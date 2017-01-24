What Bulls Say, What Bears Say - Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) reports Q4 earnings today after the close. We'll have live coverage of the earnings, and get the conference-call transcript up as quickly as we can. The call is at 5:30 PM; the webcast is here.

Consensus is for GAAP EPS of $0.81 (guidance $0.76-0.86) and revenue of $3.32B (guidance of $3.17-$3.43B). Gross margin consensus is 61.6% and operating margin is 36.3%.

Here's what bulls have to say:

"Every business with 60% + gross margins will attract competition. However, Texas Instruments is in a good position to defend market share and maintain margin due to the technology, the many sales channels, the diverse products and the competitive production costs. It is a solid strategy and management has built an impressive record of earnings, cash flow, dividend increases." (Doublewide Investing)

"While revenue for business segments including Embedded Processing and Analog increased by 10 and 6 percent respectively from last year's quarter, the company has shown impressive reduction of corresponding operating costs, which have led to proportionally larger earnings rises. This is a good sign, and one which bodes very well for both earnings and free cash flow performance." (Discount Fountain)

Potential for "modest" upside in forecast given "strong" conditions in industrial and distribution markets, offset by "slight seasonal decline in consumer/smartphone." Expect "a bit less" operating leverage this year but generally expecting "solid year." (Morgan Stanley via Bloomberg)

"Valuation isn't cheap, but not full either: While TI has seen about 15% multiple expansion in the last three years and is currently trading at the high end of semiconductor valuations (20.4 times calendar 2017 price/earnings multiple versus 18.4 times), EPS upside should support continued stock appreciation. In addition, on enterprise value/free cash flow, TI is only trading at a 1 turn premium to the semi median and a 3 turn discount to the S&P 500 -- despite faster growth, higher profitability and superior cash returns." (Credit Suisse)

And here's what bears say:

"When considering the firm's growth rates, TXN begins to appear fairly overvalued. While competitors have been growing into various new markets, and expanding their asset base, TXN has been focused on buying back shares, releasing cash in the form of dividends, and shrinking the balance sheet. While in some cases buybacks and dividends are positive, in this case it is more likely that the firm has limited avenues for profitable investment, indicating that they should likely be trading at a discount relative to peers, not the current premium that they command. (Valens Research)

"At current growth rate, the chances for capital appreciation are remote. The company is already trading around the high-end of our valuation. Therefore, buying at current prices for capital appreciation purpose should be avoided. Dividends investors should hold the stock given the strong cash profile of the company." (Focus Equity)

"We remain Sell-rated primarily due to valuation and would highlight the following points: 1) Slower margin improvements. TXN's op profit margin has improved from sub-30% in 3Q13 to 40% in 3Q16. Going forward, however, we forecast a more gradual improvement as the tailwind from lower depreciation fades and R&D moves higher. 2) Decelerating FCF/share growth. We forecast FCF/share growth to slow from 16%/year in 2013-2015 to 3%/year in 2016-2018. 3) Div yields are less appealing in a rising rate environment. TXN increased its quarterly div by 32% from $0.32 to $0.50 as it updated its payout target from 50% to 50%-80% of trailing-4yr-avg FCF. While we laud management for its disciplined capital allocation approach, we believe investor focus will shift from div yield to div growth in rising rate environment." (Goldman)

Charts of TXN's 1-year, 5-year and 10-year performance:

And how about those margins?

