,659 $42,770 Dispensers $20,022 $18,842

9 Months Ended September 30th

Segment Net Sales 2016 2015 Water $72,835 $67,239 Dispensers $29,350 $28,236

3 Months Ended June 30th

Segment Income from Ops 2016 2015 Water $8,715 $6,695 Dispensers $785 $593

3 Months Ended September 30th

Segment Income from Ops 2016 2015 Water $9,301 $8,047 Dispensers $733 $503

6 Months Ended June 30th

Segment Income from Ops 2016 2015 Water $16,445 $13,122 Dispensers $1,483 $924

9 Months Ended September 30th

Segment Income from Ops 2016 2015 Water $25,7446 $21,170 Dispensers $2,216 $1,427

Source: Company 10-Q

Customer Base

Primo has developed an impressive and enviable customer base. These customers include big box stores such as: Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), The Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA). These stores plus other notables represent the more than 26,300* locations (6/30/16) currently carrying Primo. Primo is currently in less than 50% of total locations with these retailers. Utilizing existing retailer relationships and adding new ones could yield a total location count of 60,000**. This figure is the long-term goal of Primo as demonstrated by management. Also, according to the most recent investor relations PowerPoint presentation the total market opportunity in the U.S. & Canada is 200,000 locations, but that goes beyond big box stores. After the acquisition of Glacier, Primo has added grocery, dollar, and drug stores to their portfolio of customers.

* U.S. & Canada locations

** Long-term goal from management based on opportunity in U.S. & Canada

Competitive Strengths & Differentiation

Primo has differentiated itself from the competition and believe they hold competitive strengths in the following categories: environmental awareness, value, convenience, taste, and health & wellness. Many of these factors won't necessarily directly increase sales, but could certainly capture socially responsible customers.

Having a primo dispenser in your home will reduce plastic bottle consumption and waste one household at a time. Additionally, with the exchange program offered by Primo the consumer doesn't need to worry about recycling. The cost of recycling and disposal of used containers is on Primo.

Primo represents a financial value whether you utilize refill or exchange. Both options provide a value compared to competitors and offer substantial savings in the long run vs. comparable products or services.

Convenience is a tougher sell, but with refill and exchange available at a substantial number of larger retail locations accessibility is high. The customer again does not need to recycle on his or her own and there is no waiting for a refill delivery.

Primo is proud of the taste of their water. Substantial time and effort was allocated to the purification process along with the formulation of the proprietary mineral blend. The water is self-described as "a silky smooth taste profile".

The increasing health and wellness trends in this country will be critical to the growth and success of Primo. Individuals are already consuming more water than in previous decades as the consumption of carbonated soft drinks has decreased. This trend is unequivocally related to health concerns and increased knowledge of unhealthy beverages. The consumption of water will continue to increase, as people desire to live longer, healthier, and more active lives. Primo will look to add more hydration products in the future in order to capitalize on this trend.

It should be noted that with the acquisition of Glacier, their main competitor, Primo is now by far the dominant market player. The acquisition has greatly decreased competition and these points were how Primo projected themselves prior to it.

Growth Strategy and Opportunities

As previously mentioned the business model of Primo is a razor-razorblade one. This requires customers to purchase dispensers and then be repeat customers for refill and exchange. Naturally this relies on a broad customer base with dispensers who will actively be repeat customers. In order to encourage purchases and customer adoption of the dispensers, Primo has been selling them on low margin and has even run small-scale promotions. Primo believes they can reach their long-term goal of 60,000 locations by maximizing current relationships and adding new retailers to their customer base.

Primo must lean on senior and new management to grow marketing opportunities and launch initiatives to grow dispenser base. Primo recently announced a new Vice President of Marketing, from Keurig Green Mountain, and in the future will add local and regional advertising and promotions.

SSS growth is important for Primo, as it is for all retailers, and is especially critical to realize the leverage from the Water segment. I stress again the incremental margins the water segment offers as the real potential for earnings growth.

Primo has expressed their desire to grow their location base over the next several years by more than 100%. It is important to grow locations while not cannibalizing others, as this will adversely affect growth. New locations must be geographically strategic in order to capture new customers and increase availability.

Management has expressed the desire to offer additional hydration solutions in the future. Additional features in dispensers do not exactly offer this, but as an investor I'm excited to see what they could potentially offer.

Recent Performance & Financials

Fiscal 2015 was a record year in terms of net sales and adjusted EBITDA with both figures exceeding company guidance. As previously stated the household penetration of dispensers will be the most critical catalyst for growth and 2015 had a record sell-through. Dispenser sales for the year were 519,000 units, an increase of 9.7% year over year. Water segment sales increased 25.6% to $89.6MM from $71.3MM.

These results yielded improvements in gross margins and adjusted EBITDA growth of about 40% from 12 to 18MM. Table 1 exhibits annual figures from 2013-2015:

Table 1

2015 2014 2013 Total Revenue $126,951.00 $106,322.00 $91,209.00 Growth Rate 19.40% 16.57% N/A Gross Profit 34,475.00 27,870.00 22,842.00 Growth Rate 23.70% 22.01% N/A Gross Margin 27.16% 26.21% 25.04% Net Income $1,857.00 $(13,500.00) $(10,700.00)

Quarterly performances over the last twelve months (TTM) have also been very impressive. In Q3-16, their most recent quarter (mrq), Primo recorded record revenue, gross profit, and gross margin. This is exhibited in Table 2:

Table 2

Financial Metric 2014 2015 2016 Guidance (mid-point) 5-Year Targets Revenue Growth 16.6% 19.4% 5.0% 7%-15% Gross Profit % of Net Revenue 26.2% 27.2% 29.5% 30-35% Adj. SG&A % of Net Revenue 14.0% 12.9% 12.5% 10%-12% Adj. EBITDA Margin 12.2% 14.3% 16.7% 17%-20%

Source: 10Q and 10K

With Primo's cost structure and earnings leverage, increases in revenues via dispenser base and same store sales (SSS) earnings will grow incrementally. The total sales dollars growth from dispensers is not as relevant as unit sales. In theory the more dispensers sold the more revenue from water sales would grow.

Primo uses a number of non-GAAP financial performance measures including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted SG&A:

Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA + Non-cash, stock-based compensation expense + loss on disposal of PPE

EBITDA = Income from Continuing Operations + Depreciation & Amortization + Interest Expense

Adjusted SG&A is simply SG&A sans non-cash, stock-based compensation expense. This figure according to management was trending around $500,000 per quarter and for my calculations was flat lined at $2MM per year. This has been updated for 2017 and 2018 post acquisition in my model.

Below are the Guidance Table 1 and 2; they were used in my previous model before the announcement of the Glacier acquisition. These should remain helpful in understanding the stand-alone goals for Primo, from management, for the next 5 years. Although these have been massively refined and guidance only given for 2 years instead of 5; I found them helpful.

Guidance Table 1

3Q 2016 FY 2016 Guidance YoY Growth Increased Guidance YoY Growth $33.9 to $34.9 2.8 to 5.9% $132.2 to $134.3 4.1% to 5.8% $5.9 to $6.3 24.1% to 33.1% $21.9 to $22.6 21.0% to 24.8%

Source: Company guidance

Guidance Table 2

Financial Metric 2014 2015 2016 Guidance (mid-point) 5-Year Targets Revenue Growth 16.6% 19.4% 5.0% 7%-15% Gross Profit % of Net Revenue 26.2% 27.2% 29.5% 30-35% Adj. SG&A % of Net Revenue 14.0% 12.9% 12.5% 10%-12% Adj. EBITDA Margin 12.2% 14.3% 16.7% 17%-20%

Source: Company guidance

Discussion of Glacier Water Acquisition

Primo announced the acquisition of Glacier Water in October 2016 with completion coming in December. Primo held a thorough "Modeling Call" on January 9th, 2017 to discuss facts, figures, and details of the acquisition and entertain questions. Management also posted slides to accompany the presentation. I'd recommend that one refer to this for additional detail and commentary. Glacier Water was a direct competitor to Primo, was the market leader in self-service refill water, and creates a consolidated company roughly double in size with extensive strategic benefits and diversity.

Four aspects of Glacier made the company an attractive acquisition for Primo. These points are the following: diversification & stability, point-of-sale control (POS), company operated network, and scale. Glacier's portfolio includes more than 20,000 self-service refill locations, which creates a new grand total of roughly 46,000 locations (across all three categories). The acquisition adds a diverse and broad retail customer and channel base with several thousand unique retail relationships. The top 3 accounts only represent 24% of annual sales with the top 5 accounts having an average contract tenure of 29 years (Investor Relations 1/09/16 presentation). Glacier offers a mix of outdoor and indoor refill units, the majority of which are accessible by consumers at all times. Glacier also boasts a 100% company operated technician support network. This company operated network reduces costs, promotes efficiency, and will drive synergies. Finally, the scale of Glacier adds great value. Glacier has a full-U.S. geographic presence, complimentary placement in Canada, and near-zero overlap with Primo scale when combined (Investor Relations 1/09/16 presentation).

Financial Trajectory

2016 (mid-point) 2018E (mid-point) Revenue $140.1 $295.5 Adjusted EBITDA $23.7 $61.0 Total Leverage 5.4x 3.7x Senior Leverage 3.7x 2.4x

Source: (Investor Relations 1/09/16 presentation)

Millions of USD

Strategic Rationale

Primo's strategic rationale focuses on five aspects laid out in their presentation. The key aspects are as follows: doubles key financial results and achieves significant scale, diversifies retailer and financial concentration, creates operational and shares services synergies, cross-selling opportunities with retailers and consumers, and supports a rapid de-leveraging with strong cash flows.

Financial Results and Scale

Primo has provided guidance for year-end 2016, 2017, and 2018 ahead of Q4 results and as a product of this acquisition. Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA will be up over 100% in 2017. This can be observed in my guidance table and model below. As discussed above Primo operates in two segments, Water and Dispensers, with water consisting of refill and exchange. With the acquisition Primo will be the market leader in all three categories. That is number 1 in dispensers, number 1 in exchange, and number 1 in refill.

Diversification - Retail and Financial

With the acquisition, Primo will experience significantly improved diversification in retail and financial figures. Prior to the acquisition Primo had significant revenue concentration of over 70% in their top 3 relationships. This figure falls to 38% with all other clients representing less than 10% of revenue each. For a full list of clients please refer to the presentation or SEC Filings. An underrated aspect of this acquisition is also the diminished impact of dispenser revenue lumpiness. That is the effect of higher or lower than expected dispenser sales on revenue. Dispensers are the razor of this business and the low margin component. Prior to the acquisition Primo's revenue breakdown in refill, exchange, and dispensers was 20%, 51%, and 29% respectively. Those figures shift to 61%, 25%, and 14% with a significant increase in the high margin, high volume refill business. Additionally, a notable shift in location breakdown has been achieved. Previously, Primo's location share was 20%, 51%, and 29% (same as revenue) respectively. This has shifted to 53%, 29%, and 16% respectively.

Operational & Shared Service Synergies

Primo has laid out and expressed excitement over synergies the company will realize as a product of the acquisition. It is important to know that no guidance or figures Primo has provided or that I have used reflect any of these. Synergies are expected to fall in by 2019, but there is no clear schedule or exact guidance. These synergies are as follows (Investor Relations 1/09/16 presentation):

· ~$3.0-3.5MM of synergies attributed to the service network over the course of 12-24 months. This is driven by location density, 100% owned and operated technician staff, and performance of locations.

· ~$2.0-2.5MM of synergies attributed to shared services over the course of 12-18 months.

· ~$1.0MM of synergies attributable to purchasing power over the course of 12-24 months.

· Majority of the CAPEX savings per machine attributable to refurbishment and assembly. This will be a result of the transition from outsourced service to a completely in house service network.

Cross-Selling Opportunities

The following cross-selling opportunities are opened up by the acquisition (According to the Investor Relations 1/09/16 presentation):

· Opportunity to place Exchange and Dispensers at Glacier locations within proven grocery channel.

· Opens up new channels for Exchange and Dispensers growth including Dollar, Drug, and Convenience.

· Significant independent retailer opportunity with Glacier's field-based sales staff - nearly 6,000 independent locations - these accounts typically have on-site approval that could be a source of Primo expansion without typical layers of retailer approval.

· Gives Primo the ability to utilize their in-dispenser coupon program to drive connectivity to indoor Glacier machines.

· Provides Primo with access to outdoor Refill equipment (previously unavailable) which could accelerate sales to current Exchange customers.

Rapid De-Leveraging History & Potential

As will be discussed shortly Primo is assuming and issuing significant leverage as a result of this acquisition. Primo has expressed their desire to de-lever as reasonably as can be expected and have referenced their track record in de-levering Primo (page 14 of Investor Relations 1/09/16 presentation) to a level of less than 1.0x as of 2016 TTM Q3.

Final Transaction Summary

· Total consideration paid of $273MM consisting of the following:

o $50.0MM in cash;

o $36.0MM in consisting of 3.2 million of Primo common shares representing less than 11% of fully diluted shares outstanding;

o $81.0MM in Glacier Trust Preferred Securities, which bear interest at 9.1%, have a term through 2028 and allow holding payments for up to 5 years;

o $96.0MM of Glacier indebtedness that was retired; and

o 2.0 million warrants for the purchase of Primo common shares at $11.88 per share

· Funding provided through new Goldman Sachs led credit facility

o 5yr term with LIBOR + 550 rate including step-downs on lower leverage ratios

o Retired previous credit facility of $20.0MM

o Pro Forma leverage at close of 3.7x senior debt, 5.4x including Trust Preferred - will prioritize de-leveraging the business immediately following the acquisition

(All according Investor Relations 1/09/16 presentation page 16)

Increased Stand-Alone Primo Guidance

FY 2016 (prior) (Stand-Alone) FY 2016 (Updated) (Stand-Alone) Guidance YoY Growth Guidance YoY Growth Net Revenue $132.2 to $134.3 ~5.0% $134.8 to $135.4 ~6.4% Adjusted EBITDA $21.9 to $22.6 ~23.0% $22.7 to $23.0 ~26.3%

Source: Investor Relations 1/09/16 presentation page 17

FY 2016 (Updated) (Consolidated - 20 Days of Glacier) Guidance YoY Growth Net Revenue $139.8 to $140.4 ~10.4% Adjusted EBITDA $23.5 to $24.0 ~34.3%

Source: Investor Relations 1/09/16 presentation page 17

2017 & 2018 Guidance

Q1 2017 (Consolidated) FY 2017 (Consolidated) Guidance YoY Growth Guidance YoY Growth Net Revenue $62.0 to $65.0 ~97% $280.0 to $285.0 ~102% Adjusted EBITDA $8.5 to $10.0 ~88% $52.0 to $54.0 ~123%

Source: Investor Relations 1/09/16 presentation page 20

FY 2018 (Consolidated) Guidance YoY Growth Net Revenue $291.0 to $300.0 ~5.0% Adjusted EBITDA $60.0 to $62.0 ~15%

Source: Investor Relations 1/09/16 presentation page 20

Pro Forma Earnings Model

The following earnings model has been generated from company guidance and some of my own estimates. Pay close attention to the notes below for more details.

2016E 2017E 2018E Revenue $140,000,000 $282,500,000 $296,625,000 Growth Rate 5.00% 102.00% 5.00% COGS 100,100,000.00 194,218,750.00 202,446,562.50 cost 71.50% 68.75% 68.25% Gross Profit 39,900,000.00 88,281,250.00 94,178,437.50 SG&A 18,600,000.00 38,137,500.00 35,595,000.00 SG&A Margin 13.29% 13.50% 12.00% Depreciation & Amortization 9,658,000.00 26,000,000.00 26,000,000.00 Loss on disposal of PPE 824,000.00 1,324,000.00 1,390,200.00 Income From Operations 10,817,999.87 22,819,750.00 31,193,237.50 Interest Expense 2,000,000.00 20,763,000.00 18,819,000.00 Income from Continuing Ops 8,817,999.87 2,056,750.00 12,374,237.50 Earnings 2016E 2017E 2018E Income from Continuing Ops $8,817,999.87 $2,056,750.00 $12,374,237.50 Depreciation & Amortization 9,658,000.00 26,000,000.00 26,000,000.00 Interest Expense 2,000,000.00 20,763,000.00 18,819,000.00 EBITDA 20,475,999.87 48,819,750.00 57,193,237.50 Non-cash, stock-based comp exp 2,000,000.00 3,500,000.00 4,000,000.00 Loss on disposal of PPE 824,000.00 1,324,000.00 1,390,200.00 Adjusted EBITDA 23,299,999.87 53,643,750.00 62,583,437.50 Valuation 2016E 2017E 2018E Income From Continuing Ops 8,817,999.87 2,056,750.00 12,374,237.50 Non-cash, stock-based comp exp 2,000,000.00 3,500,000.00 4,000,000.00 Pro Forma NI from Cont Ops 10,817,999.87 5,556,750.00 16,374,237.50 Shares outstanding 30,100,000.00 35,410,000.00 35,410,000.00 EPS 0.36 0.16 0.46

Notes to the Model

· +$5.0MM to 2016E revenue as a result of the 20 days of Glacier in Q4.

· Revenue increase of 102% in 2017 and 5% in 2018

· Gross Margin for 2016, 2017, and 2018 of 28.5%, 31.25%, and 31.75% respectively

· SG&A expense of 13.29%, 13.5%, and 12.0% for 2016, 2017, and 2018 respectively.

· D&A of $26MM for 2017 and 2018.

· Interest expense for 2017 and 2018 is calculated of the pro-forma base of $186MM and $159MM of senior long term debt. These figures are indicated on page 23 of the previously mentioned presentation. The rate is LIBOR (1.7%) + 550 basis points for a total of 7.2% for 2017. I assume the same rate for 2018, but realize rate will probably be up slightly.

· The interest expense also includes the payment on preferred debt (Trust Securities) of 9.1% x $81MM for a total of $7.371MM.

· Primo has about $140MM in NOLs as a result of their and Glacier's operations. Therefore, Primo won't pay taxes over the course of this model.

· Loss of disposal of PPE is consistent with the Primo stand-alone historical figures plus about $500,000

· Non-cash, stock based compensation expense of $3.5MM in 2017 and $4.0MM in 2018. Previously this was trending at 200K per quarter.

· Shares outstanding represents the fully-diluted count post acquisition

· No estimates or projections in this model include any of the synergies expected to be realized by 2018. This is one reason I believe this to be a conservative model.

Liquidity Insight

2016 2017 2018 CAPEX ~11.0 ~$20.0 ~$20.0 FCF ~$9.0 ~$10.0 ~$20.0 1X Costs $8.5 ~$1.5 ~$0.5

Source: Page 19 of 1/09/16 Modeling Presentation

All figures in Millions of USDs

FCF is before 1x costs

1x costs in 2016 are $3.1 for refinancing costs and $5.4 for transaction related costs.

2017 and 2018 are all transaction related costs.

Growth Potential

I personally see, especially after the acquisition, Primo as a relatively slow growth company. The substitution of more water into the every day life of Americans has been slow, but steady. I believe modest growth of at least 5% a year will be sufficient to grow the value and earnings of the company 3x that of revenue. My 2018 estimate exhibits this quite clearly. Increased regional advertising and promotion will drive sales in areas of focus and help attain the modest growth targets. While this is Primo's third acquisition, I think it is safe to assume they won't be doing one in the near future. A significant portion of the future success will come from de-levering the balance sheet and ensuring free cash flow great enough to meet CAPEX and cash expenses in light of significant interest payments. While guidance and liquidity analysis confirm Primo's ability to do so, it is easier said than done.

Final Thoughts and Recommendation

There is no proof or evidence, but I feel that Primo is setting itself up for a possible acquisition. They are still a tiny company when compared to Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) or Pepsi (NYSE:PEP). Both of the aforementioned have experienced revenue declines in recent years. This has led them to diversify in and acquire different brands some of which include healthy beverages like water. It might not happen now, but if could very well happen by the end of the guidance provided.

My recommendation is to hold and buy on weakness. Q1-17 and fiscal 17 will be down earnings as the significant interest liability of about $20MM is paid. News on a strong Q4 and year and results could increase confidence ahead of 2017. A multiple of 40x earnings for 2018 yields about $18.0 per share and I believe that to be a conservative estimate as it currently trades for much higher than that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRMW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.