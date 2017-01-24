Something Very Interesting Is Happening With Rail Freight In China

The OBOR is a big multi-year theme for China, Europe, and Eurasia, and is already starting to have an impact.

Rail freight (along with bank loans and power consumption) is part of the old "Li Keqiang Index" which is an alternative way to measure economic activity vs official GDP.

A curious trend is underway in what might be called a forgotten indicator in China. If you recall the so-called "Li Keqiang Index" it was comprised of 3 things: bank loans, power consumption, and rail freight.

I was looking through data on trade activity, particularly exports, for China (which I am forecasting to improve, potentially dramatically, in 2017 in the latest edition of the Weekly Macro Themes), and I noticed that rail freight has begun to rebound.

The latest numbers show rail freight up 9.8% y/y in December (compares to -8.3% this time last year).

To be fair, in absolute terms, Chinese rail freight has yet to recover to the high point in 2013, but is now only 10% off the high point vs 33% off the high at the worst point (February this year). For completeness, it's now up 34% off the low point, albeit the low point was accentuated to the downside due to Chinese New Year distortions... vs the Q1 avg it was up 20% in December. No matter how you cut it the bottom line is that Chinese rail freight has made a sharp and remarkable turnaround as you can see in the chart.

Here's where I show my ignorance: I don't know if this is domestic-driven or export-driven. The reason I say that is that while I've seen and heard some big things going on in real estate and infrastructure investment, a major part of the much hyped OBOR (One Belt One Road) revival of the old silk road and the new maritime silk road is now up and running. In fact the first train from Yiwu (China's east coast) arrived in London last week, and 2016 saw 1702 freight trains make the trip from China to Europe (more than double 2015).

This is important - the OBOR is going to be a major theme for Eurasia, Asia, Europe, and of course China itself across the next 10 years in terms of economic development and trade growth - a positive beacon amongst the protectionist rhetoric elsewhere.

The train trip from China to Europe takes about 2 weeks less than sea freight so it will help speed up trade. The OBOR has the potential to improve trade and economic development throughout Eurasia - at a time where America is pulling back and wheeling out protectionism. This theme will likely help China develop non-US trade.

So whether it's the result of a surge in infrastructure spending (the other/domestic explanation) to offset cyclical and structural slowing of the economy, not to mention the green shoots in factory and real estate investment I am seeing. Or whether it's the beginning of the impact of OBOR, China's rail freight is recovering, and rapidly at that.

This is an important and positive data point in a sea of negativity that you often find around China macro and warrants monitoring.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.