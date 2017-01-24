Exxon Mobil's Recent Permian Acquisitions: How Will It Affect Shareholders?

Argument

I estimate that Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) recent acquisition of additional Permian acreage will reach breakeven for shareholders should its annual revenue contribution reach $3 billion over the next ten years, with EBITDA margins around 12%. This is a relatively low bar and should eventually be accretive to shareholders despite initial dilution.

Overview

Exxon Mobil recently announced that it will issue $5.6 billion in equity to acquire Permian Basin assets from the Bass family. The Permian Basin is largely considered the most prized oil-producing asset in the US. The ~250,000 additional acres - with current production of ~20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) - are located in New Mexico's Delaware region of the Permian Basin. These assets have been prized by upstream oil and gas companies given the productivity of the acreage. Strong ROI has been achieved in this area even at relatively depressed crude prices.

In addition to the equity agreement, Exxon Mobil will also issue additional cash payments of up to $1 billion in value over the period running from 2020-2032. The ultimate amount issued will be contingent upon Exxon Mobil's development of the acreage acquired to align interests between the two parties.

The transaction is an easy win for debtholders, as no additional leverage was added to the company in order to acquire these assets. Shareholders effectively pay the initial outlay and inherit the inborn risks related to exploration and development costs in addition to the risks associated with the ultimate value and quality of the acreage.

The acquisition will notably expand Exxon Mobil's presence in the Permian, adding 3.4-3.5 billion boe (2.5-2.6 billion in liquid form), boosting its existing reserve volumes in the region by more than two-fold to approximately 6 billion boe. Production requirements are fairly lax in that Exxon Mobil is only required to continue drilling to the point where the company is generating a minimum paying amount of oil. This provides some level of leeway with respect to its capital expenditures in the new acreage, with the ability to scale up and down depending on the current level of profitability dictated by prices of the underlying commodity.

The need to drill new wells in the Delaware is limited given its proximity to existing wells within other Permian acreage. Depletion rates may be steeper than the average oilfield (which isn't always a bad thing). However, the investment cycle is relatively short, with a relatively short lag between drilling and production, which can enhance the value of the project from a time value perspective.

The area is compelling given its geological features as a multi-stacked play that the company can develop with fairly transparent production costs and volumes. Its characteristics have caused the Permian to become the most drilled oil patch in the US, with compelling economics even with oil range-bound in the low-$50's.

Even as oil prices in the market stagnate in the $50-$55 per barrel range, sentiment in the oil market remains mostly bullish, with OPEC and other producers agreeing in principle to cut output to add footing to an oversupplied market. M&A activity in the Permian Basin has been strong over the past year, with the favorable unit economics of the region sparking a general rise in valuation multiples among Permian assets. Exxon Mobil is paying somewhere north of $20,000 per acre, which is roughly in line with the current market rate, and definitely cheaper than the most expensive recent deals. RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) paid $35,000 per gross acre for Silver Hill Energy Partners in the Delaware Basin last October.

Oil drilling provides some of the narrowest profit margins of any industry, at anywhere from 2%-10% (as a very rough range), depending on crude prices, competition, drilling and production costs, among other factors. If Exxon Mobil's new acreage of 2.5-2.6 liquid boe could be conservatively valued at $50 barrel, this would come to $125-$130 billion total in additional revenue potential. I project breakeven on the project to come at a level where the company is able to extract just $3 billion in revenue per year from this additional acreage in each of the next ten years at an EBITDA margin of 12%.

Below I've created sensitivity charts to determine how this deal might influence share prices, both in price per share terms (top) and change relative to current prices (bottom).

(Source: author)

The left-most column in the price chart is considered the "baseline" scenario, with no top-line contribution from the deal and no equity dilution (it assumes the deal doesn't occur). The next four columns include top-line contribution in increments of $4 billion per year through the FY2027, and include the effects of the equity dilution (but make no provision for potential cash payouts made from 2020-2032).

The chart shows that based on the purchase price, each $1 billion contribution in revenue from the new Permian acreage would be accretive to share prices by about 50 basis points, after it passes the approximate breakeven point of $3 billion in revenue per year. This should not be difficult to do given that the territory provides $100 billion in liquid boe even at conservative estimations.

Every $2.9 billion in annual revenue contribution Exxon Mobil makes beyond the $3 billion mark is expected to earn the company another money-on-money multiple on its purchase price in present value terms. So for example, if the company were to generate $5.9 billion in annual revenue from its new Permian acreage, the present value of the company's market cap would increase by about $10.2 billion, or double the purchase price of the deal in terms of the initial equity outlay.

Like any deal, there is a level of execution risk and exploration and production revenues are always contingent on the price of the underlying commodity. But based on the barrels of oil equivalent the company is estimated to have acquired, this is a deal that can go a little bit wrong (maximum 1.5% loss to shareholders) or a decent amount right depending on when production begins, how much is produced, and the costs associated with the development.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.