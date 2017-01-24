Ensco Pays $234 Million And Delays Delivery Of The Drillship

Ensco DS-10. Source: company's website.

So far, drillers were able to postpone deliveries of their newbuild rigs without much damage to the balance sheet. However, it looks like they can't postpone them eternally without taking some financial hit.

Ensco (NYSE: ESV) has just disclosed that it entered into an amendment regarding the delivery of the Ensco DS-10 drillship. The shipyard, Samsung Heavy Industries, agreed to extend the delivery of the drillship to March 31, 2019. The unpaid balance of the purchase price for the drillship was $309 million.

Ensco will pay $75 million at the delivery date and $234 million in January 2017. The drillship will be ready by March 31, 2017 and Ensco may take the delivery of the drillship before March 31, 2019 by giving a 75 day's advance notice to Samsung Heavy Industries.

The news is really interesting. Obviously, Samsung Heavy Industries followed the news and knew that Ensco had a successful bond offering at the end of last year. In these circumstances, the struggling shipyard wanted the money and Ensco had no good excuse to delay the delivery further without pay.

The deal is the result of negotiations and Ensco most likely negotiated the best terms it could to avoid taking delivery of the drillship now. If Ensco were to take the delivery now, it would have to stack the drillship and pay stacking costs. All drillships can count for in the current environment are sporadic follow-up contracts. There is no work for newbuild rigs now and customers prefer a hot rig with experienced crew on board rather than a newcomer rig.

I have yet to notice a contract for a drillship this year. Except for North Atlantic Drilling's (NYSE: NADL) semi-sub West Phoenix, other contracts were for jackups.

This is not surprising as sub-$55 oil does not encourage deepwater exploration, especially as deepwater has to compete with shale for scarce investment dollars.

The news on Samsung's ability to take 76% of the owed money from Ensco might be interesting to shareholders of Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) in the light of the latter's upcoming restructuring.

Seadrill has two newbuild drillships built with Samsung, West Draco and West Dorado. As per latest fleet status report, both are scheduled to be delivered in 2017.

Of course, there is no way how Seadrill can take their delivery this year. Seadrill will have to postpone their delivery, but negotiations with shipyard might be difficult given ongoing negotiations with creditors.

Now let's go back to Ensco. On the one side, the news is negative as the company takes an immediate hit on the balance sheet and will have to pay for a rig that most likely won't work until 2019. On the other side, this was almost inevitable. Assuming that shipyards would eternally finance drillers was naïve.

I've seen arguments here on SA that OPEC/non-OPEC deal changed everything and that some drillers might even be able to contract their newbuilds. This is not true and Ensco decision highlights the fact that newbuilds won't be working for some years to come.

The company left itself an option to get the rig out of the shipyard - who won't put such term in the contract? - but chances for this positive scenario remain slim.

I don't think shareholders can criticize management for this move as the company hardly had other options, especially after the successful bond offering.

The impact of the news on Ensco share price could be slightly negative but I don't expect any kind of a major sell-off due to news, as some kind of drillship payment was expected by the market.

From a big picture point of view, Ensco shares remain stuck in a wide range with $12 being a top of this range. The stock will need significant upside catalysts and, most likely, higher oil prices to get above $12.